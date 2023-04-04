Two Crown Laboratories' Products Receive NewBeauty Award Distinction

SkinPen – "Best Microneedling Treatment for Acne Scars" – Second Year in a Row

StriVectin Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum – "Best Peptide Serum"

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn., April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Laboratories, Inc. is proud to announce that two products within its Aesthetics and Premium Skincare portfolios have received NewBeauty awards, honoring the most innovative products and treatments in the industry.

Crown Laboratories (PRNewsfoto/Bellus Medical, a division of Crown Laboratories) (PRNewswire)

"Crown delivers meaningful solutions to consumers around the world," said Jeff Bedard, Crown's President and CEO. "Skin Science for Life is not just a tagline, it is our commitment. SkinPen and StriVectin are leaders in their markets because they are backed by science and are proven safe and effective. We were strategic and extremely selective when we acquired these brands not too long ago; these brands are game changers."

SkinPen® Precision - "Best Microneedling Treatment for Acne Scars" for the second year in a row.

With millions of treatments performed worldwide and countless awards won, SkinPen Precision, by Crown Aesthetics, continues to hold its position amongst physicians, patients, and celebrities as the leading microneedling treatment on the market. The device recently celebrated its 5-year anniversary since becoming the first FDA-cleared microneedling device in the US. SkinPen works by stimulating the body's natural wound healing process, which triggers the immune system to remodel the scar tissue. In clinical trials, 90% of SkinPen patients reported an improvement in the appearance in their acne scars at the end of six months. SkinPen is backed by 90+ validation studies to ensure quality, safety, and performance. Engineered and manufactured in the US, SkinPen has set the industry standard with an unyielding pursuit to deliver excellence and enhanced patient outcomes. For more information and to find a provider near you please visit www.skinpen.com.

"We're thrilled to see SkinPen recognized by the prestigious NewBeauty Awards for the second year in a row," says Lauren MacCallum, SkinPen Product Manager at Crown Aesthetics. "SkinPen's technology offers patients a non-surgical procedure with a top-of-the-line safety profile for skin rejuvenation, delivering natural-looking results with little to no downtime. To have the brand recognized by one of the leading aesthetic publications for both consumers and physicians is a testament to our best-in-class medical technology and techniques. We are very honored to be recognized with this award."

StriVectin® Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum – "Best Peptide Serum"

Our new serum visibly plumps and smooths skin so wrinkles appear filled in. The formula is powered by proprietary Alpha-3 Peptide™ – a breakthrough peptide that is so smart it has the power to target three of skin's natural building blocks: Collagen, Elastin, and Hyaluronic Acid. This helps to maintain the look of volume and resiliency for smooth, luminous, and youthful-looking skin. As these building blocks decrease over time, skin loses its volume, shape and resilience, making it more prone to wrinkles. Alpha-3 Peptide™ was designed utilizing Artificial Intelligence technology to efficiently target these three essential building blocks in skin for intense line-smoothing power. Learn more at www.strivectin.com.

"StriVectin is a leader in skincare science, pioneering the usage of peptides 20 years ago," said Rachel Pollak, Global Marketing Director. "Today, we continue to develop the highest quality, results-driven, clinically-validated skincare solutions. Peptide Plump Line Filling Bounce Serum is one of our newest products so for it to receive this recognition so quickly is incredibly exciting!"

About Crown Laboratories, Inc.

Crown, a privately held, fully integrated global skincare company, is committed to developing and providing a diverse portfolio of aesthetic, premium, and therapeutic skincare products that improve the quality of life for its consumers throughout their skincare journey. An innovative company focused on skin science for life, Crown's unyielding pursuit of delivering therapeutic excellence and enhanced patient outcomes is why it has become a leader in Dermatology and Aesthetics. Crown has been listed on the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Privately Held Companies List for nine years and has expanded its distribution to over 41 countries. For more information, visit www.crownlaboratories.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Crown Laboratories, Inc.