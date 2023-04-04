USAA Releases Top Military Family Pet Names

SAN ANTONIO, April 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USAA Insurance Agency, which offers pet insurance to military families, today released its top ten military family pet names of 2023. And, for the first time in 10 years, Luna has taken over as the top name for both dogs and cats.

"A pet's name is more than just a label – it's an important way for owners to build a strong bond with their furry companion," said Gary Baker, senior vice president, USAA Insurance Agency.

Dog Names Cat Names 1. Luna 1. Luna 2. Bella 2. Oliver 3. Charlie 3. Loki 4. Daisy 4. Leo 5. Lucy 5. Milo 6. Cooper 6. Charlie 7. Bailey 7. Bella 8. Max 8. Lucy 9. Penny 9. Nala 10. Milo 10. Lily

Names are important, but it's also important to provide protection to our pets. To learn more on protecting your pet, visit usaa.com/protectmypet.

