Collaborating for Clean Energy at Toyota’s North Alabama Engine Plant

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- More than 70 percent of Toyota Motor Manufacturing, Alabama's power will soon be generated by the sun. Today, Huntsville Utilities, Toyota Alabama and Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. (TAI) announced a power purchase agreement (PPA) to support a 168-acre, $49 million solar project.

The 30-megawatt solar-generated system will be located in the North Huntsville Industrial Park, surrounding the Toyota engine plant. It is expected to generate 62,000 megawatt hours annually - reducing approximately 22,000 metric tons of CO 2 emissions per year. That's enough solar energy to power more than 5,600 U.S. homes. This project is another step towards accomplishing the automaker's goal of achieving carbon neutrality in its operations by 2035.

"Toyota is taking a transparent, science-based approach to address climate change," said Jason Puckett, president of Toyota Alabama. "By relying on the sun to power our operations, we will reduce our carbon footprint and create a model of environmental stewardship in North Alabama."

TAI's Energy Infrastructure Solutions team led the project's development and will manage the construction, scheduled to begin this spring. As the owner of the solar facility, they will be responsible for long-term operations.

"Finding smart, creative solutions to climate change is an urgent and global focus for our company," said Naoyuki Hata, TAI president and CEO. "Using our know-how to bring projects like this to life aligns with our goal of creating positive impacts in local communities, while also helping create pathways to a sustainable future globally."

Putting Solar on the Grid

The PPA with Huntsville Utilities marks a new era of clean energy production for the municipal utility company. Through its long-term agreement with the Tennessee Valley Authority (TVA), this facility will be the largest flexibility project in the region, pioneering a shift in TVA's relationship with local power companies across the Tennessee River Valley.

"Huntsville Utilities is constantly looking for opportunities to innovate and enhance the nature in which we serve our community," said Wes Kelley, president of Huntsville Utilities. "Due to our collaboration with Toyota, TAI and TVA, we are helping shape the future for communities and companies in the region and beyond. We are both proud and thankful to be a part of this project with Toyota."

The solar facility is scheduled to begin generating solar energy in summer of 2024.

Since Toyota Alabama started production in 2003, the plant has expanded six times and represents a $1.5 billion investment. In 2022, Toyota Alabama's 1,900 employees assembled more than 665,000 engines and hybrid engines. The plant supplies engines for popular Toyota vehicles such as the Tundra, Corolla Cross and Sienna.

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 65 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota directly employs more than 39,000 people in the U.S. who have contributed to the design, engineering, and assembly of more than 33 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants. By 2025, Toyota's 10th plant in North Carolina will begin to manufacture automotive batteries for electrified vehicles. With more electrified vehicles on the road than any other automaker, Toyota currently offers 22 electrified options.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at http://www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to virtually visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.ToyotaNewsroom.com.

About Toyota Tsusho America, Inc.

For more than 60 years in the U.S., Toyota Tsusho America, Inc. ("TAI"), together with its subsidiaries and affiliates, has been creating value through its creative, can-do approach to solving business and societal challenges. Leaders in exporting and importing, supply chain management, new manufacturing, intermediate goods processing, and logistics in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the Caribbean, TAI's North American team of more than 7,000 are proven experts in making it happen. Learn more by visiting www.taimerica.com.

About Huntsville Utilities

Huntsville Utilities is a not-for-profit, public utility owned by the City of Huntsville, Alabama, serving the residents of Huntsville and Madison County. The utility currently has approximately 210,000 electric, 105,000 water, and 61,000 natural gas customers. Our mission is to strengthen trust in Huntsville Utilities, our vision is to deliver excellent customer experiences, and our values are to do what's right, build community, and get better every day.

