A-LIGN Welcomes Ryan Grace as Chief Revenue Officer and Giles House as Chief Marketing & Product Officer

TAMPA, Fla. , April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A-LIGN, the leading cybersecurity compliance solutions provider, is pleased to announce the appointment of Ryan Grace as Chief Revenue Officer and Giles House as Chief Marketing & Product Officer. The addition of the two leaders supports the staffing requirements driven by the recent advancement of the firm.

"We are thrilled to welcome Ryan and Giles to our team. With their extensive experience and track record of success, they bring invaluable insights and expertise to our company," said Scott Price, CEO of A-LIGN. "2022 was another strong year, with sustained 30% organic growth, record new customer wins and solid profitability. This is a great backdrop for Ryan and Giles to accelerate our growth, expand our innovation in the cybersecurity market, and drive success for our customers."

Grace joins A-LIGN with over 25 years of experience in building and scaling successful sales teams. He has a proven track record of driving growth and revenue through strategic partnerships and business development initiatives.

Prior to joining A-LIGN, Grace served as Chief Revenue Officer at Hero, a mobile app technology company. Grace played a pivotal role in the company's acquisition by Klarna, a Swedish e-commerce company. As A-LIGN's Chief Revenue Officer, Ryan will be responsible for leading the revenue growth strategy.

"I am thrilled to be joining A-LIGN at a time when cybersecurity and compliance are more important than ever," said Grace. "I look forward to working alongside this amazing team and leading the initiative to expand our footprint in the industry."

House is a seasoned executive with over 20 years of experience driving growth and innovation. He has a proven track record of developing successful go-to-market strategies, building world-class teams, and creating award-winning products.

House has led sales, marketing and product teams at a variety of SaaS companies. Most notably he was the General Manager of SAP's Sales Cloud after its acquisition of publicly traded CallidusCloud for $2.5 billion, where he served in several different roles, including Chief Product Officer and Chief Marketing Officer. He brings domain experience to A-LIGN from security response automation leader Ombud, and risk management pioneer STG.

"A-LIGN is one of the most exciting cybersecurity companies in the world with unrivalled experience and innovation in the compliance domain. The company has an incredibly talented team that's built an outstanding platform to help businesses earn and keep the trust of their customers. I'm honored to join this amazing company and help drive continued success for our customers," said House.

About A-LIGN:

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience.

