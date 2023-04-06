Celebrate Scottish Connections on Tartan Day's 25th Anniversary

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Thursday, April 6th, people across the United States and Canada will celebrate Tartan Day honouring their Scottish heritage and culture whilst recognising the achievements of the Scottish diaspora across North America.

This year is particularly significant as 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of Tartan Day and the NYC Tartan Day Parade.

This year, the celebrations in the US will be particularly significant as 2023 marks the 25th anniversary of the recognition of Tartan Day by the US Senate, and the 25th anniversary of the NYC Tartan Day Parade.

For Scotland partners, Tartan Day, and the accompanying week of activities across Tartan Week (April 10th -16th), will showcase investment and trade opportunities, highlight educational and cultural cooperation, and promote tourism to Scotland across a series of events and engagements.

Culture Secretary Angus Robertson said:

"Much like tartan itself, Scotland's connection with the US and Canada is made up of multiple threads and this historical bond between our countries remains strong.

These connections continue to foster a wealth of opportunities. As a nation of creators, pioneers and innovators, we are an attractive destination for North Americans who want to visit, live, work, study and do business in Scotland and Tartan Day gives us a unique opportunity to celebrate our continuing relationship with North America as well as showcase our values and our global outlook."

A Social Moment

Tartan Day is a moment to celebrate the rich and diverse connections between North America and Scotland. This year, North Americans with a link to Scotland, be it heritage or ancestry, their shared values, or interests in business and trade, culture, education or travel, are encouraged to celebrate these connections across social media. From Thursday, April 6th, and throughout Tartan Week, using the hashtag #TartanDay, people from all over North America will symbolically be brought together to champion a unique and enduring connection to Scotland.

Tartan Week Events, New York City

Throughout Tartan Week, a series of events will take place shining a spotlight on Scottish connections, culture, and heritage, culminating with the iconic NYC Tartan Day Parade.

NYC Tartan Week Mòd

A Mòd is a traditional gathering of people to celebrate Scottish Gaelic music and, for the first time ever, a two-day Scottish Gathering and Gaelic Song Contest will be held at The Tailor Public House on April 12th and 13th.

Taste of Scotland - Tartan Week Cocktails

From Thursday, April 13th through Saturday, April 15th, New Yorkers will be able to enjoy a taste of Scotland across bars in Midtown, the West Village and Times Square. VisitScotland, in partnership with Johnnie Walker, has designed a cocktail menu inspired by the Tartan Week celebrations, paying homage to the home of whisky – Scotland. The themed cocktails will be available at The Foundry Bar at The Westin New York at Times Square, Analogue and The Parlour Room.

The American-Scottish Foundation

The American-Scottish Foundation aims to share and strengthen the heritage and cultural message of Scotland's past and future. During Tartan Week, they will host a number of events open to the public, including the Tartan Day Observance, Pipes & Drums and Scotland on the Fountain Terrace.

2023 New York City Tartan Week Pre-Parade Ceilidh

Ahead of the Tartan Day Parade, New Yorkers can put on their dancing shoes and attend the legendary Pre-Parade Ceilidh on Friday, April 14th, hosted by New York Caledonian Club at The View at the Battery. Entertainment includes Scotland's chart-topping Ceilidh Band Whisky Kiss, Shot of Scotch Highland Dancers, and renowned Scottish piper Craig Weir.

The New York City Tartan Day Parade

The New York City Tartan Day Parade begins at 2pm on Saturday, April 15th, starting on 44th Street and moving up Sixth Avenue to 55th Street. Parade-goers can expect to see hundreds of bagpipers and drummers from all over the US, as well as clan associations, societies, and even some Scottish Terriers. The parade will be led by Grand Marshal, Gail Porter, who brings with her 30 young drummers from Scotland's Pulse of the Place, a youth music initiative that provides young people with diverse backgrounds the opportunity to make music. The musicians march together with Ms. Porter as ambassadors of World Fair Trade Tartan.

