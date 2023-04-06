ENT & Allergy of Delaware, a Parallel ENT & Allergy Supported Practice, Expands with the Addition of Wilmington Otolaryngology

NEWARK, Del., April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ENT & Allergy of Delaware, a Parallel ENT & Allergy supported practice, has added a fourth location with the recent acquisition of Wilmington Otolaryngology. The acquisition strengthens ENT & Allergy of Delaware's position as a quality, innovative ENT and allergy leader in the mid-Atlantic region.

Founded in 2010, ENT & Allergy of Delaware has a preeminent team of 17 board-certified physicians, 12 audiologists, and over 140 support staff. The practice offers comprehensive ear, nose, and throat care. The practice also offers allergy testing and treatment, audiology, and hearing aid services.

Wilmington Otolaryngology has been serving patients in Wilmington for several decades. Board-certified physicians Lauren Bogdan, MD and Jay Luft, MD lead the practice.

"We are thrilled to add Wilmington Otolaryngology to our practice group. Lauren Bogdan, MD and Jay Luft, MD, are well known and respected in the community. Together, we are proud to deliver the most comprehensive ENT and allergy services in the region," said Will Sheppard, MD of ENT & Allergy of Delaware.

"Joining ENT & Allergy of Delaware is an opportunity to be a part of a premier practice in the mid-Atlantic. We have been colleagues for a long time in the area, and our philosophies align well," said Lauren Bogdan, MD from Wilmington Otolaryngology.

"ENT & Allergy of Delaware is our flagship practice in the Mid-Atlantic region. We welcome the opportunity to support the providers from Wilmington Otolaryngology and look forward to seeing their practice grow on the ENT & Allergy of Delaware platform," said Glenn Noble, CEO for Parallel ENT & Allergy.

Parallel ENT & Allergy removes the non-clinical burdens of practice management by providing administrative support through shared services. The shared services include recruiting, human resources, IT services, finance and accounting, and marketing. Parallel ENT & Allergy is backed by Trinity Hunt Partners, a growth-oriented private equity firm with deep healthcare experience.

About Parallel ENT & Allergy

Parallel ENT & Allergy is a physician-centric practice management organization for ENT and allergy practices. Parallel provides strategic, operational, and administrative support, so physicians can spend less time worrying about the business of medicine and more time caring for their patients.

To learn more about Parallel ENT & Allergy, or to inquire about becoming a supported practice, visit https://parallelenta.com/ .

About Trinity Hunt Partners

Trinity Hunt Partners is a growth-oriented middle market private equity firm with over $1.2 billion of assets under management focused on partnering with business owners to build world-class business, healthcare, and consumer services companies. Trinity Hunt has earned a reputation for providing the strategic, operational, and financial expertise to take entrepreneurial services companies to the next level. The firm has been consistently named a Top 50 Founder-Friendly Private Equity Firm by Inc. Magazine. In 2022, Trinity Hunt ranked No. 13 among 517 PE firms on the inaugural HEC-Dow Jones Best Performing Small-Cap Private Equity Firms ranking.

For more information, please visit www.trinityhunt.com.

