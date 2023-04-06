Internova Travel Group Names New SVP, Partner Relations

NEW YORK, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Internova Travel Group, one of the world's largest travel services companies, announced today that it has named airline industry veteran Ralph Susca as Senior Vice President, Partner Relations.

Internova Travel Group, one of the world’s largest travel services companies, announced today that it has named airline industry veteran Ralph Susca as Senior Vice President, Partner Relations. (PRNewswire)

Susca has worked for American Airlines for 28 years, most recently as District Sales Manager in the Greater New York City area where Internova was one of his key accounts. He starts with the company on April 10 and will report to Peter Vlitas, Executive Vice President, Partner Relations.

His responsibilities will include bolstering Internova's strategic airline relationships in order to maximize the marketing and sales of their products to the company's more than 100,000 travel advisors globally.

"The relationships we maintain with airlines are crucial to the success of our travel advisors," Vlitas said. "With his lengthy experience at American Airlines, Ralph will be a key resource for our travel advisors and their clients in strengthening our air programs. Our travel advisors can feel confident that they have the strongest team in the industry supporting them in this key area."

About Internova Travel Group

Internova Travel Group is one of the largest travel services companies in the world with a collection of leading brands delivering high-touch, personal travel expertise to leisure and corporate clients. Internova manages leisure, business and franchise firms through a portfolio of distinctive divisions. Internova represents more than 100,000 travel advisors in over 6,000 company-owned and affiliated locations predominantly in the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, with a presence in more than 80 countries.

CONTACT:

Elizabeth Gaerlan

egaerlan@internova.com

212-944-1125

(PRNewsfoto/Internova Travel Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Internova Travel Group