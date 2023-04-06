Sabio Wins Reed Award for Best Use of OTT/CTV Targeting

Recognized for advanced multicultural mobile targeting capabilities for 2022 state-level political campaign

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO; OTCQX: SABOF) (the "Company" or "Sabio"), a leading provider of connected TV ("CTV")/over-the-top ("OTT") advertising platforms validated by performance, is pleased to announce it has won a 2023 Reed award in the CTV/OTT category of "Best Use of OTT/CTV Targeting." Sabio was awarded for its innovative and unique, mobile-first approach to multicultural audience targeting in a state-level political campaign. The Company has won multiple Reed Awards over the years, and this is its first win in the Best CTV/OTT Targeting category.

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO.P) (PRNewsfoto/Sabio Holdings Inc.) (PRNewswire)

For the winning campaign, Sabio built custom audience segments to reach both Spanish-dominant and English-dominant Hispanic voters and served highly targeted ads across CTV, OTT, and mobile platforms to help deliver a big win for a state senator with a 0.7% margin of victory.

"The Hispanic electorate determined the balance of power in this state last year. With such a large portion of the electorate identifying as Hispanic, it was essential to look deeper into their media consumption habits across mobile and CTV to properly identify the right message for the right voters based on their digital footprint," said Joe Camacho, Chief Global Expansion Officer, Sabio. "Our use of mobile-first data enabled us to not only determine language preferences with precision, but also identify the exact channels and screens they needed to deliver key messages in order to reach the most likely persuadable voters and ultimately move the needle in their favor."

Sabio identified Spanish-dominant and English-dominant Hispanic audiences in two ways: For the Spanish-dominant Hispanic audience, it targeted users that had predominantly downloaded Spanish language apps on mobile devices as well as users that set their device "language" settings to Spanish. For English-dominant Hispanic audiences, Sabio targeted users based on certain apps downloaded on their mobile device, which included a mix of both English and Spanish language apps, indicating an English-dominant Hispanic person who is culturally connected to their Hispanic roots.

"We are honored to win a Reed award for the second year in a row under the Sabio Holdings portfolio," said Aziz Rahimtoola, CEO, Sabio. "This recognition shows the unique value Sabio brings to political and advocacy groups utilizing CTV, particularly on a multicultural targeting level, and validates how advanced data analytics can be used to drive notable wins within campaigns and elections at the local and state level."

The Reed Awards are named after Campaigns & Elections magazine founder Stanley Foster Reed. The awards recognize excellence in political campaigning, campaign management, political consulting, and political design. Chosen from the largest and smallest organizations in the industry, the winners represent the best in the industry from across more than 100 categories for television, radio, direct mail, phones, field, political technology, and online advertising.

About Sabio

Sabio Holdings Inc. (TSXV: SBIO) (OTCQX: SABOF) is one of the fastest-growing CTV/OTT technology and service providers in the high-growth ad-supported video-on-demand (AVOD) and streaming space. Its cloud-based CTV/OTT technologies provide publishers with distribution, monetization, and analytics while delivering ROI validation for brands and agencies. The Sabio Holdings portfolio is comprised of: Sabio — our trusted and transparent content monetization DSP; App Science™ — our cutting edge, non-panel based, real-time measurement and attribution SAAS platform; and Vidillion — our cloud-based ad-insertion, and content distribution and management platform. For more information, visit: sabioholding.com

This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities in any jurisdiction.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Service Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sabio Holdings Inc.