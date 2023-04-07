Navigating Today's Job Market as a New Grad

Robert Half research reveals hiring bright spots and what first-time job seekers can expect

Career expert Paul McDonald shares tips for those entering the workforce

MENLO PARK, Calif., April 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As graduation season approaches, what kind of job market will the Class of 2023 face? New research from talent solutions and business consulting firm Robert Half reveals five trends for college graduates planning to launch their career:

Multiple interviews — Employers typically conduct four interviews with an entry-level candidate before extending an offer. But the process moves fairly quickly, with companies taking five weeks on average to make a hire. Questions that gauge soft skills — One in five managers attribute their hiring mistakes to placing too much weight on technical skills. To avoid making the same misstep, employers are asking situational questions to learn more about a candidate's traits and interpersonal abilities, such as self-motivation and collaboration, which are especially critical in hybrid and remote work environments. Preparation and follow-through — Beyond skills, managers said the following actions can tip the scales in an applicant's favor:



Researching the company (67%)

Maintaining a respectable online presence (51%)

Sending a thank-you note after an interview (49%)

In-office time — While remote work gained prominence during the pandemic, less than one in three entry-level jobs (29%) are advertised as hybrid or fully remote. However, off-site opportunities are more common for technology and finance and accounting positions.

Hiring bright spots — College graduates can increase their chances of finding work by exploring roles and industries with the most jobs available. View infographics of in-demand positions and skills for entry-level professionals and additional research highlights.

"While there are plenty of opportunities for the Class of 2023, upcoming graduates should prepare for a rigorous hiring process," said Paul McDonald, senior executive director of Robert Half. "Landing the right job requires patience and persistence. It's important for first-time job seekers to target their search, tailor application materials, network and be proactive throughout the process."

McDonald offers three job search tips for new grads:

Pinpoint your priorities. Figure out what matters most to you in a job so you can focus your search. Consider deal makers and breakers, and potential compromises. Request an in-person interview if the role requires in-office work. This will give you a chance to get a feel for the commute, company culture and your potential colleagues, which are all critical aspects of ensuring a good long-term fit. Prepare to negotiate. The job market continues to favor skilled workers. Ask for the salary you deserve and other nonmonetary perks you value before accepting an offer.

Visit the Robert Half blog for tips on preparing for a job interview.

About the Research

Findings are based on an online survey of 2,175 hiring managers in the U.S. and propriety analysis of nearly 2 million entry-level job postings (requiring a college degree and 0-2 years of experience) on more than 1,000 independent job boards and company websites across the United States in 2022. Job roles span 75 categories within the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics 2018 Standard Occupation Classification (SOC) code system for the administrative and customer support, finance and accounting, healthcare support, human resources, legal, marketing and creative, and technology professions.

About Robert Half

Robert Half (NYSE: RHI) is the world's first and largest specialized talent solutions firm that connects opportunities at great companies with highly skilled job seekers. Offering contract and permanent placement solutions in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, administrative and customer support, legal, and marketing and creative, Robert Half has more than 300 locations worldwide, including nearly 100 locations in 18 countries outside the United States. Robert Half is the parent company of Protiviti®, a global consulting firm that provides internal audit, risk, business and technology consulting solutions. Robert Half, including Protiviti, has been named to the Fortune® Most Admired Companies™ and 100 Best Companies to Work For lists and is a Forbes Best Employer for Diversity. Explore our comprehensive solutions, research and insights at RobertHalf.com .

