ELEGOO Preps Kickstarter for PHECDA Laser Engraver with Air Purifier Function

- PHECDA is ELEGOO's latest attempt to reduce the entry barriers for laser engraving machines

SHENZHEN, China, April 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ELEGOO, the renowned 3D printing machine brand, has announced the launch of its first laser engraving machine, the PHECDA, on Kickstarter on April 8, 2023, at 2:00 PM UTC. The early-bird price at $240, this machine is expected to become a game-changer with its affordable price and exceptional features, including a unique air purifier function that filters harmful particles, making it the first-ever laser engraving machine with this functionality.

The PHECDA's most significant attraction is its affordability, as it boasts the same features as other machines on the market but at half the price. For example, the early bird price for the PHECDA 10W is only $240, while the 20W model is only $400, a discount of up to 60% on the market price. In addition to this, customers can also purchase filter cartridge, rotary attachment, honeycomb working panel and air assist on their demand. This remarkable pricing strategy is a testament to ELEGOO's commitment to making high-performance equipment available to everyone. With this Kickstarter campaign. ELEGOO is setting a new standard when it comes to the price of laser engraving technology.

The PHECDA's 400mm x 400mm engraving size, up to 20W power, and compatibility with materials such as metal, leather, and wood make it a versatile tool for artists, small business owners, and DIY enthusiasts alike. Additionally, the PHECDA is compatible with a rotary axis module that can engrave cylindrical and curved objects, opening up endless possibilities for customization, which is great for creating personalized gifts and artwork.

The PHECDA's ultra-affordable pricing demonstrates ELEGOO's goal of eliminating the stereotype that laser engraving machines are too expensive for the average maker or hobbyist. By providing a highly affordable product with acceptable profit margins, ELEGOO aims to lower the entry barriers for laser engraving machines. This move is expected to increase the number of users and lead to a virtuous cycle of feedback and data that will drive the development of even better and more user-friendly machines in the future.

The PHECDA comes equipped with a revolutionary air purifier that filters out harmful particles generated during the engraving process. The PHECDA's magnetically sealed light-shielding cover and the smoke-filtering device work together to create a relatively enclosed and silent engraving environment, effectively reducing the emission of harmful gases.

ELEGOO's commitment to making high-quality, affordable products has propelled them to the forefront of the 3D printing industry, with their products consistently praised for their exceptional value for money. The PHECDA laser engraving machine is no exception, and with its exclusive air purifier functionality, it is expected to be a game-changer in the laser engraving industry.

For more information about the PHECDA laser engraving machine and to support its Kickstarter campaign here starting from April 8, or you can also stay up-to-date with Elegoo on social media through their Elegoo's official website . Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, and Tiktok.

