Curemark Announces the Addition of Stacy E Grant as the Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Finance

RYE BROOK, N.Y., April 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Curemark announced today that Stacy E. Grant will join the company as Senior Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Finance, effective immediately.

Previously, Ms. Grant was a Managing Director at Morgan Stanley and enjoyed a successful 25-year career in finance and private wealth management. During her tenure, she advised some of the nation's largest and most influential entrepreneurs and companies. A Finance Fellow at the Aspen Institute, Ms. Grant has helped many tech and biotech companies navigate the capital markets to fund their businesses at every stage of development and expansion.

Curemark CEO Dr. Joan Fallon stated, "As Curemark moves forward, Stacy's wealth of financial expertise and savvy are welcome additions to our team as we fuel our efforts to expand, scale and commercialize our products. Her deep insight into the financial markets has garnered the trust of founders, prominent CEOs and major investors globally."

Ms. Grant commented, "I'm delighted to be joining a company with an incredibly exciting future and help lead its evolution. With over 400 patents worldwide, Curemark is poised for explosive growth that can improve the lives of children everywhere."

ABOUT CUREMARK

Curemark, LLC is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing novel therapies for the treatment of neurological disorders. Curemark's pipeline includes preclinical and clinical-stage programs for the treatment of autism, schizophrenia and Parkinson's disease, ADHD and addiction. For additional information, please visit our website at http://www.curemark.com or follow @Curemark on Twitter.

SAFE HARBOR

This press release includes both historical facts and forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are, or may be deemed to be, forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "may," "will," "should," "anticipate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "believe," "seek," "estimate," "predict," "potential," the negative of such words, variations of such words and similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. These forward-looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those set forth in the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among other things, uncertainties inherent in (i) research and development, (ii) the building of Curemark, LLC's patent portfolio and protection of its intellectual property, (iii) the conduct of clinical trials, (iv) obtaining the requisite approval of regulatory authorities to market and sell Curemark LLC's product candidates, (v) decisions by regulatory authorities regarding labeling and other matters that could affect the availability or commercial potential of Curemark LLC's product candidates, and (vi) competitive developments. Readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements, which are based on Curemark, LLC's current expectations of future events and speak only as of the date they are made. Except as may be required by law, Curemark, LLC undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect any change in Curemark, LLC's expectations or any change in information, events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statements may be based, or that may affect the likelihood that actual results will differ from those set forth in the forward-looking statements.

