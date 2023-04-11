Kiloview Demonstrates Comprehensive Solution for IP-based Video Transmission At NAB 2023

At NAB 2023, Kiloview will exhibit in its exclusive stand for the very first time, showcasing the powerful Kiloview ecosystem with a full range of in-house developed devices.

CHANGSHA, China, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kiloview, the leading IP-based video transmission solution expert, will bring the latest advancements and updates in IP-based video transmission solution at NAB2023, taking place April 16-19 at Las Vegas Convention Center.

Kiloview's booth C4545 at NAB (PRNewswire)

"We're extremely proud and thrilled to showcase the Kiloview ecosystem at NAB2023. This is the first time that the Kiloview ecosystem, the integration of Kiloview's technologies, could be revealed with a complete range of hardware and software solutions in front of American end users." says Judy Zuo, VP of Kiloview Electronics. " In our exclusive stand, end users can dive into all Kiloview solutions and experience what we can do for the industry. Kiloview is always devoted to helping solve problems and adding value for our customers."

Kiloview will present a series of hardware and software solutions at its exclusive stand C4545 in Central Hall and will exhibit the complete workflow of Kiloview ecosystem. The Kiloview representatives will bring the comprehensive solution for IP-based video transmission to the exhibition.

Brand New Product at NAB from Kiloview

During NAB 2023, Kiloview will launch a new generation of 5G bonding video encoder - P3. This product integrates the success and customers' feedback from its former models P1/P2 to meet the specific needs of all end users, especially in outdoor video production scenarios. With its new features, P3 can be extremely beneficial to ensure the field production reliability and to enhance the live production capabilities.

Kiloview P3 (PRNewswire)

Kiloview ecosystem

This is the first time of Kiloview's grand showcase in its exclusive exhibiting space. During this 5-day event, Kiloview will present the latest products such as the renowned LinkDeck and award-winning Cube series. There's also a series of Codec showing to representing the completeness of Kiloview ecosystem which is not just a review of Kiloview's development path, but enlightens where Kiloview is proceeding in a greater future.

The integrated, connected, and cost-effective future

Featured with it's "Any In, Any Out, Anywhere" concept, Kiloview is always dedicated and devoted to solve users' problems and to make IP-based video transmission workflow more simple and flexible with lower cost.

At NAB2023, Kiloview's CEO Jacob Zuo and VP Judy Zuo will both present to showcase the innovation and ecosystem of Kiloview to all end users for exchanging inspiring ideas and also the bigger push for the development of broadcasting industry into IP.

About Kiloview

Founded in 2011, Kiloview is a professional solution provider of IP-Based video transmission, with products across the range of video encoding, decoding, conversion, IP-based video switching, and streaming, including SDI/HDMI (HD or 4K UHD) to IP via H.264/H.265/NDI by Ethernet, WiFi or 4G-LTE bonding/5G-LTE, etc.

Kiloview provides hardware and software solutions that can handle different inputs and outputs, either baseband interfaces or IP streams with different protocols, in the format of standalone units, or rack-mount units, together with functions such as PTZ control, OSD, cropping, recording, streaming services, making Kiloview the most versatile AV-over-IP solution provider in the world. Discover more of Kiloview at https://www.kiloview.com/en/

Kiloview PR&Marketing contact

Seth Ma

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kiloview