MARISA LEMEN NAMED ONE OF RAGAN'S TOP WOMEN IN COMMUNICATIONS FOR THE CLASS OF 2023

MIAMI, April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ChenMed Senior Communications Manager Marisa Lemen has been named to Ragan's Top Women in Communications Awards List for 2023 for being a "Dynamic Do-er." This category was open to women who don't hesitate to roll up their sleeves and get the job done.

ChenMed Senior Communications Manager Marisa Lemen named to Ragan’s Top Women in Communications Awards List for 2023. (PRNewswire)

We have always known Marisa is a top performer.

- Marke Dickinson , ChenMed CMO

Lemen was one of the influential women celebrated by Ragan on February 28 at the City Winery in New York City. The event also featured a fireside discussion with White House Correspondent April Ryan, another trailblazing woman.

Ragan selected Lemen from a wide pool of candidates. She has been recognized for her accomplishments in a special profile on Ragan's internationally read news websites.

Her nomination outlined how ChenMed's small internal communications team has always needed to be nimble and efficient, especially with the company expanding from 3,000 to more than 6,000 employees in two years. Under Lemen's direction, the weekly ChenMed Insider newsletter has been reimagined and redesigned. She also launched a digital signage pilot program to broadcast employee communications via monitors to help keep ChenMed's corporate team members informed and connected.

One of her biggest projects in 2022 was developing a business case for a large investment to update the technology platform for the ChenMed intranet that would centralize and integrate internal communications.

With a change in structure to the team, Lemen quickly adapted to taking on new responsibilities, and together with a newly hired communications specialist, she led the strategic planning, project management and roll-out. Additionally, she took on more responsibilities including scripting and producing ChenMed's quarterly live events including town halls and monthly leader updates.

Lemen kept everything on track, and the new platform officially launched in January 2023, with industry-leading adoption rates. Leaders across the company are already looking for ways to leverage the platform for their own communications goals.

"We value and appreciate Marisa so much. She has the perfect balance of creativity and structure to ensure that everything gets accomplished well and on schedule, while also looking for ways to improve things," said Marke Dickinson, CMO at ChenMed. "She is so deserving of this recognition. We have always known she is a top performer and are glad Ragan has awarded her for that too!"

About ChenMed

ChenMed, headquartered in Miami, is a privately-owned medical, management, and technology company that delivers the high-touch and personalized primary care Medicare-eligible seniors need to enjoy better health. The growing company operates more than 125 senior medical centers in 15 states. Named a Fortune "Change the World" company, twice-named a "Most Loved Workplace" by Newsweek, and a Certified Best Place to Work® by the Best Place to Work Institute, ChenMed brings concierge-style medicine and better health outcomes to the neediest populations. ChenMed brands include Chen Senior Medical Center, Dedicated Senior Medical Center Florida, Dedicated Senior Medical Center National, JenCare Senior Medical Center, and IntuneHealth™. Thanks to its nimble and growing software entity, Curity, ChenMed also was recently named "Best Places to Work in IT" by Computerworld.

About Ragan Communications

Ragan Communications has been delivering trusted news, training and intelligence for more than 50 years to internal and external communicators, HR professionals and business executives via its conferences, webinars, training, awards, subscriptions and membership divisions. Its daily news sites—PRDaily.com and Ragan.com—are read by more than 600,000 internal and external communicators monthly.

