7-Eleven, Speedway, and Stripes to Fill 50,000 Roles on National Hiring Day

IRVING, Texas, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On Tuesday, April 25, 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes, along with participating independent Franchise owners and operators, are hosting a National Hiring Day event across more than 13,000 locations in the U.S. and Canada. The convenience retailer is looking to hire motivated, customer-obsessed employees to fill 50,000 positions across its family of brands ahead of the summer season.

Those interested can apply at participating 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® store locations from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. local time or by visiting careers.7-eleven.com and speedway.com/careers . Same-day interviews are available for in-person, store-level applicants.

"Every year, National Hiring Day marks an exciting time for our brands. Expanding store teams with the addition of 50,000 new roles will help our brands gear up for the busy summer season and our favorite day of the year, Slurpee Day," said Treasa Bowers, Senior VP of Human Resources at 7-Eleven. "We're proud to offer our newest employees at corporate-owned locations a variety of career benefits including flexible work schedules and competitive pay, and we're looking forward to growing our 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes family."

As summer approaches, newly hired employees will help meet the surge in demand both in-store and through orders made online via the 7NOW® Delivery app, which offers over 3,000 of customers' favorite beverages, snacks, and more. With real-time tracking, the 7NOW app lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in 30 minutes or less.

7-Eleven also has corporate openings across IT, maintenance, technology, and other areas. Visit careers.7-eleven.com to view and apply for those opportunities

The 7NOW delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards.com .

About 7-Eleven, Inc.

7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway®, Stripes®, Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost® Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at an outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at www.7-Eleven.com.

