AppliedVR Partners with Lovell to Better Serve Government Healthcare Systems

Lovell® will represent AppliedVR as its Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business vendor in the federal space.

LOS ANGELES and PENSACOLA, Fla., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Lovell® Government Services announced a partnership today with AppliedVR , a leader in immersive therapeutics that use virtual reality (VR), to be its federal distribution partner to support sales through government healthcare systems like the Veterans Health Administration (VHA), the Military Health System (MHS), and Indian Health Services (IHS).

AppliedVR in Partnership with Lovell Government Services (PRNewswire)

Founded in 2013, Lovell Government Services is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) and trusted federal vendor. It partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies that want to better serve Veteran and military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream, and win more government contracts. The company is a two-time Inc. 5000 honoree, ranking in the top 10 percent of America's fastest-growing privately owned businesses in 2020 and 2021.

AppliedVR is pioneering a novel approach to medicine that leverages immersive therapies. Its flagship product, the RelieVRxTM program, was granted marketing authorization by the FDA in 2021 for chronic lower back pain (CLPB). In a recent clinical follow-up study that evaluated the durable effects of the RelieVRx program six months after treatment, researchers found that the RelieVRx program delivered lasting effects across multiple pain measures, including pain intensity and pain-related interference with activity, mood, sleep, and stress. Many of the results were considered "clinically meaningful," providing key evidence that supports the efficacy of a self-administered, home-based VR treatment program.

As AppliedVR's SDVOSB vendor, Lovell can help to expand access to AppliedVR's solutions among federal healthcare providers. Placing products on contract vehicles with an SDVOSB contract holder streamlines the acquisition process while helping government agencies meet their SDVOSB procurement goals. AppliedVR's RelieVRx program has been added to the Department of Veterans Affairs' Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), Defense Logistics Agency's Electronic Catalogue for Medical Supply Chain (ECAT), and the DoD's Distribution and Pricing Agreement (DAPA), which allows government customers to make streamlined purchases.

"Lovell is very excited to give Veterans and Service members an alternative to opioids to manage chronic lower back pain through virtual reality. This technology has tremendous potential in the federal space." Chris Lovell, Chief Executive Officer, Lovell Government Services.

"Immersive therapeutics hold the potential to deliver safe and effective treatments to millions of people who suffer from chronic pain, and especially for our military service and veteran communities who deserve the most innovative care," said AppliedVR Co-founder and CEO Matthew Stoudt. "We're grateful for our partnership with Lovell, and we look forward to working with them to make the RelieVRx program available to healthcare providers throughout the federal government."

ABOUT APPLIEDVR:

AppliedVR is creating a new reality in healthcare. We are pioneering immersive therapeutics (ITx), a new category of medicine, to treat intractable health conditions that affect millions of people worldwide. Today, AppliedVR's treatments represent a robust approach to chronic lower back pain (CLBP) that empowers patients with an intuitive device they can self-manage at home. AppliedVR's RelieVRx™ program is the first VR-based, prescription therapeutic to receive Breakthrough Device Designation and De Novo authorization by the FDA for CLBP. AppliedVR's wellness programs have been trusted by more than 200 leading health systems and thousands of healthcare professionals globally, used on more than 60,000 patients. For more information, visit www.appliedvr.io.

ABOUT LOVELL® GOVERNMENT SERVICES:

Lovell Government Services Inc. was founded by Chris Lovell, Major USMC Retired, in 2013 out of a desire to continue to serve by providing specialty Medical and Surgical Resources to the Veterans Administration Hospital System and the U.S. Military Medical Networks. Lovell partners with medical, dental, and pharmaceutical companies looking to better serve Veteran and Military patient populations, increase their federal revenue stream and win government contracts. Learn more at www.lovellgov.com .

Press Contact

Sam Moore

press@appliedvr.io

225-931-4081

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE AppliedVR