Cabinets To Go Sponsors Scholarships for 2023 No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation

Through Cabinets To Go's support, 25 scholarships will be awarded to individuals seeking a transformative experience.

FORT COLLINS, Colo., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cabinets To Go, a nation-wide custom cabinetry, countertop, and flooring company, providing high-quality custom-stock and custom-built products for affordable prices, has again partnered with No Barriers, a nonprofit movement with a mission to provide transformative programs and experiences that shift mindsets, create belonging, and foster self-discovery to elevate individuals and their communities.

To help people determined to live the No Barriers life, Cabinets To Go will be the 2023 No Barriers Summit Scholarship Sponsor. Funded by your local Cabinets To Go stores, No Barriers will be accepting applications and awarding scholarships to individuals interested in the one-of-a-kind event that brings together people of all backgrounds and abilities who believe in learning the framework that “What’s Within You Is Stronger Than What’s In Your Way.” (PRNewswire)

Through Cabinets To Go’s support, 25 scholarships will be awarded to individuals seeking a transformative experience.

To help people determined to live the No Barriers life, Cabinets To Go will be the 2023 No Barriers Summit Scholarship Sponsor. Funded by your local Cabinets To Go stores, No Barriers will be accepting applications and awarding scholarships to individuals interested in the one-of-a-kind event that brings together people of all backgrounds and abilities who believe in learning the framework that "What's Within You Is Stronger Than What's In Your Way."

"Since our founding in 2008, Cabinets To Go has been in the business of helping people," said Tom Sullivan, Founder and Chairman of Cabinets To Go. "We are excited to partner with No Barriers to strengthen our local communities by offering scholarships for this life-changing experience to those who might not be able to attend on their own."

"The Summit brings together people of all backgrounds and abilities for shared experiences that include adventure, wellness, entertainment and inspiration. It's an experience unlike any other that provides a community where everyone is included," said No Barriers Executive Director Sherri Kroonenberg. "We could not be more thrilled to have a partner like Cabinets To Go that shares the mission of bringing the No Barriers Summit to as many people as possible."

The Cabinets To Go scholarship sponsorship program will provide the full cost of Summit attendance for 25 individuals.

"There is nothing better than being surrounded by some of the most inspiring individuals on the planet who make me want to be a better person," said a No Barriers Summit participant. "There are people who have taken a difficult journey and broken through barriers, and if they can, I can too. What's stopping me? Only me."

The No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation brings together the communities the organization serves, including Veterans with disabilities, youth, caregivers, and individuals with disabilities. The three-day experience also serves the larger community seeking to push past their barriers and move beyond their comfort zones. The 2023 Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation will host world-renowned speakers, adaptive activities, networking, and live music to create a truly transformative experience.

Beginning today, individuals can apply to be a recipient of the 2023 Cabinets To Go Scholarship . Additional information regarding the 2023 No Barriers Summit powered by Winnebago Industries Foundation can be found here .

About Cabinets To Go:

Cabinets To Go is a nation-wide custom cabinetry, countertop, and flooring company, providing high-quality custom-stock and custom-built products for affordable prices. Whether you are buying your first home, working on a house to flip, constructing a multi-unit commercial project or building your forever dream home, Cabinets To Go has the design and cabinets that will meet your desires, time requirements and budget. With over 100+ stores nationwide, Cabinets To Go can handle your requests online or on the phone where expert, local designers will provide solutions for your project.

About No Barriers:

A non-profit organization based in Colorado, dedicated to helping people of all abilities find hope, optimism and resiliency for the future. Whether in our personal lives, at work, or in our communities, we all face challenges that can prevent us from living our best lives and reaching our full potential. No Barriers believes that what's within you is stronger than what's in your way. No Barriers empowers people of all walks of life to overcome obstacles, live a life of purpose, and give back to the world, all through their groundbreaking curriculum, the No Barriers Life. Learn more about the inclusive roadmap to break through challenges, build community and find strength through adversity at nobarriersusa.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE No Barriers USA