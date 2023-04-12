EpicQuest Education Announces Agreement between Davis College and Chongqing Technology and Business Institute for Intake of At Least 46 Students in September 2023

Enrollment Expected to Reach at Least 138 Students in 2025 Reinforcing the Internationalization of EEIQ's Mission

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EpicQuest Education Group International Limited (NASDAQ: EEIQ), ("EpicQuest Education", "EEIQ" or the "Company"), a provider of comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking college and university degrees in the US, Canada and the UK, today announced that Davis College, which is 70%-owned by the Company, and Chongqing Technology and Business Institute ("CTBI"), signed a Supplementary Agreement (the "Agreement") whereby CTBI students will attend Davis College, and upon completion of course requirements, will receive Diplomas and Associate Bachelor degrees. The term of the Agreement will last through June 2025 and can be renewed thereafter. The Agreement updates the Master Agreement signed by the two parties in November 2022 and effectuates a Memorandum of Understanding that was signed in June 2022.

Diane Brunner President of Davis College, commented, "Our agreement with Chongqing Technology and Business Institute reinforces our commitment to create an international academic experience at Davis College. We believe that the internationalization of Davis College will create academic synergies and an enriched intercultural educational experience for our students. We continue to focus on developing new career training programming that will expand our students' options in today's challenging job market."

As per the Agreement, a cohort of 46 student will enroll in the CTBI and Davis College joint program each year for a period of three years leading to a Diploma and Associate Bachelor's degree in Interior Design. CTBI students entering Davis College will consist of 46 students to enter the program each year. Therefore, at least 46 CTBI students will be enrolled in the program in September of 2023, at least 96 CTBI students will be enrolled in the program in September of 2024, and at least 138 CTBI students will be enrolled in the program in September of 2025. As part of the Agreement's bilateral exchange activities, CTBI will send a team of faculty and staff members to visit Davis College in August 2023.

With this Agreement, EEIQ continues to execute upon its strategic growth plan of internationalization. As previously announced, the Company has signed six Memoranda of Understanding with institutions of higher learning to internationalize its academic programming and enhance its students' academic experience. In addition, EEIQ recently announced news regarding international recruiting in LATAM and improved metrics at international high schools which reinforces the internationalization of its student demographic thereby creating a higher level of diversity and inclusiveness. The Company expects that the numerous MOUs that it has entered into will also culminate in agreements for educational partnerships and exchanges with international colleges and universities. The Company's goal is to establish EpicQuest Education as a truly international service provider of higher learning.

About Davis College

Davis College was founded in 1858 and is a private career-training college located in Toledo, Ohio. Davis College offers a specialized professional career training curriculum in numerous fields, and its mission is to provide marketable skills that enhance the employability of its graduates. Davis College offers coursework flexibility to ensure program success as well as externship opportunities that provide its student population with real-world skill sets prior to graduation. In addition, Davis College has agreements with several four-year US universities for 'transfer pathways' that pave the way for its associate degree students to gain admission Davis College is accredited by The Higher Learning Commission and the Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools with programs authorized by the Ohio Board of Higher Education. For more information, please visit https://www.daviscollege.edu/.

About EpicQuest Education Group International Limited

EpicQuest Education Group International Limited ("EpicQuest Education" or the "Company") provides comprehensive education solutions for domestic and international students seeking university and college degrees in the US, Canada and the UK. The Company owns and operates EduGlobal College, based in British Columbia, Canada, which focuses on English proficiency educational programming for students pursuing academic degrees. The Company is a 70% owner of and operates Davis College, a career training college located in Toledo, Ohio. In addition, the Company has a recruiting relationship with the Miami University Regional Campuses, where it maintains residential facilities, a full-service cafeteria, recreational facilities, shuttle buses and an office for the regional campuses that provides study abroad and post-study services for its students; these facilities are not owned, maintained, operated or are a part of Miami University. The Company is also a recruiting agent for the University of the West of Scotland (through The Education Group (London) Ltd) and Coventry University, both of which are located in the UK. For more information, please visit https://www.epicquesteducation.com/ .

