Global Asset Management Forum Annual Conference 2023 Kicks off

BEIJING, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Asset Management Forum (GAMF) Annual Conference 2023 kicked off on March 18th in the capital Beijing, China, drawing big names from the United States, European countries and China to participate. How to respond to the changing global landscape with high-level opening-up topped the annual meeting agenda, and the prospects of global economy and financial industry, as well as the high-quality development were also in the focus during the two-day conference.

The GAMF Annual Conference is acknowledged as one of the most significant conferences in the field of finance and asset management, which is held in China and has received wide support and active response from the international community. Nearly 100 distinguished speakers from China's ministries or government departments, global leading industries and financial institutions were present and delivered their keynote speeches, and over 300 experts, entrepreneurs, government officials, representatives of international organizations and sovereign funds, principals of financial institutions, industry elites and media from all around the world were cordially invited at the GAMF 2023.

The GAMF 2023 was co-organized by GAMF organizing committee, Beijing Municipal Bureau of Local Financial Regulation and Supervision and School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University, and special sponsored by Chaoyang District People's Government of Beijing Municipality, with China International Capital Corporation Limited (CICC) and CICC Wealth Management as the strategic partners, and E Fund Management Co.,Ltd. as the supporting unit.

Mr. LOU Jiwei, Chairman of GAMF and former Minister of Finance of China and Mr. JIN Wei, Vice Mayor of Beijing delivered welcome remarks in the opening of the conference.

China's regulatory leaders, Mr. SHI Yaobin, Chairman of Budgetary Affairs Commission of the Standing Committee of NPC, Mr. XIA Xiande, Deputy Minister of Finance of China, Mr. XUAN Changneng, Deputy Governor of People's Bank of China, Mr CAO Yu, Vice Chairman of China Banking and Insurance Regulatory Commission addressed. Heads of international organizations and sovereign funds, Mr. JIN Liqun, President of Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank, Mr. CHEN Wenhui, Vice Chairman of National Council for Social Security Fund, Mr. JU Weimin, Vice Chairman, General Manager and CIO of China Investment Corporation made keynote speeches. Leaders from Industrial and Commercial Bank of China, Agricultural Bank of China, Bank of China, China Construction Bank and Bank of Communications gave addresses as well.

Leaders of governments, representatives of banks, insurers, asset managers and principals of other financial institutions worldwide, including Mr. Nicholas LYONS, Lord Mayor of the City of London, Mr. Jean LEMIERRE, Chairman of the Board of Directors of BNP Paribas, Mr. Roy GORI, President and CEO of Manulife, Mr. Charles F. LOWREY, Chairman and CEO of Prudential Financial, Inc. (PFI), Ms. Mary C. ERDOES, CEO of JPMorgan Asset and Wealth Management, Mr. Rob SHARPS, CEO and President of T. Rowe Price Group, Mr. Scott C. GEARY, Vice Chair of Wellington Management, Mr. Daniel J. HOUSTON, Chairman, President and CEO of Principal Financial Group, Sir Douglas FLINT, Chairman of Abrdn PLC and Mr. Tobias C. PROSS, CEO of Allianz Global Investors, delivered insightful speeches on dozens of topics at the GAMF Annual Conference 2023.

Mr. Howard MARKS, Co-Founder and Co-Chairman of Oaktree Capital opened a summit dialogue with Professor Mr. BAI Chong-en, Chair of GAMF Executive Committee, Dean of School of Economics and Management of Tsinghua University. The prospects of global financial market were their central topics, but they discussed a lot more the failure of Silicon Valley Bank, weighing in on macroeconomic situation, investment strategy and asset allocation, China's growth model and new messages for further financial opening-up.

Mr. LOU Jiwei had an in-depth communication with Mr. Graham Tillett ALLISON Jr., Douglas Dillon Professor of Government of the John F. Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University. They agreed that cooperation is much needed between China and US to avoid the Thucydides's Trap and cope with the current and common challenges.

The Global Asset Management Forum (GAMF) is a non-governmental global think tank initiated and founded by School of Economics and Management, Tsinghua University, Sun Yefang Economic Science Foundation and China Wealth Management 50 Forum (CWM50) amid increasingly deepened financial opening-up in China, aiming to promote international business and financial dialogues, enhance mutual understanding and reciprocal cooperation, and boost development of the financial industry.

The GAMF has thus far covered 100-plus financial institutions, industry associations and international organizations across the world. Since its inception, the GAMF has held many large-scale thematic summits and closed-door thematic seminars, which have attracted great attention of business circles both at home and abroad.

