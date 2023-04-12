THE MEADOWS EXPANDS TO AUSTIN AND HOUSTON

Established programs The Meadows Texas and The Meadows Outpatient Center-Dallas welcome two new outpatient locations to the Lone Star State

PHOENIX, April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH), the leader in trauma, addiction, eating disorders, and co-occurring disorder treatment for more than 45 years, is excited to announce the openings of The Meadows Outpatient Center-Austin and The Meadows Outpatient Center-Houston. These new state-of-the-art facilities join other Texas-based MBH programs The Meadows Outpatient Center-Dallas and inpatient treatment program The Meadows Texas, located an hour outside of Dallas in Princeton, Texas.

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare (MBH) is a network of specialized behavioral healthcare programs, individualized addiction recovery centers, and acute psychiatric care centers located throughout the United States. An industry leader, MBH provides evidence-based treatment for people struggling with trauma, drug and alcohol addiction, sex addiction, eating disorders, mental health issues, and co-occurring conditions. For more information, visit MeadowsBH.com. (PRNewswire)

Meadows Behavioral Healthcare opens The Meadows Outpatient Center-Austin and The Meadows Outpatient Center-Houston.

The Meadows Outpatient Center-Austin and The Meadows Outpatient Center-Houston are both accepting patients now to begin treatment April 19, 2023. Austin will celebrate with a Cinco de Mayo open house on May 5, 2023, while Houston will host an open house later in May.

The Meadows Outpatient Center already has a proven track record with established facilities in Scottsdale, Dallas, Silicon Valley, Las Vegas, and Denver addressing everything from substance use disorders and mental health issues to past trauma, chronic stress, burnout, depression, and anxiety. As with those programs, the two newest outpatient programs will feature a rotating eight-week curriculum, a mix of traditional and experiential/holistic therapies, and the trusted Meadows Model, which was created under the guidance of the Meadows Senior Fellows, an expert team of industry leaders. Another Meadows differentiator is the on-site Brain Center, which provides neurofeedback and other self-regulation techniques.

While the entire country is experiencing a mental health crisis and seeing a sharp rise in drug overdoses, the stats in Houston and Austin are particularly sobering. In Houston, deaths from fentanyl overdoses rose 340% between 2019 and 2021, according to local news station ABC13, and a public health emergency was declared in Austin in May 2022 after fentanyl-related deaths rose 237% from 2020. Houston adults who reported poor mental health for 14 or more days in the past month steadily rose between 2014 and 2020, while 32% of Travis County residents reported having five or more poor mental health days within the last 30 days in 2021. Those numbers are higher than the state average and support the urgent need for additional quality treatment in the regions.

"This is a great time for us to be expanding our Meadows Outpatient Centers and programs around the country because we want to provide this life-saving treatment for as many people as possible," says Jim Corrington, Executive Director of Outpatient Services. "Our Meadows Model combined with time-tested substance use disorder outpatient treatment works incredibly well, and our patients in recovery and our outcomes prove that."

MBH plans to continue that growth with additional outpatient centers scheduled to open in Chicago and Seattle later in 2023. They also offer a Virtual IOP program, MBH Connect, for those who aren't near one of their outpatient locations or need the flexibility of online treatment.

"I've seen the power of the Meadows Model to change lives. Our programs do that every day," says Sean Walsh, CEO of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare. "That's why we believe it's so important to increase accessibility to our world-class treatment, bringing it to new locations."

For more information on all of Meadows Behavioral Healthcare's treatment services, visit meadowsbh.com or call 800-244-4949.

Contact: Wendy Lee Nentwig

615-243-2365 or MeadowsBH.com/contact

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meadows Behavioral Healthcare