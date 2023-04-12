Vonage Names Vikram Khandpur Senior Vice President CPaaS Products and Developer Experience

HOLMDEL, N.J., April 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vonage , a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, has announced that it has appointed Vikram Khandpur as Senior Vice President, CPaaS Products and Developer Experience. Khandpur will report to Savinay Berry, Vonage Executive Vice President of Product & Engineering.

In this role, Khandpur will be responsible for driving the strategic direction for Vonage's vast portfolio of communications APIs (voice, video, SMS, chat, messaging, verification and more), including product development and go-to-market processes. He will also have oversight of the Company's network of more than one million registered developers, as well as its globally distributed, diverse and highly talented Product Management team.

"I am delighted to welcome Vikram to Vonage. When it comes to our unique portfolio of product offerings, our vision is to turn notifications into conversations in the physical, digital and virtual worlds, enabled by the most comprehensive, intelligent customer engagement platform," said Savinay Berry, Executive Vice President, Product & Engineering for Vonage. "With Vikram's breadth of knowledge and experience in the API and developer space, he is the perfect fit to help us execute on this vision. His expertise in these areas ensures he understands today's evolving business and developer challenges so that we can deliver the kinds of customizable products and services that help our customers create innovative solutions that drive more personalized and meaningful engagement across any channel."

Khandpur has more than 20 years of experience in the tech space. Prior to joining Vonage, he served as SVP and Chief Product Officer at Sinch. In this role, he led product innovation, platform integrations and product partnerships across a diverse portfolio of mobile-first and cloud-first communications products.

Khandpur has also held several leadership roles at Microsoft, including Senior Director of Product, Skype and Microsoft Teams; GPM, Internet of Things; and Principal Group Program Manager for the HoloLens wearable device.

"I couldn't be more excited to be joining Vonage at such a pivotal moment," said Khandpur. "Vonage is a pioneer in the tech space and, with so many new products and opportunities ahead, combined with the power of Ericsson's R&D and its network of partners in the industry, I am thrilled to be a part of this team. I look forward to working together to build on Vonage's legacy of innovation to create more customer engagement opportunities and even better developer experiences."

About Vonage

Vonage , a global cloud communications leader, helps businesses accelerate their digital transformation. Vonage's Communications Platform is fully programmable and allows for the integration of Video, Voice, Chat, Messaging, AI and Verification into existing products, workflows and systems. The Vonage conversational commerce application enables businesses to create AI-powered omnichannel experiences that boost sales and increase customer satisfaction. Vonage's fully programmable unified communications, contact center and conversational commerce applications are built from the Vonage platform and enable companies to transform how they communicate and operate from the office or remotely - providing the flexibility required to create meaningful engagements.

Vonage is headquartered in New Jersey, with offices throughout the United States, Europe, Israel and Asia and is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Ericsson. To follow Vonage on Twitter, please visit www.twitter.com/vonage . To become a fan on Facebook, go to facebook.com/vonage . To subscribe on YouTube, visit youtube.com/vonage .

