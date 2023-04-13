Alps Alpine Welcomes Mike Kenhard as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Vice President of Engineering

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Alps Alpine North America, Inc. welcomes Mike Kenhard as the Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Vice President of Engineering at the headquarters location in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Kenhard brings an extensive background in the automotive industry as well as a proven history of leading various teams through key company projects and initiatives. Throughout his career, Kenhard has championed growth and success both on a divisional and company-wide basis, using his skills as an effective communicator, manager, and strategic planner to promote positive change and desired company results.

"We are ecstatic that Mike has joined the Alps Alpine team," said Robert Hill, President & CEO of Alps Alpine North America, Inc. "His technical expertise, experience, and drive will ensure that we continue to provide winning solutions to our customers and lead our expansion into new areas in our pursuit of Perfecting the Art of Electronics."

Kenhard will oversee all engineering at Alps Alpine North America.

Alps Alpine, a leading manufacturer of electronic components and automotive infotainment systems, has brought the world numerous "First 1" and "Number 1" products since its founding in 1948. The Alps Alpine Group currently operates 110 bases in 26 countries and regions, supplying roughly 40,000 different products and solutions to around 2,000 companies worldwide. Those offerings include devices such as switches, sensors, data communication modules, touch input panels, actuators, and power inductors; electronic shifters, remote keyless entry systems, and other automotive units; consumer electronics like car navigation and audio-visual systems; and systems and services such as digital keys based on smartphone app and blockchain technology, and remote monitoring.

