CHRISTOPHER LENNERTZ TO BE NAMED A BMI ICON AT THE 39TH ANNUAL BMI FILM, TV AND VISUAL MEDIA AWARDS

LOS ANGELES, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMI (Broadcast Music, Inc.) is proud to name composer Christopher Lennertz a BMI Icon at the 39th Annual BMI Film, TV and Visual Media Awards on May 10th in Beverly Hills, CA. The GRAMMY award-winning and two-time Emmy nominated composer will be receiving BMI's highest honor for his significant contributions to the music community and exceptional body of work across film, television and gaming. In addition, the ceremony will celebrate the composers of the previous year's top-grossing films, top-rated primetime network television series and highest-ranking cable and streamed media programs. The evening will be hosted by BMI President and CEO Mike O'Neill and BMI Vice President, Creative, Film, TV & Visual Media, Tracy McKnight.

"We're thrilled to celebrate Christopher Lennertz and his tremendous musical accomplishments by presenting him the BMI Icon Award," said McKnight. "His compelling body of work, from blockbuster films to hit TV shows and gaming, highlights Christopher's passion for all styles of music and has made him one of the industry's most sought-after composers. He is also dedicated to giving back through philanthropic work and advancing the next generation of composers." McKnight added, "We look forward to saluting all of our award-winning composers and celebrating the best of music in film, TV and visual media."

Christopher Lennertz has written music for some of the world's greatest storytellers and has delved into almost every genre imaginable. His eclectic body of work includes scoring blockbusters like Bad Moms, Horrible Bosses, Ride Along and Sausage Party, as well as various TV shows like Amazon's hit series The Boys, the cult favorite Supernatural, Netflix's Lost in Space and Marvel's Agent Carter, among others. Lennertz is also one of the most in demand composers in video games with hits like Medal of Honor, James Bond, The Godfather and the Mass Effect series. Some of his recent works include arranging and conducting a large orchestra for a new version of Guns N' Roses "November Rain," composing the score for the Netflix's coming-of-age drama 13: The Musical and producing, arranging and conducting Wondrous Journeys, Disney's new salute to 100 years of animation. He's also written songs with Glenn Slater for Kelly Clarkson, Janelle Monae and Lizzo. Coming up, Lennertz's work on Marvel's Rogers the Musical will come to life during the Disney100 celebration at the Disney California Adventure Park.

In addition to collaborating with some of the industry's most legendary artists and directors, Lennertz has won a GRAMMY for the album Street Signs, two Emmy nominations for The Boys and Supernatural, and twenty BMI awards. Furthermore, his passion for education and philanthropy plays a major part in his life serving on the board of Education Through Music-Los Angeles and Mr. Holland's Opus Foundation, as well as Hands Together Haiti. Lennertz also launched the Symphony of Hope project, a collaboration of more than twenty-five leading film and TV composers and dozens of award-winning musicians and vocalists joining together to rally the film music community in support of Haiti following the 2010 earthquake.

In receiving this honor, Lennertz now joins a prestigious list of BMI Icon Award recipients including Terence Blanchard, Alexandre Desplat, James Newton Howard, Rachel Portman (PRS), Alan Silvestri, Brian Tyler and John Williams, among others.

