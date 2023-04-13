Iconic Sunstone Winery Announces Launch of Sunstone Spritz™ Sparkling Cannabis Beverage

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- California's iconic and award-winning Sunstone Estate makes history as the first wine brand to offer a cannabis beverage, the Sunstone Spritz™. Sold exclusively direct-to-consumer, the Sunstone Spritz™ sparkling beverage is made from natural juice flavors and single-origin, full-spectrum, sun-grown cannabis rosin from Santa Barbara County. The Sunstone Spritz offers 5 milligrams of activated THC and is available in 4 flagship flavors: Grapefruit Orange, Peach-Passion Fruit, Pineapple Coconut, and Watermelon.

Sunstone makes history as first wine-to-cannabis crossover brand with launch of Sunstone Spritz™ cannabis beverage.

"It's been our dream and vision to transition a globally-recognized wine brand into a new, inclusive era of both wine and cannabis," says Sunstone President, Teddy Cabugos. "We believe Santa Barbara County is the pinnacle agricultural region to produce world-class cannabis products, as it is for wines, and are committed to highlighting region-specific, agricultural quality in both markets."

The Sunstone cannabis rosin ingredient is crafted with a hand-churned method using ice, delicate agitation, and precise pressure over time. The Sunstone craft produces the widest expression of therapeutically-rich rosin that powers a balanced, whole-plant cannabis beverage effect, guided by wellness and reflective of the superior natural quality Sunstone is already known for. Like single-origin olive oil, the single-origin nature of the cannabis ingredient allows Sunstone to assure consistent product quality and sustainable practices.

The Sunstone Spritz is a tribute to the Estate's tradition of environmental stewardship and reflective of the Santa Ynez Valley coastal terroir on which the Estate resides. Sunstone is the oldest viticultural estate in Santa Barbara County to have been continuously farmed using organic and regenerative practices.

Additionally, Sunstone announces the launch of a related beverage additive product, the Sunstone Splash™. The Sunstone Splash is a water-soluble, full spectrum rosin-based emulsion that can be added to any beverage for an enhanced experience.

"Our 30-years established brand and audience provides a unique opportunity to bring mainstream the therapeutic health and wellness benefits of cannabis," says Sunstone CEO, Djamila Cabugos. "Our new Sunstone beverage line provides access to these benefits in a relatable way to consumers who value superior quality and single-origin craft, reflective of regionally-specific terroir. Most importantly, we are committed to doing so in a way that respects the health of our community and environment."

Via technology partnership with SplashNano , the new Sunstone cannabis products employ a proprietary InfusedBySplash™ formula. The SplashNano technology is characterized by cutting-edge nanoemulsions which reduce particle size to submicron rating, allowing for both beverage infusion and fast-acting consumption effects.

"As a product formulator and technology entrepreneur, it was a dream to craft the science and product lineup for Sunstone," says Kalon Baird, Chief Technology Officer and Co-Founder of SplashNano. "Sunstone's captive audience of wine connoisseurs is the perfect demographic to appreciate the nuances of the cannabis plant and culture. Offering the Sunstone Spritz to the wine community will contribute to the rapid adoption of cannabis-infused beverages as a historical precedent."

Sunstone is an agricultural pioneer in California. The brand's origin, the historic Sunstone Winery, is an idyllic Old-World European-style estate founded in 1990 inclusive of vineyards, a winery, and tasting rooms, caves, and terraces nestled in the Santa Ynez Valley. It is also famous for its Sunstone Villa, an architectural masterpiece perched atop the estate which has been featured recently on Netflix and Bravo television, and in People and Vogue magazines. Like the Sunstone Spritz™ beverages, Sunstone® wines are available exclusively direct-to-consumer.

Patrons can purchase the Sunstone Spritz™ online at www.sunstonecannabis.com for delivery within Santa Barbara County. Delivery to additional counties will come soon. Additionally, patrons soon will be able to purchase in-person from the Sunstone Cannabis Market, a brick-and-mortar dispensary which is targeted to open Q1 2024 in Santa Barbara.

To learn more visit www.sunstonecannabis.com or follow @SunstoneSpritz on Instagram.

