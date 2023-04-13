MRS WORDSMITH APPOINTS FORMER NEW YORK CITY SENIOR EDUCATION ADVISOR BRANDON CARDET-HERNANDEZ AS CHIEF STRATEGY ADVISOR

The Boston School Committee member will be focused on bringing Mrs Wordsmith to the institutional educational system

LONDON, April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Award-winning global literacy company, Mrs Wordsmith today announced that lifelong educator, Brandon Cardet-Hernandez has joined the company as Chief Strategy Advisor. Cardet-Hernandez's role will have him leading commercial relationships and strategy as well as extended partnerships.

With more than 20 years experience, Cardet-Hernandez previously served as the Senior Education Advisor to former New York City Mayor Bill DeBlasio, where he oversaw key initiatives, including the nation's most significant expansion of early childhood education and the design and launch of a $30M citywide Restorative Justice and Social-Emotional Learning program. With a sharp eye for re-envisioning school culture and the educational system, Cardet-Hernandez held the role as Principal of the Urban Assembly Bronx Academy of Letters and led the highest graduation rate for an unscreened school in the district; far exceeding the citywide graduation average. The former special education teacher and community organizer devotes his career to drive policy and create conditions for transformational change in the education system.

"It's an absolute privilege to be a part of the Mrs Wordsmith team as we continue to build on our mission to improve children's literacy rates through science-based reading and game-based learning," says Cardet-Hernandez. "37% of 4th graders in the United States are not meeting basic benchmarks in reading and writing. This new role will allow me to narrow that gap by expanding Mrs Wordsmith's global footprint and advancing organizational goals."

Mrs Wordsmith develops educational games and products that encourage kids to develop their literacy and social emotional learning skills while also having fun. The award winning brand is backed by the world's leading childhood literacy experts and includes an extensive lineup of products such as: game based learning apps, books, flash cards and printables.

"We are pleased to be welcoming such an accomplished leader and educator to the Mrs Wordsmith team," says Pierre Lagrange, Executive Chairman of Mrs Wordsmith. "Brandon brings a wealth of industry insight and will be a vital asset to the organization as we continue on our mission to make learning riotously fun."

Mrs Wordsmith has a continued commitment to empower kids with the words to succeed in school and life. With Cardet-Hernandez being a new addition to the team, the brand will look at expanding and developing with a mindset of giving children the tools they need to achieve greatness.

About Mrs Wordsmith

Mrs Wordsmith combines proven learning science with Hollywood-quality animation and state-of-the-art game design to create books, card games, worksheets, and video games that improve the literacy outcomes of kids aged 4–13. Guided by the conviction that educational resources should be every bit as exciting and hilarious as the movies kids watch and the games kids play, Mrs Wordsmith's products provide a premium, modern learning experience that is more motivating and more fun than any other. https://mrswordsmith.com

