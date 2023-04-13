St Andrews Links by TravisMathew, Official Tartan Collection Rollout

Launch of Tartan Collection newest development in long-term collaboration with St Andrews Links, where TravisMathew opened the first-ever branded storefront

HUNTINGTON BEACH, Calif., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Premium men's golf and lifestyle brand, TravisMathew announced today, the launch of their collaborative tartan collection with St Andrews Links. This launch builds upon the creative partnership between the California-based brand and the Home of Golf.

Inspired by the rich history of Scottish tartan dating back to approximately 3000 BC, this collection pulls inspiration from the traditional, symbolic pattern. The design blends the two together with modern silhouettes as TravisMathew and St Andrews Links take the next step in their relationship to build a one-of-a-kind collaborative product collection.

"TravisMathew is thrilled to be adding another layer to our relationship with St Andrews Links by rolling out our first truly collaborative product collection," said TravisMathew CMO, Leif Sunderland. "Together, we have worked to pull inspiration from the rich Scottish history, weaving it together with modern silhouettes to create a timeless and wearable Tartan. We are excited to finally share all the hard work with the world!"

The collection will be available in-person at TravisMathew store locations, as well as on travismathew.com as of April 13. The line will consist of a mix of co-branded products, including polos, buttons downs, hats, golf gloves, and so much more – all available in the uniquely crafted St Andrews by TravisMathew Tartan pattern in the colors of black, white, grey, and sand.

"This is an exciting step in our relationship with TravisMathew and there was no better way to continue to our creative partnership than by introducing something so synonymous with Scotland," said Neil Coulson, CEO of St Andrews Links Trust. "Tartan products are hugely popular with our visitors and we're positive the modern innovative spin TravisMathew has injected into the collection will see this become a firm favourite in our stores and online."

Fully authenticated by the Scottish Register of Tartan, the St Andrews Links by TravisMathew Tartan is emblematic of both brand's coastal roots, while representing the future of their partnership.

About TravisMathew: TravisMathew is a leading innovator in lifestyle & performance apparel. Using best-in-class fabrications and designs, we are pushing forward a growing market trend toward casualization. For us, comfort comes first. Every TravisMathew product is created with attention to detail, designed to deliver the perfect fit and a soft, lightweight feel. By offering hundreds of varied, unique designs across monthly new product releases, we are establishing a new standard for the young professional. We want to elevate your look with details, subtleties, and craftsmanship that will get you noticed...but without flash or pretension. As an aspirational brand, TravisMathew prides itself on being approachable. Anyone and everyone can look great—and feel great—in TravisMathew. For more information, please visit http://www.travismathew.com/.

About St Andrews Links Trust: St Andrews Links Trust is responsible for the management and maintenance of the seven Links courses at St Andrews, including the world famous Old Course, host of The Open Championship a record 30 times.

St Andrews Links Trust manages a number of additional facilities including three clubhouses, a golf academy and five shops. Around 240,000 rounds are played over the seven courses attracting visitors from around the world to follow in the footsteps of the world's greatest golfers and become a part of golf's rich history.

