Technics Addresses Demands Requested by Hi-Fi Audio Market with Release of Two New Products

The new Technics SU-GX70, a universal streaming amplifier, easily integrates into the home hi-fi system with the inclusion of an HDMI ARC port

The color finish of the widely acclaimed Technics SL-1500C turntable is now available in a contemporary white finish

NEWARK, N.J., April 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Technics unveiled two new products for the first half of 2023. The new SU-GX70 will extend the Technics Grand Class portfolio with a heavily featured streaming amplifier that combines the sonic genes of Technics Grand Class components with a wealth of source functions, including video connectivity.

In addition, Technics is pleased to introduce a new, stylish white finished model, the SL-1500C-W, of the globally successful and highly acclaimed SL-1500C direct drive turntable. This was developed at the request of vinyl lovers yearning for a design-oriented, fresh aesthetic of the SL-1500C.

SU-GX70:

The new SU-GX70 streaming amplifier is the first Technics product since the brand revitalization in 2014 with a HDMI ARC port. There has been strong demand for high-quality amplifiers allowing easy integration of a TV into the home hi-fi system for superior sound without the hassle of a complex multichannel system. Consequently, this new amplifier realizes very high sound quality at the HDMI ARC connection by using the parent company's (Panasonic) comprehensive experience of video signal treatment, allowing the full potential of the noise and distortion-free sound generated by Technics' proprietary full-digital amplification technology based on the JENO engine.

A new Twin Power Supply helps deliver a high signal-to-noise ratio for superb, detailed sound. The Clean Power Clock Generator technology, taken from Technics' Reference Class components, enables an ultimately stable clock signal for a high-precision digital signal processing.

The SU-GX70 comes with a true wealth of functionalities. Based on the Google Chromecast platform, it allows the use of streaming services such as Spotify, TIDAL, Deezer, Qobuz and Amazon Music. It also supports MQA. For wireless network communication, Wi-Fi, Airplay2 and Bluetooth are on board. 2 Line inputs, 3 digital input as well as USB-A and USB-B support connectivity to a wide range of source components are offered. The SU-GX70 supports internet radio and FM radio. Finally – and, as to be expected from a company representing the pinnacle of vinyl record performance – a high-grade low-noise phono EQ allows hook up to a turntable with an MM pickup cartridge for a genuine audiophile performance.

Additionally, the SU-GX70 is equipped with the "Space Tune" function, which enables the adjustment of sound space according to the room environment and installation location so that anyone can enjoy superb music reproduction. By using the "Technics Audio Center*" app for tablets/smartphones or by selecting a setting from the four presets - "Free," "Wall," "Corner" and "In a Shelf" - using the main unit according to the installation location, the user can achieve the most suitable sound quality for a specific acoustic environment. Furthermore, the "L/R Custom" feature lets the user enter the setting independently for the left and right speakers when the speakers are set up in different installation conditions. This brings out the best sound reproduction in any installation conditions.

* Available for iOS devices only

The SU-GX70 comes in a beautifully elegant, minimalist design in both silver and black. It will be available at authorized Technics retailers from July 2023 for $1,999.

SL-1500C-W

The second design from Technics in the first half of 2023 is a new color finish version of the award winning and highly acclaimed SL-1500C direct drive turntable system, the SL-1500C-W. In addition to the standard silver and black, which already are available, this fully featured turntable system will now be available in matte white.

From our latest experience with Limited Edition models, we have learned that there is a high demand for additional color versions, especially for turntables. Many users look for stylish color alternatives, notably in modern contemporary interiors, reflecting minimalistic design tastes. The new clean white tone underlines the SL-1500C's pure and simplistic aesthetic, employing only the most necessary operational elements needed on a turntable.

Despite its minimalistic look, the SL-1500C-W offers a high-performing operational method and usability and a wealth of features. It comes with a high-quality Ortofon 2M Red MM pickup cartridge that is pre-mounted to the head shell. For maximum connection flexibility, the SL-1500C-W is equipped with a conventional Phono output and an integrated Phono EQ, so it can be connected to audio components without the need for a dedicated separate phono amplifier. An automatic tonearm lift prevents unnecessary wear of the stylus and vinyl at the end of playing a record.

The basic technical genes of the SL-1500C-W bear justice to the excellent reputation of Technics as manufacturer of premium audio turntables. The iron-coreless direct drive motor, in combination with the sophisticated motor control ensures ultimate rotation stability for a classic, smooth vinyl sound. The two-layer platter, in combination with the solid two-layer chassis based on aluminum die-cast and the high-sensitivity S-shaped tonearm made of aluminum ensure high vibration damping and an accurate tracking process for ultimate analog music enjoyment.

The new white version of the SL-1500C will be available from May 2023 at authorized Technics retailers for $1,299.

About Technics

Technics is the brand name of hi-fi audio products owned by the Panasonic Corporation with main residence in Osaka, Japan. The Technics brand was founded in 1965. Driven by a constant strive for innovation and excellence within the audio field, countless legendary hi-fi components have been released by the Technics brand, many of them having set new standards in the audio world.

