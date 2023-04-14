Magnetic Resonance Imaging Evaluation of Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonism in Diabetic Atherosclerosis (MAGMA) trial Presented at NKF Spring Clinical Meetings

AUSTIN, Texas, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The main results of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Evaluation of Mineralocorticoid Receptor Antagonism in Diabetic Atherosclerosis (MAGMA) trial, a National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI) sponsored trial were presented. Although the results of the trial are not final, they offer valuable information for patients using the generic drug Spironolactone. This drug therapy activates white cells and reduces tissue damage as well as reduces proteins that would normally be considered inflammatory. The results from this study will be presented at the National Kidney Foundation's (NKF) NKF Spring Clinical Meetings during the "late-breaking presentations" at the largest multidisciplinary gathering of kidney care professionals in North America from April 11-15 in Austin, Texas.

"My message to patients is to consider using Spironolactone as their generic drug choice if they can for appropriate indications. We want to consider using this drug in high-risk patients with diabetes and atherosclerosis, because the benefit of the drug might extend not only to preventing heart failure and kidney disease progression but potentially other benefits," explained Sanjay Rajagopalan, MD, FACC, FAHA, Chief of the Division of Cardiovascular Medicine and Chief Academic and Scientific Officer of UH Harrington Heart & Vascular Institute; Herman K. Hellerstein, MD, Chair in Cardiovascular Research and a professor at the Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine. "Having a drug that works on these systems in a connective manner is a big benefit to a patient, and this drug happens to be one of those."

Highlights of the interim results include:

Results: Seventy-nine patients were randomized at 4 sites in US and Canada to Spironolactone (n=37) vs placebo (n=42) for 12 months, after a 2-week single-blind placebo lead-in period and 4-week dose escalation phase. Mean age was 64±8 years; HbA1c 7.3±1.3%; eGFR 44 ml/min/1.73m2; baseline systolic BP 132 ±19 mmHg. The results demonstrated a marked reduction in thoracic plaque volume (Percent change in wall volume) response to Spironolactone at the end of 12 months compared to placebo. These changes were accompanied by changes in left ventricular mass and fibrosis. Spironolactone treatment did not change clinic systolic blood pressure but did cause a statistically significant change in 24-hour mean systolic and diastolic blood pressures compared to baseline and versus placebo respectively. Spironolactone also reduced LV wall mass and a measure of LV fibrosis (native T1 values). Plasma proteomic analysis revealed significant downregulation of a number of pathways involved in immune activation/inflammation, leukocyte activation, proliferation and pathways involved in cytokine stimulation. The top 2 molecules downregulated were DDR2, and oxidized LDL receptor-1 (LOX-1) involved in collagen synthesis and inflammation respectively. Additional top downregulated proteins included known Aldosterone targets such as Sodium/potassium-transporting ATPase subunit beta-3 and Adenylyl cyclase-associated protein 1.

Primary Outcome Placebo Spironolactone Percent change in Wall Volume (PWV) 7.3±11.4 0.5±10.3† Secondary Outcomes



Thoracic Aorta Total Wall Volume Change (cm3) (TWV) 1.2±1.8 -0.04±1.9† LV Mass Index Change (g/m²) 2.1±4.5 -3.5±3.7††† LV Myocardial T1 Times Change (ms) 17.1±35.6 -10.3±35.9†

Data are mean ± SD. Change was defined as the value at 12 months minus the value at baseline. †p < 0.05; †††p < 0.001

About Kidney Disease

In the United States, more than 37 million adults are estimated to have kidney disease, also known as chronic kidney disease (CKD)—and approximately 90 percent don't know they have it. About 1 in 3 adults in the U.S. are at risk for kidney disease. Risk factors for kidney disease include: diabetes, high blood pressure, heart disease, obesity, and family history. People of Black or African American, Hispanic or Latino, American Indian or Alaska Native, Asian American, or Native Hawaiian or Other Pacific Islander descent are at increased risk for developing the disease. Black or African American people are about four times as likely as White people to have kidney failure. Hispanics experience kidney failure at about double the rate of White people.

