Thinking Millions, a new clothing line from Chicago brand Swervnation is Released Now

CHICAGO, April 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chicago-based Swervnation is proud to announce the launch of its new clothing line, "Thinking Millions," through its brand SwervShop. This new collection is a tribute to those who think big and aspire to achieve great success.

The "Thinking Millions" collection is designed to inspire people to dream big and think outside the box. The collection features a wide range of streetwear, including hoodies, t-shirts, sweatpants, and accessories, all adorned with bold graphics and thought-provoking messages.

Swervnation's CEO, James Samuels Jr,, said, "Our new clothing line, 'Thinking Millions,' is a testament to our brand's mission to inspire and empower people to achieve their dreams. We believe that everyone has the potential to achieve greatness, and our clothing is designed to reflect that spirit of possibility and ambition."

The new collection is available exclusively on SwervShop's website, https://shop.swervnation.com/. The site offers easy browsing and a seamless checkout experience. The launch of "Thinking Millions" is the latest addition to Swervnation's growing portfolio of brands and products. The company plans to continue expanding its offerings in the coming months, including new collaborations and partnerships.

For more information on Swervnation and its products, visit www.swervnation.com. For inquiries and press-related matters, please contact tamille@swervnation.com.

