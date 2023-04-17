Archetype Invests in PolicyBound

PHILADELPHIA, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Archetype, a growth equity investment and consulting firm, has announced an investment in PolicyBound, a commercial insurance technology company. The investment will support PolicyBound's growth and expansion plans as it aims to revolutionize the commercial insurance industry.

PolicyBound offers a platform to fuel agency growth. The company helps commercial insurance brokers thrive in the digital age by using technology to enhance client engagement and obtain competitive advantages previously only available to an elite few. The investment from Archetype will enable PolicyBound to accelerate its growth.

"We are thrilled to partner with Archetype as we scale our company and revolutionize the commercial insurance industry," said Mike Weisbrot, Co-Founder and CEO of PolicyBound. "Their investment will allow us to enhance our platform, expand our product offerings, and reach target markets. We look forward to working with Archetype and bringing our innovative solutions to the commercial insurance ecosystem."

Archetype has a track record of investing in and scaling high-growth companies. The company identifies opportunities for investment through their consulting engagements, leveraging their team of 80+ product development experts and strategists to perform due diligence and provide resources such as functional knowledge, industry expertise, and distribution acceleration post-investment to enable portfolio companies to rapidly scale.

"We welcome the PolicyBound team to the Archetype ecosystem. This investment is a testament to Archetype's unique approach," said Chetan Bagga, Founder and CEO of Archetype. "PolicyBound's vision, innovative technology, and customer-centric approach make them an emerging insurtech leader, and we are confident they will continue to drive growth and innovation for the industry."

About PolicyBound

About Archetype

Archetype is a growth equity investment and consulting firm that invests in tech-enabled employee benefit, healthcare, and insurance companies. Through our sourcing and growth acceleration engine of 80+ product development and sales distribution consultants, we identify proprietary, out-of-round deal flow and enable bootstrapped, founder-held companies that have a clear path to scale with their first institutional investment.

