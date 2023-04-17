Authentix® Completes Acquisition of Royal Joh. Enschedé Further Expanding Its Capabilities in Security Printing

ADDISON, Texas, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Authentix, the authority in authentication and information services, announced that it has acquired Netherlands based Royal Joh. Enschedé, a leading specialty printing and security solutions provider from investment firm Nimbus.

Founded in 1703, Koninklijke (Royal) Joh. Enschedé progressed from a small book printer to become a world-class security printing organization long associated with the highest quality security documents, postage stamps, banknotes, and brand protection solutions. Known worldwide for its design capabilities and unprecedented high-quality printworks, Royal Joh. Enschedé also produces the world's most innovative banknotes and stamps and provides additional products to an impressive client list including financial transactions, cash equivalents, certificates, visas, diplomas, and multiple solutions for brand protection. Based in Haarlem, Netherlands with a branch in Yokohama, Japan, the company has been a frontrunner in the digital-physical cross-over technological transition, having introduced many product firsts during its rich and longstanding heritage.

Authentix acquires the Joh. Enschedé shares from hands-on investment firm Nimbus, who have been the majority shareholder of RJE since 2014. In that period Nimbus and the management prepared the company for the future, rationalizing the operation and investing in distinctive technologies and solutions.

"This strategic acquisition expands our portfolio and capabilities in high security printing technologies to support Authentix's ongoing growth in programs for governments, central banks, and commercial brand owners," stated Kevin McKenna, CEO of Authentix, adding that "the combination of experience, craftmanship, design innovation and production techniques that Joh. Enschedé brings to Authentix fits perfectly with our current strategic growth strategy."

Gelmer Leibbrandt, CEO for Joh. Enschedé, added, "We are extremely excited to become part of the highly talented and experienced team at Authentix. We feel the combination of the two companies' approach to quality and innovation enables ample opportunities to provide our customers with the most advanced security print solutions in the industry."

Jannes Snel, Investment Manager for Nimbus stated "When Nimbus acquired Joh. Enschedé in 2014 we knew the challenge was to identify new growth opportunities. We are proud that we have been able to find these and worked intensely to prepare the company for its next phase of development. We are very pleased with Authentix as the new home for Joh. Enschedé, and are confident that under their wings, Joh. Enschedé will continue its growth path."

Royal Joh. Enschedé will remain a stand-alone operating entity retaining its respective brands and integrate within the Authentix group of companies to further grow its market share and collective set of strategic offerings leveraging the larger Authentix sales platform.

About Joh. Enschedé

Royal Joh. Enschedé, founded in 1703, is known worldwide for its attractive banknotes and stamps. With attention to detail, technical expertise and quality, Royal Joh. Enschedé is the specialist for custom, secured and extremely reliable printing and security solutions. Royal Joh. Enschedé creates and prints products for financial transactions, cash equivalents and certification products, such as postage stamps, passports, visas, tax stamps, diplomas, certificates and products to protect high value branded products (brand protection). Based on craftsmanship and expertise, the company provides security printing solutions against fraud and counterfeiting worldwide.

About Authentix

As the authority in authentication solutions, Authentix brings enhanced visibility and traceability to today's complex global supply chains. For over 25 years, Authentix has provided clients with physical and software-enabled solutions to detect, mitigate, and prevent counterfeiting and other illicit trading activity for currency, excise taxable goods, and branded consumer products. Through a proven partnership model and sector expertise, clients experience custom solution design, rapid implementation, consumer engagement, and complete program management to ensure product safety, revenue protection, and consumer trust for the best-known global brands on the market. Headquartered in Addison, Texas USA, Authentix, Inc. has offices in the North America, Europe, Middle East, Asia, and Africa serving clients worldwide. For more information, visit https://www.authentix.com. Authentix® is a registered trademark of Authentix, Inc.

