Recorded Future Experts to Deliver Key Intelligence Sessions at RSA Conference 2023

Company to Showcase Recorded Future AI – Real-Time, Automated Intelligence Analysis at Internet Scale

BOSTON, April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Recorded Future, the intelligence company, today announced its presence at RSA Conference 2023 will include expert-led presentations discussing topics that span the threat landscape, and the showcasing of new Intelligence Cloud capabilities including Recorded Future AI. As a premier exhibitor, Recorded Future will also be featuring in-booth theater presentations and will host an industry gathering during the conference.

"The need for intelligence has continued to permeate every aspect and sector of business today. Our team at Recorded Future sits in a unique position looking across the entire cyber ecosystem and providing the insights and intelligence that organizations need today to maintain business operations and reduce risk. I'm excited to share our perspectives at this year's RSA conference and hear from the broader infosecurity community on their efforts to bolster defenses." – Levi Gundert, Chief Security Officer, Recorded Future

The intelligence-driven sessions being delivered by Recorded Future experts include:

Defender Perspectives: Navigating Cyber Threat Intelligence Differentiators with Levi Gundert, CSO, Recorded Future

Monday, April 24 at 10:50 am PST

Droned Out: Surveilling the Noise in the Russian War in Ukraine with Alex Leslie, Associate Threat Intelligence Analyst, Recorded Future

Monday, April 24 at 10:50 am PST

Bloomberg's Foundering: The John McAfee Story - Live with Allan Liska, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Recorded Future

Tuesday, April 25 at 11:00 am PST

Hack Me If You Can: The Making of a Russian Hacker with Dmitry Smilyanets, Principal Product Manager, Recorded Future

Wednesday, April 26 at 9:40 am PST

Turning the Backpage: Combating Human Trafficking with Threat Intelligence with Hande Guven, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Recorded Future, and Kirill Boychenko, Threat Intelligence Analyst, Recorded Future

Thursday, April 27 at 2:10 pm PST

In addition to its sessions, Recorded Future will also be featuring the recently launched Recorded Future AI capabilities at RSA Conference 2023. Incorporating OpenAI's state-of-the-art, pre-trained transformer model, GPT, with its industry-leading Intelligence Cloud, Recorded Future AI , provides real-time threat landscape analysis and actionability at internet scale, helping to eliminate the cyber skills shortage and increasing the capacity for cyber readiness by immediately surfacing actionable intelligence.

Visit booth S-934 to get an in-depth look at the Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud and Recorded Future AI, and join us for in-booth theater presentations from an array of Recorded Future experts and partners, including Palo Alto Networks, ServiceNow, and Splunk. For more information visit: https://www.recordedfuture.com/rsac-2023

Register to join Recorded Future experts and industry leaders at The Recorded Future Intelligence Mixer, taking place Tuesday, April 25 from 6:30-9:30 pm PT at Madarae.

Follow @RecordedFuture and #AIDrivenIntelligence on Twitter for real-time updates on this year's presentations and company news.

About Recorded Future

Recorded Future is the world's largest intelligence company. Recorded Future's Intelligence Cloud provides complete coverage across adversaries, infrastructure, and targets. By combining persistent and pervasive automated data collection and analytics with human analysis, Recorded Future provides real-time visibility into the digital landscape and empowers clients to take proactive action to disrupt adversaries and keep their people, systems, and infrastructure safe. Headquartered in Boston with offices and employees around the world, Recorded Future works with over 1,600 businesses and government organizations across more than 70 countries. Learn more at recordedfuture.com .

