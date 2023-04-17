SKY ZONE TO STRENGTHEN MARYLAND PRESENCE WITH NEW ANNAPOLIS METRO LOCATION

Multi-Unit Franchisees Team Up to Expand Sky Zone Footprint to Gambrills, MD

GAMBRILLS, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sky Zone, the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry, today announced a new franchise agreement with a group of franchisees to expand into the Annapolis metropolitan area of Gambrills, Maryland. The multi-unit franchise operators and entrepreneurs – comprised of Oluwaseun Aina, Charles Salako, Adeola Adefemi, Nwaka Goke-Dele and Adebara Lawrence – will be opening the Gambrills park together, marking Sky Zone's eighth Maryland location. The announcement comes just weeks after news of the group's plans for a highly anticipated Sky Zone park opening in Frisco, Texas.

"Following the success of our announcement in Frisco, Texas, we saw firsthand the value of Sky Zone's reputation – earned fully by providing an unparalleled active play experience to guests and giving us unmatched support as franchisees," said multi-unit Sky Zone franchisee, Oluwaseun Aina. "We're excited to continue expanding the brand across the country while bringing innovative family-focused entertainment to communities like Gambrills."

As the leader in the indoor active entertainment industry and innovator of bounce-off-the-walls fun, Sky Zone gives children freedom to run, jump and play on a unique mix of attractions, including Ninja Courses that spark friendly competition; the Toddler Zone, a perfect place for the youngest jumpers to play; springy Air Courts that give guests of all abilities an extra boost while shooting baskets or scoring soccer goals; Drop Zones that provide a soft landing for our most fearless fliers; interactive iWalls that immerse players in a full-body play experience; and incredible Zip Lines that send riders soaring across the park.

"Given the steady rise in demand for active entertainment, we are thrilled many of our existing franchisees are interested in expanding their portfolios with Sky Zone," added Mike Revak, SVP of Franchise and Business Development at Sky Zone. "Sky Zone is eager to bring our distinct experience to important markets such as the Annapolis metro area."

Sky Zone is the ultimate location for birthday, team and school parties – with set up, clean up and hosting included. Sky Zone also offers parents many other options to keep their kids in on the action, including memberships that provide daily access, exclusive savings and invitations to members-only events.

With aggressive expansion plans, Sky Zone is searching for engaged community and business leaders to add to its ever-growing roster of new franchisees. To learn more about Sky Zone visit www.skyzone.com.

Sky Zone is the active play destination for kids and kids at heart. The leader in indoor active entertainment, Sky Zone owns, operates and franchises parks across the US and Canada. The company helps its nearly 500,000 members and millions of yearly visitors make memorable moments with more than 60 smile-inducing attractions. Sky Zone elevates celebrations to the extraordinary, hosting millions of children at unforgettable birthday, team, and school parties every year. For more information about Sky Zone and to find your local park, visit www.skyzone.com.

