Souvenaid Launches a New Memory Supplement with a Unique Nutritional Approach to Help Strengthen Synapses

Informed by Americans' concerns about early signs of normal age-related memory decline, Souvenaid brings a scientific approach to support memory function through nutrition

ROCKVILLE, Md., April 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Souvenaid, the first and only memory supplement specifically designed to support memory function through a specialized blend of nutrients that help strengthen synapses, was introduced to the U.S. market today by Nutricia. During normal aging, memory decline is linked to changes in the brain and the functioning of synapses – the brain connections that make it possible to create and recall memories. One daily four-ounce serving of Souvenaid powers synapses with the right nutrients at the right levels, using its proprietary formula Fortasyn Connect™, which cannot be found in any other memory supplement. Fortasyn Connect is a well-researched blend of key nutrients that are understood to help support synapses in the brain. This combination and concentration of each nutrient is nearly impossible to get from typical diet alone.

Souvenaid targets synapses – the connections in our brains – that make memory possible. As we age, the synapses in our brain start to break down at a faster rate than the brain makes new ones, which is a main reason for memory decline. The proprietary blend of key nutrients in Fortasyn Connect™ includes uridine, choline, DHA/EPA, vitamins and other nutrients, and is designed to strengthen synapse connections. Souvenaid comes ready-to-consume, but for the best experience, shake well before use and serve chilled. Just like calcium strengthens our bones, the nutrients that make up Fortasyn Connect help strengthen how synapses function.

Americans Concerned about Memory Health

With approximately 10 million U.S. Adults over 45 currently experiencing early signs of memory decline (CDC, 2018), Souvenaid wants to help Americans start being proactive with their memory function now, whether that's for themselves or for an aging loved one. Nearly one in 9 adults over 45 in the U.S. experience some form of subjective cognitive decline (SCD), the self-reported occurrence of worsening or more frequent confusion or memory loss.

According to the late neuroscientist Richard J. Wurtman, MD, Department of Brain and Cognitive Sciences, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, the formation of synapses depends on the synthesis of phospholipids from three essential precursors: uridine, choline and DHA/EPA. However, many Americans don't get nearly enough of these nutrients in their daily diet for optimal synapse support, which could help their memory health.

"The ability to strengthen synapses, the connections between nerve cells, is the cornerstone of memory health," confirms Dr. P. Murali Doraiswamy, a leading physician scientist and renowned expert in brain health. "Consuming the right combination of uridine, choline and DHA/EPA, increases the synthesis of membrane phospholipids and proteins, neurites and dendritic spines. Souvenaid was developed based on the knowledge that these are the prerequisites to support new synapses and strengthen existing ones. It is the only supplement I am aware of that provides this precise combination of essential support to memory function."

One in two Americans who are concerned about memory health want to see more explanations of how the memory products actually work – and not just promises of benefits, according to a 2021 consumer study conducted for Souvenaid by Cue Insights. "Based on 60 years of scientific research into membranes and synapses and 20 years of product research, Nutricia designed Souvenaid to be a scientific approach to a complex problem, and we want American consumers to benefit from what we've learned," says Steven Yannicelli, PhD, RD, Nutricia North America's VP of Medical and Scientific Affairs for Souvenaid.

"With Souvenaid we are educating Americans on a topic that is new to them, specifically synapses and brain connections with the role they play for memory function," explains Yannicelli. "This is reminiscent of the public education experience when the importance of calcium and vitamin D on bone health were first introduced to American consumers. Like calcium strengthens our bones, the nutrients in Souvenaid help strengthen how synapses function."

Unlike any of the young entrants into the nutritional supplement category aiming to address brain health, Souvenaid is brought to market by Nutricia, global leaders in specialized nutrition, which for 125 years has provided life-transforming nutrition that has touched the lives of millions of people in more than 100 countries. Nutricia's science-based products and services address some of the world's biggest health challenges including age-related conditions and chronic disease such as cancer, stroke, and conditions in early life such as pre-term birth, faltering growth, food allergy and rare metabolic diseases.

Souvenaid has been trusted globally for the past 10 years and is now available for purchase in the U.S. at Souvenaid.com and on Amazon.com beginning March 1, 2023. Subscription programs also are offered.

About Nutricia North America

Nutricia is a global health company that leads the development and use of advanced medical nutrition for specialized care and memory health. Nutricia North America (formerly known as SHS North America) was established in 1983 and is headquartered in Rockville, MD. Nutricia is also a part of the medical nutrition division of Groupe Danone based in Paris, France.

Nutricia products and services transform the daily lives of millions of infants, children, adults and aging seniors. We are dedicated to providing quality medical food and formulas, such as Souvenaid, which has a been trusted globally to support memory function for the past decade. Our company has a world renowned research facility supported by more than 150 PhDs developing trusted and effective products for a better, healthier life. Nutricia partners with more than 50 university research centers across the globe. We are committed to clinical research and to improving and enhancing medical nutrition for specialized care through trials, studies and academic collaboration.

