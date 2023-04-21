FDA Roundup: April 21, 2023

Today, the FDA approved the MiniMed 780G System for modifications to the SmartGuard (SG) Technology and for expanding the indications for use to include the Guardian 4 Sensor. The MiniMed 780G system is intended for continuous delivery of basal insulin (background insulin) at selectable rates, and the administration of insulin boluses (a single large dose of medicine) at a selectable amount for the management of type 1 diabetes mellitus in persons seven years of age and older requiring insulin. The system is also intended to continuously monitor glucose values in the fluid under the skin. The MiniMed 780G system includes SG technology, which can be programmed to automatically adjust insulin delivery based on continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) sensor glucose values and can suspend delivery of insulin when the SG value falls below or is predicted to fall below predefined threshold values. Compared to previously approved Medtronic automated insulin dosing systems, the MiniMed 780G System includes the new Advanced Hybrid Closed Loop algorithm as a part of its SG technology, which can issue automatic correction insulin boluses without user input. Additionally, the MiniMed 780G System offers multiple glucose targets as compared to a single glucose target in the MiniMed 670G/770G Systems.

On Wednesday, the FDA cleared the Selux AST System for use with the Selux Gram-Negative Comprehensive Panel through the 510(k) premarket notification pathway. This follows clearance of the system earlier this year for use with the Selux Gram-Positive Comprehensive Panel. The Selux AST System is an in vitro diagnostic test system used for antimicrobial susceptibility testing. This testing is performed to determine whether an organism is susceptible or resistant to an antimicrobial drug to help physicians select the appropriate drug to treat an infection. The Selux AST System allows for simultaneous testing of a larger number of drugs and drug concentrations than previous systems. The two panels also have the ability to expand to incorporate new drugs in the future. Susceptibility testing systems use FDA-recognized cut-off values (referred to as susceptibility test interpretive criteria or breakpoints), to indicate whether the drug is likely to be effective (drug concentrations below the cut-off are likely to be effective, and drug concentrations above the cut-off are not likely to be effective). Since breakpoints can be updated to maintain clinical success of the drug, the Selux AST System was also cleared with a prospective change protocol, allowing the developer to update breakpoints without an additional premarket submission to the FDA. This is the latest example of the FDA's ongoing commitment to advance access to safe and effective antimicrobial susceptibility testing intended to aid healthcare professionals in making more informed decisions for patients.



