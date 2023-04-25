Toyota engages Fraser Communications To Celebrate Hybrids Everywhere

LOS ANGELES, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, Toyota engaged Fraser Communications, a women-owned, women led award-winning integrated marketing and communications agency, to conceptualize and execute a memorable and engaging digital marketing campaign to increase brand awareness for their Toyota Camry Hybrid and RAV4 Hybrid vehicles.

To highlight the versatility of both vehicles and radio service, Fraser launched "We are ALL Hybrids," a campaign created to celebrate hybrids everywhere and encourage people to explore the world around them to reach their full potential. This was supported with the secondary message, "When you're a hybrid, anything is possible!"

To bring this idea to life, Fraser secured Katya Echazarreta as an example of a hybrid person that has tapped into her multiple skills, to go further in her personal and professional career. Echazarreta, is an electrical engineer and the first Mexican-born woman to travel into outer space.

As part of "We are ALL Hybrids," the team created and produced multiple :15 and :60 second videos to help drive consumers back to a dedicated landing page. The videos were amplified via organic and paid social media ads, traditional earned media, as well as Google display ads.

The campaign, which launched on February 22nd, also extended across organic social with an interactive social media filter on Instagram and TikTok that engaged consumers with the campaign in a fun way! The social media interactive filter idea was a first-of-its-kind for Toyota, and it engaged thousands of fans and produced thousands more video plays via TikTok and Instagram.

To spread further awareness, Echazarreta also shared all creative videos across her social media channels, including videos of herself using the interactive filters.

"As the marketing agency for this campaign, we are proud to represent two brands that are truly committed to inspiring people around the world to celebrate their versatility and the contributions they make to encourage others to reach their full potential," said Renee Fraser PhD Founder, Chief Executive Officer, Fraser Communications. "To see how fans across the country engaged with this campaign, makes me extraordinarily proud of the work we did."

"Thanks to Fraser Communications, the We Are All Hybrids campaign helped showcase our vehicles to truly capture Toyota's perspective on life and mobility, to move beyond the perception that hybrids are simply vehicles that use two or more distinctive types of power to help you reach your destination, hybrids like Echazarreta, can also serve as inspiration for people everywhere to achieve beyond what's possible in their daily lives," said Michael Moore, General Manager Toyota Marketing"

Campaign Results:

Over the course of the 4-week campaign We Are ALL Hybrids garnered more than 169 million impressions surpassing campaign impression goals by more than 500%.

