Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch Announces Initiative to Expand Representation of US-Based Holders of Credit Suisse AT1 Capital Instruments

NEW YORK, April 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wollmuth Maher & Deutsch LLP is pleased to announce an initiative to expand the representation of holders of Credit Suisse's Additional Tier 1 ("AT1") capital instruments located in the United States. The initiative will further leverage the group of holders currently advised by Quinn Emanuel Urquhart & Sullivan, LLP and afford to holders of AT1 capital instruments, who have not yet had an opportunity to participate in the initiative to recover losses suffered following the announcement of the merger between UBS and Credit Suisse, an opportunity to participate.

