CelebExperts Is Waiving its Retainer for Influencer Marketing Campaigns for Five Select Brands

NEW YORK, April 26, 2023

The goal of this program is to assist brands with great products but limited budgets succeed.

The industry has become riddled with companies signing on brands high retainers and providing little to no results. CelebExperts run by industry experts Evan Morgenstein (CEO/Founder) and Christina Brennan (President) will invest their team's experience in creating some of the successful influencer programs for five brands. Brands will be chosen from various categories of expertise including but not limited to food, nutrition, plant-based products, healthy living and outdoor living.

The goal of this program is to assist brands with great products but limited budgets succeed. CelebExperts President and Founder Evan Morgenstein says, "We have found that brands are much more comfortable going back to a more traditional model commission on spend versus the retainer. This is especially so for start-ups, emerging brands new to influencer marketing. We are excited to take our expertise in creating influencer marketing campaigns that have been wildly successful and showing new clients how to avoid the pitfalls of failure that so many brands have experienced."

CelebExperts will be reviewing companies interested from April 25 through May 5. The investment for securing influencers will be discussed on a brand-by-brand basis with a minimum spend required to qualify. For more details email Evan at evan@celebexperts.com with your company website and information on your product ASAP.

