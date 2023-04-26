Colorado Teardrops to Release a Series of Electrified Classic Teardrop Adventure Trailers

Colorado Teardrops announces the Electric Classics Series – new teardrop trailers made to take your power on the road – or use it at home.

BOULDER, Colo., April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Colorado Teardrops announces two new models of patent-pending teardrop camping trailers inspired by their classic line of rugged teardrop trailers and containing integrated battery systems with 19 kWh to 38 kWh of battery power to use while camping; to transfer to an electric vehicle; and to use as a whole-home battery when not camping.

Designed for more than Electric Vehicles (EVs), Colorado Teardrops sees the Electric Classic (EC) models as great options for both EV and non-EV owners who want to extend the duration of camping trips or want additional off-grid energy for electric appliances like electric coolers, induction cooktops, electric water heaters, cabin heaters, air conditioners, and other must-have favorite appliances. The models are also expected to be popular with those considering future EV purchases.

The Electric Classics' maximum battery configuration can power the average-sized U.S. home for more than a day, and EV charging capabilities ensure a smooth and uneventful return home.

Model Sizes

The Electric Classics models come in two sizes: the EC-2 is a two-person model inspired by the popular Canyonland model, and the EC-4 is a larger 4-person model inspired by the best-selling Mt. Massive. Both EC models share the original classic teardrop cabin sizes that established Colorado Teardrops as a top-tier camper manufacturer.

Aerodynamic Features

The Electric Classics embrace classic teardrop designs with modern features to lower wind resistance, such as an aerodynamic tongue box housing the power inverter and spare tire and sleek fenders that serve as storage boxes for items typically mounted on the exterior walls of the classic models – thus reducing wind resistance to maximize fuel economy for both traditional and electric tow vehicles.

Dual Use as a Whole-Home Battery

When not out camping, the EC models won't sit around unused. The battery systems in the EC models can serve as a whole-home battery when parked at home.

With up to 38 kWh of battery capacity, the campers can power the average U.S. home for more than a whole day during a power outage. Energy from home solar production can also be stored for later use or sold back to the grid through grid feed-in tariffs, or net metering, depending on which state owners live in.

Telsa's latest study on combining solar with their Powerwall battery solution in California approximates electricity bill savings of up to 92% by storing solar for later use or selling it to the grid during peak pricing periods.

When properly connected as a whole-home battery, the EC models qualify for the Residential Clean Energy Tax Credit for up to 30% of the cost of the EC's battery system, resulting in substantial savings for the camper's dual-use mobile battery system.

Battery Chemistry

Rather than the Lithium-ion batteries used in most EVs, Colorado Teardrops has chosen extremely safe Lithium Iron Phosphate (LiFePO4) batteries with longer life spans and lower maintenance requirements to maximize battery longevity and the investment for both home and camping applications.

Owner Dean Wiltshire indicates, "The safety of our customers is our first and foremost concern, followed by our product's sustainability in contributing to the reduction in greenhouse gases through intelligent energy solutions. Environmental stewardship and sustainability have always been a the heart of our core values, and this is a natural next step for Colorado Teardrops."

The EC models offer an enjoyable way to visit the great outdoors while avoiding overcrowded campgrounds and provide the ability to connect as a whole-house battery upon returning home.

About Colorado Teardrops

Colorado Teardrops was founded in 2014 by Dean Wiltshire, who was intent on finding a better way for his family to camp.

Colorado Teardrops designs and manufactures their campers at a 20,000 s/f facility in Boulder, Colorado. Their camper trailers are built to last generations and crafted for extreme weather and road conditions, using only high-quality materials and building processes.

If you want more information on this topic, please contact Colorado Teardrops at media@coloradoteardrops.com.

