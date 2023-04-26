COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:02 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

TACOMA, Wash., April 26, 2023 First Quarter 2023 Results

  • Net income of $(14) million, or $(0.09) per common share
  • Operating net income of $72 million, or $0.46 per common share1
  • Successfully closed merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation and completed core systems conversion
  • Consolidated asset balances increased $22 billion to $54 billion at quarter end
  • Loan balances of $37 billion and deposit balances of $42 billion at quarter end

/PRNewswire/ --

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Columbia Banking System, Inc.(PRNewswire)

COLUMBIA BANKING SYSTEM, INC. REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

$(0.09)

  

$0.46

  

$23.44

  

$15.12

Net loss per diluted common share

  

Operating earnings per diluted
common share 1

  

Book value per common share

  

Tangible book value per common
share 1

CEO Commentary

"Today marks a historic moment for our franchise as we report results for Columbia Banking System and its subsidiary Umpqua Bank together as one company," said Clint Stein, President and CEO. "Our first quarter results highlight a flexible balance sheet characterized by solid liquidity, a diversified loan portfolio, and a granular core deposit base. While purchase accounting adjustments such as the initial provision for credit losses and merger-related expenses impacted our reported results, I am pleased to announce we successfully completed our core systems conversion in March, keeping us on target to realize our cost-savings expectations by the end of the third quarter. It was a transformative quarter for our company, and I want to thank our associates for their tireless efforts helping customers and each other through the merger close and systems conversion."

Clint Stein, President and CEO of Columbia Banking System, Inc.

1Q23 HIGHLIGHTS (COMPARED TO 4Q22)

  
     

Net Interest
Income and
NIM

•  Net interest income increased by $69 million or 23% on a quarter-to-quarter basis due to one month as a combined organization and the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.

  

•  Net interest margin was 4.08%, up 7 basis points from the prior quarter.  Net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization.

  
     

Non-Interest
Income and
Expense

•  Non-interest income increased by $20 million due primarily to a $16 million linked-quarter favorable change related to cumulative non-merger fair value accounting and hedges.

  

•  Non-interest expense increased by $148 million due to higher merger-related expenses and a higher expense run rate in March as a combined organization.

  
     

Credit Quality

•  Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) and centered in the FinPac portfolio as activity was otherwise de minimis.

  

•  Provision expense of $106 million includes an $88 million initial provision related to non-purchased credit deteriorated loan balances. The remaining expense relates to changes in the economic forecasts used in credit models.

  

•  Non-performing assets to total assets was 0.14%.

  
     

Capital

•  Estimated total risk-based capital ratio of 11.0% and estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio of 8.9%.

  

•  We expect the accretion of purchase accounting fair value marks through income to meaningfully and consistently build capital and enhance flexibility in the coming quarters.

  
     

Notable items

•  Purchase accounting fair value adjustments related to credit of $130 million and interest rates of $1.6 billion at closing on historical Columbia loans and securities.

 

•  $116 million in merger-related expenses, including a $20 million charitable contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation.

  

1Q23 KEY FINANCIAL DATA
           

PERFORMANCE METRICS

1Q23

  

4Q22

  

1Q22

Return on average assets

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.21 %

Return on average tangible common equity1

(2.09) %

  

13.53 %

  

13.66 %

Operating return on average assets1

0.74 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.03 %

Operating return on average tangible common equity1

10.64 %

  

16.18 %

  

11.62 %

Net interest margin

4.08 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.14 %

Efficiency ratio - consolidated

79.71 %

  

57.24 %

  

59.02 %

Loan to deposit ratio

89.19 %

  

96.64 %

  

86.05 %
           

INCOME STATEMENT

($ in 000s, excl. per share data)

1Q23

  

4Q22

  

1Q22

Net interest income

$374,698

  

$305,479

  

$228,763

Provision for credit losses

$105,539

  

$32,948

  

$4,804

Non-interest income

$54,735

  

$34,879

  

$79,969

Non-interest expense

$342,818

  

$194,982

  

$182,430

Pre-provision net revenue 1

$86,615

  

$145,376

  

$126,302

Operating pre-provision net revenue1

$195,730

  

$167,094

  

$108,125

Earnings per common share - diluted 2

($0.09)

  

$0.64

  

$0.70

Operating earnings per common share - diluted 1,2

$0.46

  

$0.76

  

$0.60

Dividends paid per share 2

$0.35

  

$0.35

  

$0.35
           

BALANCE SHEET

1Q23

  

4Q22

  

1Q22

Total assets

       $54.0B

 

       $31.8B

 

       $30.6B

Loans and leases

       $37.1B

 

       $26.2B

 

       $23.0B

Total deposits

       $41.6B

 

       $27.1B

 

       $26.7B

Book value per common share 2

$23.44

  

$19.18

  

$20.17

Tangible book value per share[1][2]

$15.12

  

$19.14

  

$20.11

Tangible book value per share, ex AOCI 1,2

$16.56

  

$22.44

  

$21.53

Organizational Update

On February 28, 2023, Columbia Banking System, Inc. ("Columbia", "we" or "our") completed its merger with Umpqua Holdings Corporation ("UHC"), combining the two premier banks in the Northwest to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West ("the merger"). Columbia completed its core systems conversion on March 20, 2023, and branch consolidations are scheduled to occur through the second quarter of 2023.

Columbia's financial results for any periods ended prior to February 28, 2023 reflect UHC results only on a standalone basis. In addition, Columbia's reported financial results for the first quarter of 2023 reflect UHC financial results only until the closing of the merger after the close of business on February 28, 2023. As a result of these two factors, Columbia's financial results for the first quarter of 2023 may not be directly comparable to prior reported periods. The number of shares issued and outstanding, earnings per share, additional paid-in capital, and all references to share quantities or metrics of Columbia have been retrospectively restated to reflect the equivalent number of shares issued in the merger as the merger was treated as a reverse merger. Under the reverse acquisition method of accounting, the assets and liabilities of Columbia as of February 28, 2023 ("historical Columbia") were recorded at their respective fair values.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $375 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $69 million from the prior quarter. The increase, which includes $32 million of purchase accounting accretion and amortization, reflects one month of the combined company's larger balance sheet as well as the net favorable impact of higher interest rates.

Columbia's net interest margin was 4.08% for the first quarter of 2023, up 7 basis points from 4.01% for the fourth quarter of 2022. The net interest margin for the month of March was 4.31%, which includes a 76-basis point net benefit from purchase accounting accretion and amortization and an approximate 10-basis point adverse impact from holding higher cash balances funded by borrowings beginning March 13, 2023. The cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 55 basis points on a linked-quarter basis to 1.32% for the first quarter of 2023, which compares to 1.33% for the month of March and 1.43% on March 31, 2023. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional net interest margin change details and interest rate sensitivity information as well as our non-GAAP disclosures in this press release for the impact of purchase accounting accretion and amortization on individual line items.

Non-interest Income

Non-interest income was $55 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $20 million from the prior quarter. While results benefited from one month as a combined organization, the increase was primarily driven by a $16 million favorable change in cumulative fair value adjustments and mortgage servicing rights ("MSR") hedging activity. A net fair value gain of $8.1 million in the first quarter compares to a net fair value loss of $8.1 million in the fourth quarter, as detailed in our non-GAAP disclosures.

Non-interest Expense

Non-interest expense was $343 million for the first quarter of 2023, up $148 million from the prior quarter level. The increase reflects one month of the higher expense rate of the combined organization as well as a $104 million linked-quarter increase in merger-related expenses, which were $116 million in the first quarter, inclusive of a $20 million contribution to the Umpqua Bank Charitable Foundation that was outlined when the merger was announced in October 2021. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional expense details, including an update on realized merger-related cost-savings through March 31, 2023.

Balance Sheet

Total consolidated assets were $54.0 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $22.2 billion compared to $31.8 billion as of December 31, 2022. The increase was driven by the addition of historical Columbia balances at fair value on February 28, 2023, related intangible assets, and higher cash balances added in March that were funded by borrowings. Cash and cash equivalents was $3.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $2.3 billion relative to December 31, 2022.  Including secured off-balance sheet lines of credit, total available liquidity was $17.9 billion as of March 31, 2023, representing 33% of total assets, 43% of total deposits, and 121% of uninsured deposits. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our liquidity position.

Available for sale securities, which are held on balance sheet at fair value, were $9.2 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $6.1 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $6.2 billion of historical Columbia balances, which were categorized as available for sale at quarter end. The net unrealized loss on historical Columbia securities was eliminated as of February 28, 2023, as part of the reverse merger method of accounting, and these securities had a pre-tax net unrealized gain of $84 million as of March 31, 2023. On a consolidated basis, our available for sale securities balance of $9.2 billion includes a pre-tax net unrealized loss of $397 million as historical UHC balances were not marked as part of the merger, and the net unrealized gain position associated with historical Columbia balances does not fully offset the net unrealized loss position related to the remainder of the consolidated portfolio. Held to maturity securities were $2.4 million at March 31, 2023, and represent investments in local community housing bonds; there is no unrealized loss associated with these balances.

Following the close of the merger, we restructured a portion of the historical Columbia securities portfolio during the first week of March by selling $1.2 billion of securities and purchasing $937 million of securities with the proceeds. The restructure transactions resulted in no gain or loss on the income statement. Purchases included agencies, mortgage-backed securities, and collateralized mortgage obligations with a projected average yield of 4.63%. The restructuring reduced the potential adverse impact to net interest income in a declining interest rate environment, which the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation reviews.

Gross loans and leases were $37.1 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $10.9 billion relative to December 31, 2022, due to the addition of $10.9 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "On an organic basis, loans were up just slightly during the first quarter, as drawdowns related to single-family home construction offset slight declines in commercial portfolio balances," commented Tory Nixon, President of Umpqua Bank. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to our loan portfolio, which include underwriting characteristics, the composition of our commercial portfolios, and enhanced disclosure related to our office portfolio.

Total deposits were $41.6 billion as of March 31, 2023, an increase of $14.5 billion relative to December 31, 2022, primarily due to the addition of $15.2 billion of historical Columbia balances at fair value. "Our deposit balances continued to be affected by market liquidity tightening and the impact of inflation on customer spending," stated Mr. Nixon. "Declining balances with existing customers was the primary driver of the net reduction in deposits during the month of March and for the first quarter on an organic basis. We were pleased to see continued new account acquisition in March in both the consumer and commercial bank across all major product types." Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to deposit characteristics and flows.

Credit Quality

The allowance for credit losses was $436 million, or 1.18% of loans and leases, as of March 31, 2023, compared to $315 million, or 1.21% of loans and leases, as of December 31, 2022.  The $121 million increase in the allowance includes the addition of $26 million related to historical Columbia purchased credit deteriorated ("PCD") loans and $5.8 million related to historical Columbia off balance sheet commitments, which were booked at the merger's close and did not affect the income statement. The provision for credit losses was $106 million for the first quarter of 2023, which includes an initial provision of $88 million for historical Columbia non-PCD loans. Outside the initial provision, the quarter's expense was driven almost entirely by changes between the November 2022 and February 2023 economic forecasts used in credit models, with a modest expense associated with the change in mix. Please refer to the Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation for additional details related to the allowance for credit losses, including a breakout of the aforementioned impacts of the merger.

Net charge-offs were 0.23% of average loans and leases (annualized) for the first quarter of 2023, compared to 0.19% for the fourth quarter of 2022. Net charge-off activity continued to be centered in the FinPac portfolio as bank charge-off activity was de minimis. As of March 31, 2023, non-performing assets were $76 million, or 0.14% of total assets, compared to $59 million, or 0.18% as of December 31, 2022. The $17 million linked-quarter increase primarily reflects the addition of historical Columbia balances.

Capital

As of March 31, 2023, Columbia's book value per common share increased to $23.44, compared to $19.18 at December 31, 2022, which was retrospectively restated under the reverse merger method of accounting. The linked-quarter change in book value primarily reflects common shares issued and exchanged as a result of the merger and a change in accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income ("AOCI") to $(300) million at March 31, 2023, compared to $(427) million at the prior quarter-end. The change in AOCI is due primarily to a reduction in the tax-effected net unrealized loss on available for sale securities to $295 million at March 31, 2023, compared to $403 million at December 31, 2022.  Tangible book value per common share[3] decreased to $15.12, compared to $19.14 at December 31, 2023 as a result of $1.0 billion of goodwill and $710 million of core deposit intangible assets added through the merger.

Columbia's estimated total risk-based capital ratio was 11.0% and its estimated common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio was 8.9% as of March 31, 2023. Columbia remains above current "well-capitalized" regulatory minimums. "While initial fair value marks drove the linked quarter decline in our regulatory capital ratios, we expect loan and investment securities discount accretion to contribute meaningfully to capital build over time," stated Ron Farnsworth, Chief Financial Officer of Columbia. The regulatory capital ratios as of March 31, 2023 are estimates, pending completion and filing of Columbia's regulatory reports.

Earnings Presentation and Conference Call Information

Columbia's Q1 2023 Earnings Presentation provides additional disclosure. A copy will be available on our investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Columbia will host its first quarter 2023 earnings conference call on April 26, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. PT (5:00 p.m. ET).  During the call, Columbia's management will provide an update on recent activities and discuss its first quarter 2023 financial results. Participants may register for the call using the below link to receive dial-in details and their own unique PINs or join the audiocast. It is recommended you join 10 minutes prior to the start time.

Register for the call: https://register.vevent.com/register/BI3ca3e280dadd437cafdf87ba3e2fcb28 
Join the audiocast: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jtad2627
Access the replay through Columbia's investor relations page: www.columbiabankingsystem.com

About Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Columbia (Nasdaq: COLB) is headquartered in Tacoma, Washington and is the parent company of Umpqua Bank, an award-winning western U.S. regional bank based in Lake Oswego, Oregon. In March of 2023, Columbia and Umpqua combined two of the Pacific Northwest's premier financial institutions under the Umpqua Bank brand to create one of the largest banks headquartered in the West and a top-30 U.S. bank. With over $50 billion of assets, Umpqua Bank combines the resources, sophistication and expertise of a national bank with a commitment to deliver personalized service at scale. The bank operates in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, and Washington and supports consumers and businesses through a full suite of services, including retail and commercial banking; Small Business Administration lending; institutional and corporate banking; and equipment leasing. Umpqua Bank customers also have access to comprehensive investment and wealth management expertise as well as healthcare and private banking through Columbia Wealth Management and Columbia Trust Company, a subsidiary of Columbia. Learn more at www.columbiabankingsystem.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the "Safe-Harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which management believes are a benefit to shareholders. These statements are necessarily subject to risk and uncertainty and actual results could differ materially due to various risk factors, including those set forth from time to time in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and we undertake no obligation to update any such statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipates," "intends," "plans," "seeks," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "target," "projects," "outlook," "forecast," "will," "may," "could," "should," "can" and similar references to future periods. In this press release we make forward-looking statements about strategic and growth initiatives and the result of such activity. Risks that could cause results to differ from forward-looking statements we make include, without limitation: current and future economic and market conditions, including the effects of declines in housing and commercial real estate prices, high unemployment rates, continued inflation and any recession or slowdown in economic growth particularly in the western United States; economic forecast variables that are either materially worse or better than end of quarter projections and deterioration in the economy that could result in increased loan and lease losses, especially those risks associated with concentrations in real estate related loans; our ability to effectively manage problem credits; the impact of bank failures or adverse developments at or news developments concerning other banks on general investor sentiment regarding the liquidity stability of banks; changes in interest rates that could significantly reduce net interest income and negatively affect asset yields and valuations and funding sources; changes in the scope and cost of FDIC insurance and other coverage; our ability to successfully implement efficiency and operational excellence initiatives; our ability to successfully develop and market new products and technology; changes in laws or regulations; any failure to realize the anticipated benefits of the merger when expected or at all; the possibility that the integration following the merger may be more expensive than anticipated, including as a result of unexpected factors or events, diversion of management's attention from ongoing business operations and opportunities; potential adverse reactions or changes to business or employee relationships, including those resulting from the completion of the merger and integration of the companies; the effect of geopolitical instability, including wars, conflicts and terrorist attacks; and natural disasters and other similar unexpected events outside of our control. We also caution that the amount and timing of any future common stock dividends or repurchases will depend on the earnings, cash requirements and financial condition of the Columbia, market conditions, capital requirements, applicable law and regulations (including federal securities laws and federal banking regulations), and other factors deemed relevant by Columbia's Board of Directors, and may be subject to regulatory approval or conditions.

1 "Non-GAAP" financial measure.  See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.
2 Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.
3 "Non-GAAP" financial measure. See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation for the comparable GAAP measurement.

TABLE INDEX
 

Page

Consolidated Statements of Operations

7

Consolidated Balance Sheets

7

Financial Highlights

9

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

9

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

11

Credit Quality - Non-performing Assets

12

Credit Quality - Allowance for Credit Losses

13

Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

14

Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

14

Purchase Price Allocation

15

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

17

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Operations

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.

Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Interest income:

                          

Loans and leases

$      413,525

  

$      322,350

  

$      278,830

  

$      234,674

  

$      214,404

  

28 %

  

93 %

Interest and dividends on investments:

                          

Taxable

39,729

  

18,108

  

18,175

  

17,256

  

18,725

  

119 %

  

112 %

Exempt from federal income tax

3,397

  

1,288

  

1,322

  

1,369

  

1,372

  

164 %

  

148 %

Dividends

719

  

182

  

86

  

84

  

86

  

295 %

  

nm

Temporary investments and interest bearing deposits

18,581

  

10,319

  

5,115

  

2,919

  

1,353

  

80 %

  

nm

Total interest income

475,951

  

352,247

  

303,528

  

256,302

  

235,940

  

35 %

  

102 %

Interest expense:

                          

Deposits

63,613

  

31,174

  

9,090

  

4,015

  

3,916

  

104 %

  

nm

Securities sold under agreement to repurchase and federal funds purchased

406

  

323

  

545

  

66

  

63

  

26 %

  

nm

Borrowings

28,764

  

8,023

  

798

  

50

  

49

  

259 %

  

nm

Junior and other subordinated debentures

8,470

  

7,248

  

5,491

  

4,001

  

3,149

  

17 %

  

169 %

Total interest expense

101,253

  

46,768

  

15,924

  

8,132

  

7,177

  

117 %

  

nm

Net interest income

374,698

  

305,479

  

287,604

  

248,170

  

228,763

  

23 %

  

64 %

Provision for credit losses

105,539

  

32,948

  

27,572

  

18,692

  

4,804

  

220 %

  

nm

Non-interest income:

                          

Service charges on deposits

14,312

  

12,139

  

12,632

  

12,011

  

11,583

  

18 %

  

24 %

Card-based fees

11,561

  

9,017

  

9,115

  

10,530

  

8,708

  

28 %

  

33 %

Financial services and trust revenue

1,297

  

25

  

27

  

27

  

11

  

nm

  

nm

Residential mortgage banking revenue (loss), net

7,816

  

(1,812)

  

17,341

  

30,544

  

60,786

  

nm

  

(87) %

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

 

 

 

 

2

  

nm

  

(100) %

Gain (loss)  on equity securities, net

2,416

  

284

  

(2,647)

  

(2,075)

  

(2,661)

  

nm

  

nm

Gain on loan and lease sales, net

940

  

1,531

  

1,525

  

1,303

  

2,337

  

(39) %

  

(60) %

BOLI income

2,790

  

2,033

  

2,023

  

2,110

  

2,087

  

37 %

  

34 %

Other income (loss)

13,603

  

11,662

  

(10,571)

  

785

  

(2,884)

  

17 %

  

nm

Total non-interest income

54,735

  

34,879

  

29,445

  

55,235

  

79,969

  

57 %

  

(32) %

Non-interest expense:

                          

Salaries and employee benefits

136,092

  

107,982

  

109,164

  

110,942

  

113,138

  

26 %

  

20 %

Occupancy and equipment, net

41,700

  

34,021

  

35,042

  

34,559

  

34,829

  

23 %

  

20 %

Intangible amortization

12,660

  

1,019

  

1,025

  

1,026

  

1,025

  

nm

  

nm

FDIC assessments

6,113

  

3,487

  

3,007

  

2,954

  

4,516

  

75 %

  

35 %

Merger related expenses

115,898

  

11,637

  

769

  

2,672

  

2,278

  

nm

  

nm

Other expenses

30,355

  

36,836

  

28,957

  

27,421

  

26,644

  

(18) %

  

14 %

Total non-interest expense

342,818

  

194,982

  

177,964

  

179,574

  

182,430

  

76 %

  

88 %

(Loss) income before (benefit) provision for income taxes

(18,924)

  

112,428

  

111,513

  

105,139

  

121,498

  

(117) %

  

(116) %

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

(4,886)

  

29,464

  

27,473

  

26,548

  

30,341

  

(117) %

  

(116) %

Net (loss) income

$      (14,038)

  

$        82,964

  

$        84,040

  

$        78,591

  

$        91,157

  

(117) %

  

(115) %
                           

Weighted average basic shares outstanding (1)

156,383

  

129,321

  

129,319

  

129,306

  

129,159

  

21 %

  

21 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding (1)

156,383

  

129,801

  

129,733

  

129,673

  

129,693

  

20 %

  

21 %

(Loss) earnings per common share – basic (1)

$          (0.09)

  

$           0.64

  

$           0.65

  

$           0.61

  

$           0.71

  

(114) %

  

(113) %

(Loss) earnings per common share – diluted (1)

$          (0.09)

  

$           0.64

  

$           0.65

  

$           0.61

  

$           0.70

  

(114) %

  

(113) %
                           

nm = not meaningful
   

(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

(Unaudited)
                     

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.

Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Assets:

                          

Cash and due from banks

$       555,919

  

$       327,313

  

$       321,447

  

$       315,348

  

$       307,144

  

70 %

  

81 %

Interest bearing cash and temporary investments

3,079,266

  

967,330

  

1,232,412

  

687,233

  

2,358,292

  

218 %

  

31 %

Investment securities:

                          

Equity and other, at fair value

76,532

  

72,959

  

72,277

  

75,347

  

78,966

  

5 %

  

(3) %

Available for sale, at fair value

9,249,600

  

3,196,166

  

3,136,391

  

3,416,707

  

3,638,080

  

189 %

  

154 %

Held to maturity, at amortized cost

2,432

  

2,476

  

2,547

  

2,637

  

2,700

  

(2) %

  

(10) %

Loans held for sale

49,338

  

71,647

  

148,275

  

228,889

  

309,946

  

(31) %

  

(84) %

Loans and leases

37,091,280

  

26,155,981

  

25,507,951

  

24,432,678

  

22,975,761

  

42 %

  

61 %

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases

(417,464)

  

(301,135)

  

(283,065)

  

(261,111)

  

(248,564)

  

39 %

  

68 %

Net loans and leases

36,673,816

  

25,854,846

  

25,224,886

  

24,171,567

  

22,727,197

  

42 %

  

61 %

Restricted equity securities

246,525

  

47,144

  

40,993

  

10,867

  

10,889

  

423 %

  

nm

Premises and equipment, net

375,190

  

176,016

  

165,305

  

165,196

  

167,369

  

113 %

  

124 %

Operating lease right-of-use assets

127,296

  

78,598

  

81,729

  

87,249

  

87,333

  

62 %

  

46 %

Goodwill

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Other intangible assets, net

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

7,815

  

nm

  

nm

Residential mortgage servicing rights, at fair value

178,800

  

185,017

  

196,177

  

179,558

  

165,807

  

(3) %

  

8 %

Bank owned life insurance

641,922

  

331,759

  

329,699

  

328,764

  

328,040

  

93 %

  

96 %

Deferred tax asset, net

351,229

  

132,823

  

128,120

  

70,134

  

39,051

  

164 %

  

nm

Other assets

653,904

  

399,800

  

385,938

  

389,409

  

408,497

  

64 %

  

60 %

Total assets

$  53,994,226

  

$  31,848,639

  

$  31,471,960

  

$  30,135,694

  

$  30,637,126

  

70 %

  

76 %

Liabilities:

                          

 Deposits

                          

Non-interest bearing

$  17,215,781

  

$  10,288,849

  

$  11,246,358

  

$  11,129,209

  

$  11,058,251

  

67 %

  

56 %

Interest bearing

24,370,566

  

16,776,763

  

15,570,749

  

15,003,214

  

15,641,336

  

45 %

  

56 %

  Total deposits

41,586,347

  

27,065,612

  

26,817,107

  

26,132,423

  

26,699,587

  

54 %

  

56 %

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

271,047

  

308,769

  

383,569

  

527,961

  

499,539

  

(12) %

  

(46) %

Borrowings

5,950,000

  

906,175

  

756,214

  

6,252

  

6,290

  

nm

  

nm

Junior subordinated debentures, at fair value

297,721

  

323,639

  

325,744

  

321,268

  

305,719

  

(8) %

  

(3) %

Junior and other subordinated debentures, at amortized cost

108,066

  

87,813

  

87,870

  

87,927

  

87,984

  

23 %

  

23 %

Operating lease liabilities

140,648

  

91,694

  

95,512

  

101,352

  

101,732

  

53 %

  

38 %

Other liabilities

755,674

  

585,111

  

588,430

  

440,235

  

328,677

  

29 %

  

130 %

Total liabilities

49,109,503

  

29,368,813

  

29,054,446

  

27,617,418

  

28,029,528

  

67 %

  

75 %

Shareholders' equity:

                          

Common stock

5,788,553

  

3,450,493

  

3,448,007

  

3,445,531

  

3,443,266

  

68 %

  

68 %

Accumulated deficit

(603,696)

  

(543,803)

  

(580,933)

  

(619,108)

  

(651,912)

  

11 %

  

(7) %

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(300,134)

  

(426,864)

  

(449,560)

  

(308,147)

  

(183,756)

  

(30) %

  

63 %

Total shareholders' equity

4,884,723

  

2,479,826

  

2,417,514

  

2,518,276

  

2,607,598

  

97 %

  

87 %

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  53,994,226

  

$  31,848,639

  

$  31,471,960

  

$  30,135,694

  

$  30,637,126

  

70 %

  

76 %
                           

Common shares outstanding at period end (2)

208,429

  

129,321

  

129,320

  

129,318

  

129,269

  

61 %

  

61 %

Book value per common share (2)

$          23.44

  

$          19.18

  

$          18.69

  

$          19.47

  

$          20.17

  

22 %

  

16 %

Tangible book value per common share (1),(2)

$          15.12

  

$          19.14

  

$          18.65

  

$          19.42

  

$          20.11

  

(21) %

  

(25) %

Tangible equity - common (1),(2)

$    3,152,266

  

$    2,475,081

  

$    2,411,750

  

$    2,511,487

  

$    2,599,783

  

27 %

  

21 %

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (1)

6.03 %

  

7.77 %

  

7.66 %

  

8.34 %

  

8.49 %

  

(1.74)

  

(2.46)
 

nm = not meaningful
   

(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Financial Highlights

(Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change
   

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Per Common Share Data: (5)

                            

Dividends (5)

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

$         0.35

  

0 %

  

0 %

Book value (5)

  

$       23.44

  

$       19.18

  

$       18.69

  

$       19.47

  

$       20.17

  

22 %

  

16 %

Tangible book value (1),(5)

  

$       15.12

  

$       19.14

  

$       18.65

  

$       19.42

  

$       20.11

  

(21) %

  

(25) %

Tangible book value, ex accumulated other comprehensive income (1),(5)

  

$       16.56

  

$       22.44

  

$       22.13

  

$       21.80

  

$       21.53

  

(26) %

  

(23) %
                             

Performance Ratios:

                            

Efficiency ratio

  

79.71 %

  

57.24 %

  

56.07 %

  

59.12 %

  

59.02 %

  

22.47

  

20.69

Pre-provision net revenue ("PPNR") ROAA (1)

  

0.89 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.80 %

  

1.64 %

  

1.67 %

  

(0.93)

  

(0.78)

Return on average assets ("ROAA")

  

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.21 %

  

(1.18)

  

(1.35)

Return on average common equity

  

(1.70) %

  

13.50 %

  

12.99 %

  

12.20 %

  

13.62 %

  

(15.20)

  

(15.32)

Return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

(2.09) %

  

13.53 %

  

13.02 %

  

12.23 %

  

13.66 %

  

(15.62)

  

(15.75)
                             

Performance Ratios - Operating: (1)

                            

Operating efficiency ratio (1)

  

53.46 %

  

52.01 %

  

51.72 %

  

58.27 %

  

62.02 %

  

1.45

  

(8.56)

Operating PPNR return on average assets (1)

  

2.01 %

  

2.10 %

  

2.12 %

  

1.66 %

  

1.43 %

  

(0.09)

  

0.58

Operating return on average assets (1)

  

0.74 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

1.03 %

  

(0.50)

  

(0.29)

Operating return on average common equity (1)

  

8.66 %

  

16.14 %

  

15.86 %

  

12.46 %

  

11.58 %

  

(7.48)

  

(2.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity (1)

  

10.64 %

  

16.18 %

  

15.90 %

  

12.49 %

  

11.62 %

  

(5.54)

  

(0.98)
                             

Average Balance Sheet Yields, Rates, & Ratios:

                            

Yield on loans and leases

  

5.55 %

  

4.92 %

  

4.41 %

  

3.94 %

  

3.79 %

  

0.63

  

1.76

Yield on earning assets (2)

  

5.19 %

  

4.62 %

  

4.10 %

  

3.53 %

  

3.24 %

  

0.57

  

1.95

Cost of interest bearing deposits

  

1.32 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.10 %

  

0.55

  

1.22

Cost of interest bearing liabilities

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.77

  

1.64

Cost of total deposits

  

0.80 %

  

0.46 %

  

0.14 %

  

0.06 %

  

0.06 %

  

0.34

  

0.74

Cost of total funding (3)

  

1.16 %

  

0.65 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.12 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.51

  

1.05

Net interest margin (2)

  

4.08 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.88 %

  

3.41 %

  

3.14 %

  

0.07

  

0.94

Average interest bearing cash / Average interest earning assets

  

4.33 %

  

3.62 %

  

3.04 %

  

5.71 %

  

8.92 %

  

0.71

  

(4.59)

Average loans and leases / Average interest earning assets

  

80.96 %

  

85.32 %

  

84.54 %

  

80.91 %

  

76.85 %

  

(4.36)

  

4.11

Average loans and leases / Average total deposits

  

93.01 %

  

95.85 %

  

93.55 %

  

89.23 %

  

84.77 %

  

(2.84)

  

8.24

Average non-interest bearing deposits / Average total deposits

  

39.55 %

  

40.30 %

  

42.29 %

  

42.00 %

  

41.35 %

  

(0.75)

  

(1.80)

Average total deposits / Average total funding (3)

  

91.36 %

  

94.52 %

  

96.34 %

  

96.66 %

  

96.82 %

  

(3.16)

  

(5.46)
                             

Select Credit & Capital Ratios:

                            

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases

  

0.20 %

  

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.18 %

  

(0.02)

  

0.02

Non-performing assets to total assets

  

0.14 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.16 %

  

0.15 %

  

0.14 %

  

(0.04)

  

Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases

  

1.18 %

  

1.21 %

  

1.16 %

  

1.12 %

  

1.14 %

  

(0.03)

  

0.04

Total risk-based capital ratio (4)

  

11.0 %

  

13.7 %

  

13.2 %

  

13.5 %

  

14.0 %

  

(2.70)

  

(3.00)

Common equity tier 1 risk-based capital ratio (4)

  

8.9 %

  

11.0 %

  

10.7 %

  

11.0 %

  

11.4 %

  

(2.10)

  

(2.50)
   

(1)

See GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

(2)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(3)

Total funding = Total deposits + Total borrowings.

(4)

Estimated holding company ratios.

(5)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Loan & Lease Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)
 

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Seq. Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases:

                          

Commercial real estate:

                          

Non-owner occupied term, net

$    6,353,550

  

$    3,894,840

  

$    3,846,426

  

$    3,798,242

  

$    3,884,784

  

63 %

  

64 %

Owner occupied term, net

5,156,848

  

2,567,761

  

2,549,761

  

2,497,553

  

2,327,899

  

101 %

  

122 %

Multifamily, net

5,590,587

  

5,285,791

  

5,090,661

  

4,768,273

  

4,323,633

  

6 %

  

29 %

Construction & development, net

1,467,561

  

1,077,346

  

1,036,931

  

1,017,297

  

940,286

  

36 %

  

56 %

Residential development, net

440,667

  

200,838

  

205,935

  

194,909

  

195,308

  

119 %

  

126 %

Commercial:

                          

Term, net

5,906,774

  

3,029,547

  

3,003,424

  

2,904,861

  

2,772,206

  

95 %

  

113 %

Lines of credit & other, net

2,184,762

  

960,054

  

914,507

  

920,604

  

871,483

  

128 %

  

151 %

Leases & equipment finance, net

1,746,267

  

1,706,172

  

1,669,817

  

1,576,144

  

1,484,252

  

2 %

  

18 %

Residential:

                          

Mortgage, net

6,187,964

  

5,647,035

  

5,470,624

  

5,168,457

  

4,748,266

  

10 %

  

30 %

Home equity loans & lines, net

1,870,002

  

1,631,965

  

1,565,094

  

1,415,722

  

1,250,702

  

15 %

  

50 %

   Consumer & other, net

186,298

  

154,632

  

154,771

  

170,616

  

176,942

  

20 %

  

5 %

Total loans and leases, net of deferred fees and costs

$  37,091,280

  

$  26,155,981

  

$  25,507,951

  

$  24,432,678

  

$  22,975,761

  

42 %

  

61 %
                           

Loans and leases mix:

                          

Commercial real estate:

                          

   Non-owner occupied term, net

16 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

  

17 %

        

   Owner occupied term, net

14 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

  

10 %

        

   Multifamily, net

15 %

  

20 %

  

20 %

  

20 %

  

19 %

        

Construction & development, net

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

        

Residential development, net

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

        

Commercial:

                          

Term, net

16 %

  

12 %

  

12 %

  

12 %

  

12 %

        

Lines of credit & other, net

6 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

  

4 %

        

Leases & equipment finance, net

5 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

        

Residential:

                          

Mortgage, net

17 %

  

21 %

  

21 %

  

21 %

  

21 %

        

Home equity loans & lines, net

5 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

5 %

        

   Consumer & other, net

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

  

1 %

        

Total

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

        

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Deposit Portfolio Balances and Mix

(Unaudited)
 

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Amount

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Deposits:

                          

Demand, non-interest bearing

$  17,215,781

  

$  10,288,849

  

$  11,246,358

  

$  11,129,209

  

$  11,058,251

  

67 %

  

56 %

Demand, interest bearing

5,900,462

  

4,080,469

  

3,903,746

  

3,723,650

  

3,955,329

  

45 %

  

49 %

Money market

10,681,422

  

7,721,011

  

7,601,506

  

7,284,641

  

7,572,581

  

38 %

  

41 %

Savings

3,469,112

  

2,265,052

  

2,455,917

  

2,446,876

  

2,429,073

  

53 %

  

43 %

Time

4,319,570

  

2,710,231

  

1,609,580

  

1,548,047

  

1,684,353

  

59 %

  

156 %

Total

$  41,586,347

  

$  27,065,612

  

$  26,817,107

  

$  26,132,423

  

$  26,699,587

  

54 %

  

56 %
                           

Total core deposits (1)

$  39,155,298

  

$  25,616,010

  

$  26,292,548

  

$  25,619,500

  

$  26,140,993

  

53 %

  

50 %
                           

Deposit mix:

                          

Demand, non-interest bearing

41 %

  

38 %

  

42 %

  

43 %

  

42 %

        

Demand, interest bearing

14 %

  

15 %

  

15 %

  

14 %

  

15 %

        

Money market

26 %

  

29 %

  

28 %

  

28 %

  

28 %

        

Savings

9 %

  

8 %

  

9 %

  

9 %

  

9 %

        

Time

10 %

  

10 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

  

6 %

        

Total

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

  

100 %

        
                           

(1)

Core deposits are defined as total deposits less time deposits greater than $250,000 and all brokered deposits.
 

 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
 

Credit Quality – Non-performing Assets
 

 (Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over 
Year

Non-performing assets:

                          

Loans and leases on non-accrual status:

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

$     15,612

  

$       5,011

  

$       5,403

  

$       5,514

  

$       5,950

  

212 %

  

162 %
 

Commercial, net

42,301

  

25,691

  

18,652

  

12,645

  

12,415

  

65 %

  

241 %
 

Residential, net

 

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm
 

Consumer & other, net

 

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm
 

Total loans and leases on non-accrual status

57,913

  

30,702

  

24,055

  

18,159

  

18,365

  

89 %

  

215 %

Loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1):

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

1

  

1

  

1

  

23

  

1

  

0 %

  

0 %
 

Commercial, net

151

  

7,909

  

5,143

  

3,311

  

8

  

(98) %

  

nm
 

Residential, net (1)

17,423

  

19,894

  

21,411

  

22,340

  

23,162

  

(12) %

  

(25) %
 

Consumer & other, net

140

  

134

  

152

  

196

  

111

  

4 %

  

26 %
 

Total loans and leases past due 90+ days and accruing (1)

17,715

  

27,938

  

26,707

  

25,870

  

23,282

  

(37) %

  

(24) %

Total non-performing loans and leases

75,628

  

58,640

  

50,762

  

44,029

  

41,647

  

29 %

  

82 %

Other real estate owned

409

  

203

  

 

1,868

  

1,868

  

101 %

  

(78) %

Total non-performing assets

$     76,037

  

$     58,843

  

$     50,762

  

$     45,897

  

$     43,515

  

29 %

  

75 %
                             

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days

$     78,641

  

$     64,893

  

$     53,538

  

$     34,659

  

$     42,409

  

21 %

  

85 %

Loans and leases past due 31-89 days to total loans and leases

0.21 %

  

0.25 %

  

0.21 %

  

0.14 %

  

0.18 %

  

(0.04)

  

0.03

Non-performing loans and leases to total loans and leases (1)

0.20 %

  

0.22 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.18 %

  

(0.02)

  

0.02

Non-performing assets to total assets (1)

0.14 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.16 %

  

0.15 %

  

0.14 %

  

(0.04)

  

                           

nm = not meaningful

                          
   

(1)

Excludes certain mortgage loans guaranteed by Ginnie Mae, which Columbia has the unilateral right to repurchase but has not done so, totaling $5.4 million, $6.6 million, $1.0 million, and $356,000 at March 31, 2023, December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and June 30, 2022, respectively.
 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
 

Credit Quality – Allowance for Credit Losses
 

(Unaudited)
   

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (ACLLL)

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$   301,135

  

$   283,065

  

$   261,111

  

$   248,564

  

$   248,412

  

6 %

  

21 %

Initial ACL recorded for PCD loans acquired during the period

26,492

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Provision for credit losses on loans and leases (1)

106,498

  

30,580

  

28,542

  

18,787

  

5,696

  

248 %

  

nm

Charge-offs

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

 

(128)

  

 

(8)

  

 

nm

  

nm
 

Commercial, net

(19,248)

  

(14,721)

  

(9,459)

  

(9,035)

  

(7,858)

  

31 %

  

145 %
 

Residential, net

(248)

  

(53)

  

(4)

  

 

(167)

  

368 %

  

49 %
 

Consumer & other, net

(774)

  

(906)

  

(929)

  

(836)

  

(885)

  

(15) %

  

(13) %
 

Total charge-offs

(20,270)

  

(15,808)

  

(10,392)

  

(9,879)

  

(8,910)

  

28 %

  

127 %

Recoveries

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

58

  

163

  

123

  

73

  

25

  

(64) %

  

132 %
 

Commercial, net

3,058

  

2,708

  

2,842

  

2,934

  

2,545

  

13 %

  

20 %
 

Residential, net

124

  

24

  

249

  

216

  

173

  

417 %

  

(28) %
 

Consumer & other, net

369

  

403

  

590

  

416

  

623

  

(8) %

  

(41) %
 

Total recoveries

3,609

  

3,298

  

3,804

  

3,639

  

3,366

  

9 %

  

7 %

Net (charge-offs) recoveries

                          
 

Commercial real estate, net

58

  

35

  

123

  

65

  

25

  

66 %

  

132 %
 

Commercial, net

(16,190)

  

(12,013)

  

(6,617)

  

(6,101)

  

(5,313)

  

35 %

  

205 %
 

Residential, net

(124)

  

(29)

  

245

  

216

  

6

  

328 %

  

nm
 

Consumer & other, net

(405)

  

(503)

  

(339)

  

(420)

  

(262)

  

(19) %

  

55 %
 

Total net charge-offs

(16,661)

  

(12,510)

  

(6,588)

  

(6,240)

  

(5,544)

  

33 %

  

201 %

Balance, end of period

$   417,464

  

$   301,135

  

$   283,065

  

$   261,111

  

$   248,564

  

39 %

  

68 %

Reserve for unfunded commitments

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$    14,221

  

$    11,853

  

$    12,823

  

$    12,918

  

$    12,767

  

20 %

  

11 %

Initial ACL recorded for unfunded commitments acquired during the period

5,767

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

(Recapture) provision for credit losses on unfunded commitments

(959)

  

2,368

  

(970)

  

(95)

  

151

  

(140) %

  

nm

Balance, end of period

19,029

  

14,221

  

11,853

  

12,823

  

12,918

  

34 %

  

47 %

Total Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

$   436,493

  

$   315,356

  

$   294,918

  

$   273,934

  

$   261,482

  

38 %

  

67 %
                           

Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)

0.23 %

  

0.19 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.10 %

  

0.04

  

0.13

Recoveries to gross charge-offs

17.80 %

  

20.86 %

  

36.61 %

  

36.84 %

  

37.78 %

  

(3.06)

  

(19.98)

ACLLL to loans and leases

1.13 %

  

1.15 %

  

1.11 %

  

1.07 %

  

1.08 %

  

(0.02)

  

0.05

ACL to loans and leases

1.18 %

  

1.21 %

  

1.16 %

  

1.12 %

  

1.14 %

  

(0.03)

  

0.04
                           

nm = not meaningful

    
   

(1)

Includes $88.4 million initial provision related to non-PCD loans acquired during the period.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Consolidated Average Balance Sheets, Net Interest Income, and Yields/Rates

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended
 

March 31, 2023

  

December 31, 2022

  

March 31, 2022

($ in thousands)

Average
Balance

  

Interest
Income or
Expense

  

Average
Yields or
Rates

  

Average
Balance

  

Interest
Income or
Expense

  

Average
Yields
or Rates

  

Average
Balance

  

Interest
Income or
Expense

  

Average
Yields or
Rates

INTEREST-EARNING ASSETS:

                                  

Loans held for sale

$        54,008

  

$       799

  

5.92 %

  

$      110,850

  

$     1,603

  

5.79 %

  

$      286,307

  

$     2,262

  

3.16 %

Loans and leases (1)

29,998,630

  

412,726

  

5.55 %

  

25,855,556

  

320,747

  

4.92 %

  

22,566,109

  

212,142

  

3.79 %

Taxable securities

4,960,966

  

40,448

  

3.26 %

  

3,042,044

  

18,290

  

2.40 %

  

3,659,145

  

18,811

  

2.06 %

Non-taxable securities (2)

437,020

  

4,068

  

3.72 %

  

200,825

  

1,571

  

3.13 %

  

234,186

  

1,726

  

2.95 %

Temporary investments and interest-bearing cash

1,605,081

  

18,581

  

4.69 %

  

1,095,854

  

10,319

  

3.74 %

  

2,618,528

  

1,353

  

0.21 %

Total interest-earning assets

37,055,705

  

$ 476,622

  

5.19 %

  

30,305,129

  

$ 352,530

  

4.62 %

  

29,364,275

  

$ 236,294

  

3.24 %

Goodwill and other intangible assets

623,042

          

5,298

          

8,407

        

Other assets

1,747,228

          

1,327,063

          

1,224,731

        

Total assets

$  39,425,975

          

$  31,637,490

          

$  30,597,413

        

INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES:

                                  

Interest-bearing demand deposits

$   4,759,251

  

$     9,815

  

0.84 %

  

$   4,005,643

  

$     5,372

  

0.53 %

  

$   3,812,173

  

$       498

  

0.05 %

Money market deposits

8,845,784

  

32,238

  

1.48 %

  

7,651,974

  

17,473

  

0.91 %

  

7,640,810

  

1,408

  

0.07 %

Savings deposits

2,686,388

  

556

  

0.08 %

  

2,345,564

  

226

  

0.04 %

  

2,405,958

  

205

  

0.03 %

Time deposits

3,205,128

  

21,004

  

2.66 %

  

2,100,803

  

8,103

  

1.53 %

  

1,753,880

  

1,805

  

0.42 %

Total interest-bearing deposits

19,496,551

  

63,613

  

1.32 %

  

16,103,984

  

31,174

  

0.77 %

  

15,612,821

  

3,916

  

0.10 %

Repurchase agreements and federal funds purchased

281,032

  

406

  

0.59 %

  

354,624

  

323

  

0.36 %

  

486,542

  

63

  

0.05 %

Borrowings

2,352,715

  

28,764

  

4.96 %

  

796,414

  

8,023

  

4.00 %

  

6,313

  

49

  

3.16 %

Junior and other subordinated debentures

417,966

  

8,470

  

8.22 %

  

413,708

  

7,248

  

6.95 %

  

380,985

  

3,149

  

3.35 %

Total interest-bearing liabilities

22,548,264

  

$ 101,253

  

1.82 %

  

17,668,730

  

$   46,768

  

1.05 %

  

16,486,661

  

$     7,177

  

0.18 %

Non-interest-bearing deposits

12,755,080

          

10,870,842

          

11,007,034

        

Other liabilities

772,870

          

659,279

          

388,659

        

Total liabilities

36,076,214

          

29,198,851

          

27,882,354

        

Common equity

3,349,761

          

2,438,639

          

2,715,059

        

Total liabilities and shareholders' equity

$  39,425,975

          

$  31,637,490

          

$  30,597,413

        

NET INTEREST INCOME

    

$ 375,369

          

$ 305,762

          

$ 229,117

    

NET INTEREST SPREAD

        

3.37 %

          

3.57 %

          

3.06 %

NET INTEREST INCOME TO EARNING ASSETS OR NET INTEREST MARGIN (1), (2)

        

4.08 %

          

4.01 %

          

3.14 %
   

(1)

Non-accrual loans and leases are included in the average balance. 

(2)

Tax-exempt income has been adjusted to a tax equivalent basis at a 21% tax rate. The amount of such adjustment was an addition to recorded income of approximately $671,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2023, as compared to $283,000 for the three months ended December 31, 2022 and $354,000 for the three months ended March 31, 2022. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.
Residential Mortgage Banking Activity

(Unaudited)
 

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Residential mortgage banking revenue:

                          

Origination and sale

$       3,587

  

$       4,252

  

$     10,515

  

$     15,101

  

$     16,844

  

(16) %

  

(79) %

Servicing

9,397

  

9,184

  

9,529

  

9,505

  

9,140

  

2 %

  

3 %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

                          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,881)

  

(4,986)

  

(4,978)

  

(4,961)

  

(5,347)

  

(2) %

  

(9) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

40,149

  

(70) %

  

(107) %

MSR hedge gain (loss) (1)

2,650

  

(348)

  

(14,128)

  

 

 

nm

  

nm

Total

$       7,816

  

$      (1,812)

  

$     17,341

  

$     30,544

  

$     60,786

  

nm

  

(87) %
                           

Closed loan volume for-sale

$    131,726

  

$    216,833

  

$    396,979

  

$    576,532

  

$    649,122

  

(39) %

  

(80) %

Gain on sale margin

2.72 %

  

1.96 %

  

2.65 %

  

2.62 %

  

2.59 %

  

0.76

  

0.13
                           

Residential mortgage servicing rights:

                          

Balance, beginning of period

$    185,017

  

$    196,177

  

$    179,558

  

$    165,807

  

$    123,615

  

(6) %

  

50 %

Additions for new MSR capitalized

1,601

  

3,740

  

5,194

  

7,813

  

7,390

  

(57) %

  

(78) %

Change in fair value of MSR asset:

                          

Changes due to collection/realization of expected cash flows over time

(4,881)

  

(4,986)

  

(4,978)

  

(4,961)

  

(5,347)

  

(2) %

  

(9) %

Changes due to valuation inputs or assumptions

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

40,149

  

(70) %

  

(107) %

Balance, end of period

$    178,800

  

$    185,017

  

$    196,177

  

$    179,558

  

$    165,807

  

(3) %

  

8 %
                           

Residential mortgage loans serviced for others

$  12,911,341

  

$  13,020,189

  

$  12,997,911

  

$  12,932,747

  

$  12,810,574

  

(1) %

  

1 %

MSR as % of serviced portfolio

1.38 %

  

1.42 %

  

1.51 %

  

1.39 %

  

1.29 %

  

(0.04)

  

0.09
   

(1)

MSR hedges were put in place during the three months ended September 30, 2022.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

Purchase Price Allocation(1)

(Unaudited)

($ in thousands)

February 28, 2023

Purchase price consideration

      
 

Total merger consideration

    

$                   2,337,632

Fair value of assets acquired:

      
 

Cash and due from banks

$                     274,587

    
 

Equity and other

1,288

    
 

Available for sale

4,516,574

    
 

Held to maturity

1,707,409

    
 

Loans held for sale

2,358

    
 

Loans and leases

10,884,106

    
 

Restricted equity securities

101,760

    
 

Premises and equipment

203,270

    
 

Other intangible assets

710,230

    
 

Deferred tax assets

253,481

    
 

Other assets

571,753

    
 

Total assets acquired

$                 19,226,816

    

Fair value of liabilities assumed:

      
 

Deposits

$                 15,193,474

    
 

Securities sold under agreements to repurchase

70,025

    
 

Borrowings

2,294,360

    
 

Junior and other subordinated debentures

20,310

    
 

Other liabilities

341,157

    
 

Total liabilities assumed

$                 17,919,326

    

Net assets acquired

    

$                   1,307,490

Goodwill

    

$                   1,030,142
   

(1)

The estimates of fair value were recorded based on initial valuations available at February 28, 2023 (the "Merger Date") and these estimates, including initial accounting for deferred taxes, were considered preliminary as of March 31, 2023 and subject to adjustment for up to one year after the Merger Date. 

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States of America (GAAP), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures. The company believes presenting certain non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with information useful in understanding our financial performance, our performance trends, and our financial position. We utilize these measures for internal planning and forecasting purposes. We, as well as securities analysts, investors, and other interested parties, also use these measures to compare peer company operating performance. We believe that our presentation and discussion, together with the accompanying reconciliations, provides a complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business and allows investors to view performance in a manner similar to management. These non-GAAP measures should not be considered a substitution for GAAP basis measures and results, and we strongly encourage investors to review our consolidated financial statements in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies' non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

    

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Total shareholders' equity

a

  

$  4,884,723

  

$  2,479,826

  

$  2,417,514

  

$  2,518,276

  

$  2,607,598

  

97 %

  

87 %

Less: Goodwill

    

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net

    

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

7,815

  

nm

  

nm

Tangible common shareholders' equity

b

  

$  3,152,266

  

$  2,475,081

  

$  2,411,750

  

$  2,511,487

  

$  2,599,783

  

27 %

  

21 %

Less: Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (AOCI)

    

$   (300,134)

  

(426,864)

  

(449,560)

  

(308,147)

  

(183,756)

  

(30) %

  

63 %

Tangible common shareholders' equity, ex AOCI

c

  

$  3,452,400

  

$  2,901,945

  

$  2,861,310

  

$  2,819,634

  

$  2,783,539

  

19 %

  

24 %
                               

Total assets

d

  

$   53,994,226

  

$   31,848,639

  

$   31,471,960

  

$   30,135,694

  

$   30,637,126

  

70 %

  

76 %

Less: Goodwill

    

1,030,142

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Less: Other intangible assets, net

    

702,315

  

4,745

  

5,764

  

6,789

  

7,815

  

nm

  

nm

Tangible assets

e

  

$   52,261,769

  

$   31,843,894

  

$   31,466,196

  

$   30,128,905

  

$   30,629,311

  

64 %

  

71 %

Common shares outstanding at period end (1)

f

  

208,429

  

129,321

  

129,320

  

129,318

  

129,269

  

61 %

  

61 %
                               

Total shareholders' equity to total assets ratio

a / d

  

9.05 %

  

7.79 %

  

7.68 %

  

8.36 %

  

8.51 %

  

1.26

  

0.54

Tangible common equity ratio

b / e

  

6.03 %

  

7.77 %

  

7.66 %

  

8.34 %

  

8.49 %

  

(1.74)

  

(2.46)

Tangible common equity ratio, ex AOCI

c / e

  

6.61 %

  

9.11 %

  

9.09 %

  

9.36 %

  

9.09 %

  

(2.50)

  

(2.48)

Book value per common share (1)

a / f

  

$           23.44

  

$           19.18

  

$           18.69

  

$           19.47

  

$           20.17

  

22 %

  

16 %

Tangible book value per common share (1)

b / f

  

$           15.12

  

$           19.14

  

$           18.65

  

$           19.42

  

$           20.11

  

(21) %

  

(25) %

Tangible book value per common share, ex AOCI (1)

c / f

  

$           16.56

  

$           22.44

  

$           22.13

  

$           21.80

  

$           21.53

  

(26) %

  

(23) %
                               

nm = not meaningful

                              
   

(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Non-Interest Income Adjustments

                              

Gain on sale of debt securities, net

    

$                   —

  

$                   —

  

$                   —

  

$                   —

  

$                     2

  

nm

  

(100) %

Gain (loss) on equity securities, net

    

2,416

  

284

  

(2,647)

  

(2,075)

  

(2,661)

  

nm

  

nm

(Loss) gain on swap derivatives

    

(3,543)

  

(2,329)

  

4,194

  

7,337

  

7,047

  

52 %

  

(150) %

Change in fair value of certain loans held for investment

    

9,488

  

4,192

  

(26,397)

  

(15,210)

  

(21,049)

  

126 %

  

nm

Change in fair value of MSR due to valuation inputs or assumptions

    

(2,937)

  

(9,914)

  

16,403

  

10,899

  

40,149

  

(70) %

  

(107) %

MSR hedge gain (loss)

    

2,650

  

(348)

  

(14,128)

  

 

 

nm

  

nm

Total non-interest income adjustments

a

  

$             8,074

  

$          (8,115)

  

$        (22,575)

  

$                951

  

$          23,488

  

nm

  

(66) %
                               

Non-Interest Expense Adjustments

                              

Merger related expenses

    

$        115,898

  

$          11,637

  

$                769

  

$             2,672

  

$             2,278

  

nm

  

nm

Exit and disposal costs

    

1,291

  

1,966

  

1,364

  

442

  

3,033

  

(34) %

  

(57) %

Total non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

$        117,189

  

$          13,603

  

$             2,133

  

$             3,114

  

$             5,311

  

nm

  

nm
                               

Net interest income (1)

c

  

$        375,369

  

$        305,762

  

$        287,933

  

$        248,522

  

$        229,117

  

23 %

  

64 %
                               

Non-interest income (GAAP)

d

  

$          54,735

  

$          34,879

  

$          29,445

  

$          55,235

  

$          79,969

  

57 %

  

(32) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

(23,488)

  

(199) %

  

(66) %

Operating non-interest income (non-GAAP)

e

  

$          46,661

  

$          42,994

  

$          52,020

  

$          54,284

  

$          56,481

  

9 %

  

(17) %
                               

Revenue (GAAP) (1)

f=c+d

  

$        430,104

  

$        340,641

  

$        317,378

  

$        303,757

  

$        309,086

  

26 %

  

39 %

Operating revenue (non-GAAP)  (1)

g=c+e

  

$        422,030

  

$        348,756

  

$        339,953

  

$        302,806

  

$        285,598

  

21 %

  

48 %
                               

Non-interest expense (GAAP)

h

  

$        342,818

  

$        194,982

  

$        177,964

  

$        179,574

  

$        182,430

  

76 %

  

88 %

Less: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

(117,189)

  

(13,603)

  

(2,133)

  

(3,114)

  

(5,311)

  

nm

  

nm

Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP)

i

  

$        225,629

  

$        181,379

  

$        175,831

  

$        176,460

  

$        177,119

  

24 %

  

27 %
                               

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

j

  

$        (14,038)

  

$          82,964

  

$          84,040

  

$          78,591

  

$          91,157

  

(117) %

  

(115) %

(Benefit) provision for income taxes

    

(4,886)

  

29,464

  

27,473

  

26,548

  

30,341

  

(117) %

  

(116) %

(Loss) income before provision for income taxes

    

(18,924)

  

112,428

  

111,513

  

105,139

  

121,498

  

(117) %

  

(116) %

Provision for credit losses

    

105,539

  

32,948

  

27,572

  

18,692

  

4,804

  

220 %

  

nm

Pre-provision net revenue (PPNR) (non-GAAP)

k

  

86,615

  

145,376

  

139,085

  

123,831

  

126,302

  

(40) %

  

(31) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

(23,488)

  

(199) %

  

(66) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

117,189

  

13,603

  

2,133

  

3,114

  

5,311

  

nm

  

nm

Operating PPNR (non-GAAP)

l

  

$        195,730

  

$        167,094

  

$        163,793

  

$        125,994

  

$        108,125

  

17 %

  

81 %
                               

Net (loss) income (GAAP)

j

  

$        (14,038)

  

$          82,964

  

$          84,040

  

$          78,591

  

$          91,157

  

(117) %

  

(115) %

Less: Non-interest income adjustments

a

  

(8,074)

  

8,115

  

22,575

  

(951)

  

(23,488)

  

(199) %

  

(66) %

Add: Non-interest expense adjustments

b

  

117,189

  

13,603

  

2,133

  

3,114

  

5,311

  

nm

  

nm

Tax effect of adjustments

    

(23,565)

  

(5,459)

  

(6,116)

  

(480)

  

4,576

  

332 %

  

nm

Operating net income (non-GAAP)

m

  

$          71,512

  

$          99,223

  

$        102,632

  

$          80,274

  

$          77,556

  

(28) %

  

(8) %
                             

nm = not meaningful

                            
   

(1)

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands, except per share data)

    

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Average assets

n

  

$   39,425,975

  

$   31,637,490

  

$   30,668,177

  

$   30,356,903

  

$   30,597,413

  

25 %

  

29 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

623,042

  

5,298

  

6,343

  

7,379

  

8,407

  

nm

  

nm

Average tangible assets

o

  

$   38,802,933

  

$   31,632,192

  

$   30,661,834

  

$   30,349,524

  

$   30,589,006

  

23 %

  

27 %
                               

Average common shareholders' equity

p

  

$     3,349,761

  

$     2,438,639

  

$     2,567,266

  

$     2,584,836

  

$     2,715,059

  

37 %

  

23 %

Less: Average goodwill and other intangible assets, net

    

623,042

  

5,298

  

6,343

  

7,379

  

8,407

  

nm

  

nm

Average tangible common equity

q

  

$     2,726,719

  

$     2,433,341

  

$     2,560,923

  

$     2,577,457

  

$     2,706,652

  

12 %

  

1 %
                               

Weighted average basic shares outstanding  (1)

r

  

156,383

  

129,321

  

129,319

  

129,306

  

129,159

  

21 %

  

21 %

Weighted average diluted shares outstanding  (1)

s

  

156,383

  

129,801

  

129,733

  

129,673

  

129,693

  

20 %

  

21 %
                               

Select Per-Share & Performance Metrics

                              

Earnings-per-share - basic (1)

j / r

  

$         (0.09)

  

$            0.64

  

$            0.65

  

$            0.61

  

$            0.71

  

(114) %

  

(113) %

Earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

j / s

  

$         (0.09)

  

$            0.64

  

$            0.65

  

$            0.61

  

$            0.70

  

(114) %

  

(113) %

Efficiency ratio

h / f

  

79.71 %

  

57.24 %

  

56.07 %

  

59.12 %

  

59.02 %

  

22.47

  

20.69

PPNR return on average assets

k / n

  

0.89 %

  

1.82 %

  

1.80 %

  

1.64 %

  

1.67 %

  

(0.93)

  

(0.78)

Return on average assets

j / n

  

(0.14) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.21 %

  

(1.18)

  

(1.35)

Return on average tangible assets

j / o

  

(0.15) %

  

1.04 %

  

1.09 %

  

1.04 %

  

1.21 %

  

(1.19)

  

(1.36)

Return on average common equity

j / p

  

(1.70) %

  

13.50 %

  

12.99 %

  

12.20 %

  

13.62 %

  

(15.20)

  

(15.32)

Return on average tangible common equity

j / q

  

(2.09) %

  

13.53 %

  

13.02 %

  

12.23 %

  

13.66 %

  

(15.62)

  

(15.75)
                               

Operating Per-Share & Performance Metrics

                              

Operating earnings-per-share - basic (1)

m / r

  

$            0.46

  

$            0.77

  

$            0.79

  

$            0.62

  

$            0.60

  

(40) %

  

(23) %

Operating earnings-per-share - diluted (1)

m / s

  

$            0.46

  

$            0.76

  

$            0.79

  

$            0.62

  

$            0.60

  

(39) %

  

(23) %

Operating efficiency ratio

i / g

  

53.46 %

  

52.01 %

  

51.72 %

  

58.27 %

  

62.02 %

  

1.45

  

(8.56)

Operating PPNR return on average assets

l / n

  

2.01 %

  

2.10 %

  

2.12 %

  

1.66 %

  

1.43 %

  

(0.09)

  

0.58

Operating return on average assets

m / n

  

0.74 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

1.03 %

  

(0.50)

  

(0.29)

Operating return on average tangible assets

m / o

  

0.75 %

  

1.24 %

  

1.33 %

  

1.06 %

  

1.03 %

  

(0.49)

  

(0.28)

Operating return on average common equity

m / p

  

8.66 %

  

16.14 %

  

15.86 %

  

12.46 %

  

11.58 %

  

(7.48)

  

(2.92)

Operating return on average tangible common equity

m / q

  

10.64 %

  

16.18 %

  

15.90 %

  

12.49 %

  

11.62 %

  

(5.54)

  

(0.98)
   

(1)

Prior periods have been restated as a result of the adjustment to common shares outstanding based on the exchange ratio from the merger of 0.5958.

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Loans and leases interest income

a

  

$  412,726

  

$  320,747

  

$  276,625

  

$  231,932

  

$    212,142

  

29 %

  

95 %

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2), (3)

b

  

11,832

  

387

  

789

  

1,069

  

1,432

  

nm

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted loans and leases interest income

d=a-b-c

  

$     397,088

  

$     320,360

  

$     275,836

  

$     230,863

  

$       210,710

  

24 %

  

88 %
                               

Taxable securities interest income

e

  

40,448

  

18,290

  

18,261

  

17,340

  

18,811

  

121 %

  

115 %

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f

  

15,356

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income

g=e-f

  

$       25,092

  

$       18,290

  

$       18,261

  

$       17,340

  

$          18,811

  

37 %

  

33 %
                               

Non-taxable securities interest income (1)

h

  

4,068

  

1,571

  

1,651

  

1,721

  

1,726

  

159 %

  

136 %

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i

  

901

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted Taxable securities interest income (1)

j=h-i

  

$          3,167

  

$          1,571

  

$          1,651

  

$          1,721

  

$            1,726

  

102 %

  

83 %
                               

Interest income (1)

k

  

$     476,622

  

$     352,530

  

$     303,857

  

$     256,654

  

$       236,294

  

35 %

  

102 %

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l=b+f+i

  

28,089

  

387

  

789

  

1,069

  

1,432

  

nm

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

m=k-l-c

  

$     444,727

  

$     352,143

  

$     303,068

  

$     255,585

  

$       234,862

  

26 %

  

89 %
                               

Interest-bearing deposits interest expense

n

  

63,613

  

31,174

  

9,090

  

4,015

  

3,916

  

104 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o

  

(93)

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted interest-bearing deposits interest expense

p=n-o

  

$       63,706

  

$       31,174

  

$          9,090

  

$          4,015

  

$            3,916

  

104 %

  

nm
                               

Interest expense

q

  

101,253

  

46,768

  

15,924

  

8,132

  

7,177

  

117 %

  

nm

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r

  

(150)

  

(57)

  

(57)

  

(57)

  

(57)

  

163 %

  

163 %

Adjusted interest expense

s=q-r

  

$     101,403

  

$       46,825

  

$       15,981

  

$          8,189

  

$            7,234

  

117 %

  

nm
                               

Net Interest Income (1)

t

  

$     375,369

  

$     305,762

  

$     287,933

  

$     248,522

  

$       229,117

  

23 %

  

64 %

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u=l-r

  

27,939

  

330

  

732

  

1,012

  

1,375

  

nm

  

nm

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c

  

3,806

  

 

 

 

 

nm

  

nm

Adjusted interest income (1)

v=t-u-c

  

$     343,624

  

$     305,432

  

$     287,201

  

$     247,510

  

$       227,742

  

13 %

  

51 %
                               

Average loans and leases

aa

  

29,998,630

  

25,855,556

  

24,886,203

  

23,550,796

  

22,566,109

  

16 %

  

33 %

Average taxable securities

ab

  

4,960,966

  

3,042,044

  

3,271,185

  

3,410,091

  

3,659,145

  

63 %

  

36 %

Average non-taxable securities

ac

  

437,020

  

200,825

  

212,847

  

220,327

  

234,186

  

118 %

  

87 %

Average interest-earning assets

ad

  

37,055,705

  

30,305,129

  

29,437,103

  

29,108,988

  

29,364,275

  

22 %

  

26 %

Average interest-bearing deposits

ae

  

19,496,551

  

16,103,984

  

15,350,390

  

15,308,058

  

15,612,821

  

21 %

  

25 %

Average interest-bearing liabilities

af

  

22,548,264

  

17,668,730

  

16,359,575

  

16,220,936

  

16,486,661

  

28 %

  

37 %
   

(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) 

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3) 

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

Columbia Banking System, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation - Continued

(Unaudited)
     

Quarter Ended

  

% Change

($ in thousands)

    

Mar 31, 2023

  

Dec 31, 2022

  

Sep 30, 2022

  

Jun 30, 2022

  

Mar 31, 2022

  

Seq.
Quarter

  

Year
over
Year

Average yield on loans and leases

a / aa

  

5.55 %

  

4.92 %

  

4.41 %

  

3.94 %

  

3.79 %

  

0.63

  

1.76

Less: Acquired loan accretion - rate related (2),(3)

b / aa

  

0.16 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.03 %

  

0.15

  

0.13

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related (3)

c / aa

  

0.05 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.05

  

0.05

Adjusted average yield on loans and leases

d / aa

  

5.34 %

  

4.91 %

  

4.40 %

  

3.92 %

  

3.76 %

  

0.43

  

1.58
                               

Average yield on taxable securities

e / ab

  

3.26 %

  

2.40 %

  

2.23 %

  

2.03 %

  

2.06 %

  

0.86

  

1.20

Less: Acquired taxable securities accretion - rate related

f / ab

  

1.26 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

1.26

  

1.26

Adjusted average yield on taxable securities

g / ab

  

2.00 %

  

2.40 %

  

2.23 %

  

2.03 %

  

2.06 %

  

(0.40)

  

(0.06)
                               

Average yield on non-taxable securities (1)

h / ac

  

3.72 %

  

3.13 %

  

3.10 %

  

3.13 %

  

2.95 %

  

0.59

  

0.77

Less: Acquired non-taxable securities accretion - rate related

i / ac

  

0.84 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.84

  

0.84

Adjusted yield on non-taxable securities (1)

j / ac

  

2.88 %

  

3.13 %

  

3.10 %

  

3.13 %

  

2.95 %

  

(0.25)

  

(0.07)
                               

Average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

k / ad

  

5.19 %

  

4.62 %

  

4.10 %

  

3.53 %

  

3.24 %

  

0.57

  

1.95

Less: Acquired loan and securities accretion - rate related

l / ad

  

0.31 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.30

  

0.29

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.04 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.04

  

0.04

Adjusted average yield on interest-earning assets (1)

m / ad

  

4.84 %

  

4.61 %

  

4.09 %

  

3.52 %

  

3.22 %

  

0.23

  

1.62
                               

Average rate on interest-bearing deposits

n / ae

  

1.32 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.10 %

  

0.55

  

1.22

Less: Acquired deposit accretion

o / ae

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

 

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing deposits

p / ae

  

1.33 %

  

0.77 %

  

0.23 %

  

0.11 %

  

0.10 %

  

0.56

  

1.23
                               

Average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

q / af

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.77

  

1.64

Less: Acquired interest-bearing liabilities accretion (2)

r / af

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

 

Adjusted average rate on interest-bearing liabilities

s / af

  

1.82 %

  

1.05 %

  

0.39 %

  

0.20 %

  

0.18 %

  

0.77

  

1.64
                               

Net interest margin (1)

t / ad

  

4.08 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.88 %

  

3.41 %

  

3.14 %

  

0.07

  

0.94

Less: Acquired loan, securities, and interest-bearing liabilities  accretion - rate related

u / ad

  

0.31 %

  

— %

  

0.01 %

  

0.01 %

  

0.02 %

  

0.31

  

0.29

Less: Acquired loan accretion - credit related

c / ad

  

0.04 %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

— %

  

0.04

  

0.04

Adjusted net interest margin (1)

v / ad

  

3.73 %

  

4.01 %

  

3.87 %

  

3.40 %

  

3.12 %

  

(0.28)

  

0.61
   

(1) 

Tax exempt interest has been adjusted to a taxable equivalent basis using a 21% tax rate.

(2) 

Includes discount accretion related to UHC's 2014 acquisition of Sterling Financial Corporation.

(3) 

The cumulative fair value discount on historical Columbia loans was established as of February 28, 2023, and the allocation between the credit-related discount and the rate-related discount was established at that time. Our disclosure of credit-related and rate-related discount accretion is an estimate based on the relative allocation of these two items to the discount at closing. 

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/columbia-banking-system-inc-reports-first-quarter-2023-results-301808349.html

SOURCE Columbia Banking System, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.