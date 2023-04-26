Metafora's Viewpoint Article Contributes to Neal Award Win for Best Commentary

AUSTIN, Texas, April 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafora's Chief Growth Officer, Ryan Schreiber, has won a Neal Award for Best Commentary as part of Metafora's contributions to thought leadership on FreightWaves.

This accolade is a testament to Metafora's commitment to the transportation and logistics industry.

Schreiber penned the article " Viewpoint: How the Supreme Court's decision on C.H. Robinson could upend trucking " which was honored along with two other pieces by FreightWaves authors in the category of Best Commentary/Blog. In its 69th year, the prestigious Neal Awards serve to recognize editorial excellence in business media. The Best Commentary/Blog award is judged based on "the strength of the opinions expressed, relevance of topics and the skill and clarity of the writing."

Metafora would like to extend special congratulations to FreightWaves, especially their CEO Craig Fuller and Editorial Director Rachel Premack who wrote the other two pieces in the winning submission.

This accolade is a testament to Metafora's deep domain expertise and commitment to providing high-quality and insightful commentary on pressing issues facing the transportation and logistics industry. Metafora is dedicated to delivering content that helps its customers stay informed, competitive, and ahead of the curve. Metafora regularly contributes industry commentary on topics ranging from technology trends and innovation to growth challenges and legal and regulatory headwinds facing the industry .

"We are proud of Ryan and his contribution to this award-winning publication," said Peter Rentschler, CEO of Metafora. "Ryan's unique combination of expertise in building / advising logistics businesses and legal background allows him to provide unparalleled insight into a variety of topics within the transportation and logistics industry. He is truly a thought leader in T&L. We, and our clients, are lucky to have him on our team."

Ryan Schreiber commented, "I am grateful for the opportunity to be a part of Metafora's overwhelming expertise, and that people read and found value in this particular piece. Huge thanks to FreightWaves for being such a credible and dependable source of news for our industry and for selecting my voice to share their platform."

About Metafora

At Metafora , we are experts in all things technology with a focus on transportation, logistics and supply chain strategy . Our mission is to help your business overcome roadblocks toward progress and growth through better application of software , so we can contribute to a more efficient world together.

