Billboard Charting Dance Music Artist Kwanza Jones Delivers 2 New Tracks on the Power of Speaking and Living Your Truth

LOS ANGELES, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kwanza Jones , Acclaimed artist and CEO of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, releases 2 new singles. The songs titled, " Glow Up " and " On The Way Up " inspire fans to speak their truth and create their own reality.

SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones inspires fans to speak and live their truth with 2 powerful new songs.

"I want people to wake up and realize the power that is within them. What they do matters. They matter," said Jones.

Listen to " Glow Up " || " On The Way Up "

Jones' latest tracks were released through her company, SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones , a lifestyle and motivational media company that helps individuals and organizations continuously improve.

In February, the company released 3 new tracks thematically connected by the power of choice and determination. Those tracks, together with 2 new releases make a total of 5 new singles from SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones within a space of 2 months.

SUPERCHARGED By Kwanza Jones is a media and personal development brand that produces inspiring, motivational content coupled with an impact-oriented community . They create songs that are energizing, positive, and empowering. Their mission is to boost humans to be better and improve the world together with music being the pillar art form.

About Kwanza Jones

Kwanza Jones boosts humans and humanity through culture, capital and community. She is a sought-after speaker, accomplished artist, impact investor, and philanthropist. With a multifaceted background spanning music, media, production, law and business, Jones is an energetic and visionary leader. She is CEO and founder of SUPERCHARGED® by Kwanza Jones, a motivational media company. Jones has served on numerous boards including the Apollo Theater, Bennett College, Susan G. Komen Breast Cancer, and Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center. Through her Jones Feliciano Initiative , she has committed over $100 million to education, entrepreneurship, equity and empowerment organizations. To learn more, visit kwanzajones.com and connect with her on Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | LinkedIn | Kwanza Jones Boost Friends Community .

