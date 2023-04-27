Digital Creative Agency 'In the Company of Huskies' to Join Forsman & Bodenfors, as Part of Stagwell (STGW)

Acquisition expands Forsman & Bodenfors into Ireland and strengthens strategic, creative and digital marketing services

NEW YORK and DUBLIN, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) the challenger network built to transform marketing, announced the acquisition of In the Company of Huskies (Huskies), a creative agency with digital DNA based in Ireland, to join the Forsman & Bodenfors Global Creative Collective. Huskies adds award-winning strategic, creative, and digital marketing capabilities, and further scales Forsman & Bodenfors' footprint across Europe as the collective accelerates momentum with new client wins and service offerings.

Irish digital creative agency In the Company of Huskies acquired by Stagwell, joins Forsman & Bodenfors. (PRNewswire)

Huskies has built a powerful digital-first operation that will complement F&B's creativity and communications expertise.

"Huskies has built a powerful digital-first operation that we believe will complement the creativity and communications expertise at Forsman & Bodenfors at a time when the agency's momentum is building worldwide," said Mark Penn, chairman and CEO, Stagwell.

In addition to traditional omnichannel capabilities, Huskies blends behavioural science, and creativity, with social, search, technology and development services to help create pulling power for brands in the connected world, enabling a range of B2C and B2B International clients to deepen their connections with their customers.

In the Company of Huskies includes Allianz, Slack, Nissan, Smurfit Kappa, Guinness Storehouse, and Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, among its clients, and it is the recent recipient of AME and EPICA awards for Allianz Ireland and Women's Aid for 'The World's Strongest Women.'

"We are delighted to welcome Huskies to the Forsman & Bodenfors Collective. Our mission is to make ideas that change things, and Huskies has deep digital DNA coupled with the big brand thinking and creative firepower that supports that goal," said Toby Southgate, global CEO, Forsman & Bodenfors. "By joining forces, we all at Forsman can only benefit from access to their digital expertise and unique approach to helping brands drive attraction as well as attention in today's crowded market. I'm excited to roll up our sleeves and get started with Jonathan and the team."

"What an exciting next chapter for Huskies. Our ambition is to create the best work in the world for our clients, and if we are to achieve this, alignment with one of the top creative brands in Europe is a key next step in our journey," said Jonathan Forrest, CEO, Huskies. "We've been hugely impressed by the vision and creative expertise of Toby and the Forsman & Bodenfors team, and look forward to the opportunities that working in a collaboration-focused network like Stagwell will open up for our people, our clients and the agency."

In the coming months, Huskies will be renamed F&B Huskies. Jonathan Forrest will remain CEO of the agency. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

About In the Company of Huskies

In the Company of Huskies is an international award-winning creative agency with deep digital DNA based in Dublin, Ireland. The agency has a proven track record of delivering innovative solutions for clients in a range of industries, including Allianz, Slack, Nissan, Smurfit Kappa, Kerrygold, Fáilte Ireland, the National Tourism Development Authority, the Guinness Storehouse, and Google.

About Forsman & Bodenfors

Forsman & Bodenfors is a global creative collective transforming our clients' business with ideas that change things. We work with some of the world's most human brands including Volvo, SK-II, Google, Goldman Sachs, Polestar, Diageo, P&G, Crocs, LG, General Mills and H&M. Forsman & Bodenfors is one of the most globally awarded agencies across creativity and innovation, with key accolades including Cannes Lions: Top 3 Independent Agency of the Decade; Contagious Pioneers; Fast Company: Most Innovative Companies; Digiday: Most Collaborative Culture. Forsman and Bodenfors is also the first and only global creative agency to receive both the global 3% Certification, and global certification from Fair Pay Workplace. We have 400 people across six offices in Gothenburg, Stockholm, New York, Singapore, Shanghai and Toronto.

About Stagwell

Stagwell is the challenger network built to transform marketing. We deliver scaled creative performance for the world's most ambitious brands, connecting culture-moving creativity with leading-edge technology to harmonize the art and science of marketing. Led by entrepreneurs, our 13,000+ specialists in 34+ countries are unified under a single purpose: to drive effectiveness and improve business results for their clients. Join us at www.stagwellglobal.com.

Contact:

Sarah Arvizo

pr@stagwellglobal.com

Stagwell is the challenger holding company built to transform marketing. (PRNewsfoto/MDC Partners Inc.,Stagwell Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Stagwell Inc.