Ostara and Taurus Agricultural Marketing Announce Continued Partnership to Distribute Crystal Green® Fertilizers in Western Canada

Taurus Ag to Have Exclusivity to the Crystal Green Fertilizer Portfolio for Growers to Apply the Most Efficient Phosphate Fertilizers on the Market

ST. LOUIS, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ostara, a leader in sustainable, high-efficiency phosphate fertilizers, and Taurus Agricultural Marketing, a leading Canadian distributor of innovative agricultural products, are pleased to announce a new long-term partnership. Under this partnership, Taurus Ag will exclusively distribute Ostara's Crystal Green® and Crystal Green Synchro™ 50 fertilizers into western Canada.

Crystal Green (5-28-0 with 10%Mg) is a sustainable, granular phosphate fertilizer and Crystal Green Synchro 50 (5-40-0 with 5%Mg) is a fully homogeneous phosphate fertilizer replicating a 50:50 physical blend of Crystal Green and MAP.

Craig Davidson, president of Taurus Agricultural Marketing, expressed his enthusiasm for the extended partnership with Ostara stating, "Over the years we learned that Crystal Green fertilizers fit our marketplace agronomically and economically on a high percentage of farmland in Canada. Today, progressive growers have used these technologies successfully on millions of acres and we fully expect that will scale immensely in the coming years with additional production coming from Ostara's new facility in St. Louis."

Taurus Ag is committed to bringing sustainable, innovative, and agronomically sound products to the Canadian grower. By partnering with Ostara, Taurus Ag is providing western Canadian growers access to the best in phosphate fertility technology. Crystal Green fertilizers have already been used in North America and Europe for many years with great success, and Taurus Ag is excited to bring significantly more product to farms in western Canada.

"Taurus Ag and Ostara share a commitment to bringing proven, sustainable, and more efficient innovative products to the market," said Ron Restum, chief commercial officer at Ostara. "We have successfully partnered with Taurus Ag the past several years and our new long-term partnership is focused on jointly supplying western Canada with significantly more tonnes of Crystal Green fertilizers."

About Ostara | Crystal Green

Ostara's Crystal Green® fertilizer is the first highly efficient phosphate fertilizer to naturally release nutrients in response to plant demand. Crystal Green fertilizer is proven to maximize yield, enhance soil health and significantly reduce nutrient loss due to soil tie-up, runoff and leaching, while protecting local waterways. Crystal Green plays a key role in the agriculture, turf and ornamental sectors through a network of established retailers and distributors in North America and Europe. To learn more about Ostara's revolutionary technologies and fertilizer portfolio, please visit ostara.com and follow us on Facebook, Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Taurus Agricultural Marketing

Taurus Agricultural Marketing is a leading Canadian distributor of agricultural products. The company provides innovative and sustainable solutions to Canadian farmers to help them maximize their production while being environmentally responsible. Taurus Ag is committed to bringing high-quality products to market that support the long-term success of Canadian agriculture. To learn more about fertility solutions in the Canadian Marketplace, please visit taurus.ag.

