AmePower founders awarded as Florida's Small Business Person of the Year in Washington, D.C. thanks to their innovative contribution to high-power energy conversion solutions in favor of sustainable development in the USA and across the globe

More than 33 million small businesses empower America's economy. AmePower's owners lead twice in the state of Florida.

MIAMI, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Administrator Isabella Casillas Guzman, head of the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) and voice in President Biden's Cabinet for America's 33 million small businesses, announced the 2023 Small Business Persons of the Year from each of the 50 states.

AmePower | Award winning manufacturer & leaders in high power energy conversion solutions (PRNewswire)

AmePower's President, Karina Doracio, and CEO, Luis Contreras have been awarded as "Small Business Person of the Year" for both South Florida and the State of Florida for their stellar leadership of their business – an industry leading technology company providing innovative solutions in high power conversion that improve the efficiency and reliability of power electronic systems in the transportation and renewable energy sectors. AmePower's founders were recognized for their invaluable contribution, influence, and impact in the energy and transportation industries, developing custom solutions that solve complex problems including obsolescence related to areas such as Rail, Wind Turbine, Solar, Energy Storage Solutions and EV Chargers.

ABOUT AMEPOWER

Celebrating 20 years in business, AmePower was founded in 2002 and commenced its operations with a focused expertise on Power Electronics. As entrepreneurs and strategic thinkers, Karina and Luis have always embodied the spirit of innovation and began to develop innovative technical solutions for their clients, and now design and manufacture power electronics systems for some of the world's most notable technology firms.

AmePower serves some of the nation's most recognized transit authorities including LA Metro, New Jersey Transit, Massachusetts Bay Transit Authority, RTD Denver, Tren Urbano in Puerto Rico, and internationally. AmePower is also a Buy America compliant manufacturer and their current operations function as a central piece to the assurance of resilience in infrastructure and transportation both within the U.S. and abroad.

A VISIONARY COUPLE

Karina was born and raised in Argentina. An ambitious, practical and solutions-oriented leader with an unwavering dedication to improving our planet through sustainable development, Karina is passionate about making a positive global impact through the work they do.

Luis, seasoned executive with more than 30 years of experience in the Technical and Business Development fields, left his home country of Venezuela 25 years ago with hopes and dreams which have been realized through the hard work and dedication invested in AmePower. He is committed to developing technologically advanced solutions that surpass any design challenge and fosters a 'solutions-focused approach' throughout the company.

"To design and manufacture a reliable product is the number one priority of AmePower, and to be recognized for that is an honor. This would not be possible without our Partner and CTO Juan Munoz, who has surpassed all expectation in overseeing our entire technology department, and of course our team of very talented individuals who consistently go further in all they do," said Luis Contreras about the award. "I'm very grateful to the U.S. SBA for this award and the recognition of our work, to Brian Van Hook for nominating us, our team for their hard work and bringing our vision to life, and our family who is our rock." (Karina Doracio).

AmePower is a thriving family business as a result of the resilience and tenacity of its founders, always in the search of generating a positive impact on future generations and for our planet. Karina Doracio and Luis Contreras will be recognized with an official award during the recognition ceremony of the National Small Business Week in Washington, D.C. held on April 30 and 1st. May 2023.

Media Contact:

Cristina Rosati, crosati@amepower.com, +13055940722

