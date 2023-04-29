Store Closing Sales Begin Across All Bed Bath & Beyond and buybuy BABY Locations Nationwide

Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 7:57 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Group, and B. Riley are managing the store closing process

UNION, N.J., April 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Store closing sales have commenced across all 360 Bed Bath & Beyond and 120 buybuy BABY store locations nationwide. The liquidation event is being managed by Hilco Merchant Resources, Gordon Brothers, Tiger Capital Group, and B. Riley Retail Solutions in connection with the commencement of Chapter 11 bankruptcy petitions and orderly wind down of Bed Bath & Beyond, Inc.

Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)
Hilco Global Asset Smarter (PRNewsfoto/Hilco Global)(PRNewswire)

Shoppers can take advantage of discounts ranging from 10 to 30 percent off the lowest ticketed prices on a wide variety of home, baby, beauty, and wellness products at both banners.

The Bed Bath & Beyond sales event offers a vast selection of home goods with discounts across all household items, including bedding, bath, décor, window curtains, furniture, kitchenware, cookware, small appliances, cleaning tools, storage and organization solutions in addition to personal care items, luggage, and more.

The buybuy BABY sale provides a one-stop-shop for infant and toddler essentials from leading brands, including nursery furniture, cribs, bassinets, play yards, activity sets, strollers, car seats, travel gear, bouncers, swings, nursing and feeding supplies, clothing and accessories, bath products, diaper solutions, health and safety products, toys, and more.

"This is an opportunity to save on household items or stock up on baby essentials at discounted prices. New merchandise is arriving in stores. Top-selling items from the most sought-after brands will be discounted and will sell out very quickly," stated a spokesperson for liquidation event, "We encourage shoppers to take advantage of these new price reductions before it's too late. Whether celebrating the birth of a baby or a new graduate, or for someone who enjoys cooking, gardening, or decorating, this unique sales event offers something for everyone."

Select fixtures, furnishings and equipment will also be available for sale in closing locations. Gift cards, merchandise credits, and loyalty rewards will be honored through May 8, 2023. All sales are final during this store closing event. Returns and exchanges for items purchased prior to April 26, 2023, will be accepted in accordance with usual policies through close of business on Wednesday, May 24, 2023, local time.

Store Closing Locations

Bed Bath & Beyond store locations

buybuy BABY store locations

About Bed Bath & Beyond Inc.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and subsidiaries (the "Company") is an omnichannel retailer that makes it easy for our customers to feel at home. The Company sells a wide assortment of merchandise in the Home, Baby, Beauty, and Wellness markets. Additionally, the Company is a partner in a joint venture which operates retail stores in Mexico under the name Bed Bath & Beyond. The Company operates websites at bedbathandbeyond.com and buybuybaby.com.

About Hilco Global – Hilco Merchant Resources:  Hilco Merchant Resources is a division of Hilco Global (www.hilcoglobal.com). Hilco Global is a privately held diversified financial services company and the world's preeminent authority on maximizing the value of assets for both healthy and distressed companies. Hilco Global financial services leverage a unique blend of deep restructuring and advisory experience with capital solutions and principal investing. Hilco Global delivers customized solutions to undervalued, high potential companies to resolve complex and stressed situations and enhance long-term enterprise value. Hilco Global operates as a holding company comprised of over twenty specialized business units that work to help companies understand the value of their assets and as needed monetize the value. Hilco Global has almost 4 decades of a successful track record of acting as an advisor, agent, investor and/or principal in any transaction. Hilco Global works to deliver the best possible result by aligning interests with clients and providing them strategic insight, advice, and, in many instances, the capital required to complete the deal. Hilco Global is based in Northbrook, Illinois and has 700 professionals operating on five continents with US offices located in Boston, Detroit, Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, and internationally in Australia, Canada, UK, Germany, Netherlands, Mexico and throughout Asia.

About Gordon Brothers:  Since 1903, Gordon Brothers (www.gordonbrothers.com) has helped lenders, management teams, advisors and investors move forward through change. The firm brings a powerful combination of expertise and capital to clients, developing customized solutions on an integrated or standalone basis across four services areas: valuations, dispositions, financing, and investment. Whether to fuel growth or facilitate strategic consolidation, Gordon Brothers partners with companies in the retail, commercial and industrial sectors to provide maximum liquidity, put assets to their highest and best use and mitigate liabilities. The firm conducts more than $100 billion worth of dispositions and appraisals annually and provides both short- and long-term capital to clients undergoing transformation. Gordon Brothers lends against and invests in brands, real estate, inventory, receivables, machinery, equipment, and other assets, both together and individually, to provide clients liquidity solutions beyond its market-leading disposition and appraisal services. The firm is headquartered in Boston, with over 30 offices across five continents.

About Tiger Capital Group:  Tiger Capital Group (www.tigergroup.com) provides asset valuation, advisory and disposition services to a broad range of retail, wholesale, and industrial clients. With over 40 years of experience and significant financial backing, Tiger offers a uniquely nimble combination of expertise, innovation, and financial resources to drive results. Tiger's seasoned professionals help clients identify the underlying value of assets, monitor asset risk factors and, when needed, provide capital, or convert assets to capital quickly and decisively. Tiger maintains offices in New York, Los Angeles, Boston, Chicago, Houston, and Toronto.

About B. Riley Retail Solutions: B. Riley Retail Solutions (www.brileyretailsolutions.com) is a leading provider of asset disposition services specializing in large-scale retail liquidations. The firm efficiently leverages its sector expertise and deploys resources to assist companies, lenders, capital providers, private equity investors and professional services firms in maximizing the value of their assets. B. Riley Retail Solutions is a subsidiary of B. Riley Financial (Nasdaq: RILY), a diversified financial services platform that delivers tailored solutions to meet the strategic, operational, and capital needs of its clients and partners. Through its affiliated subsidiaries, B. Riley provides end-to-end financial services across investment banking, institutional brokerage, private wealth and investment management, financial consulting, corporate restructuring, operations management, risk and compliance, due diligence, forensic accounting, litigation support, appraisal and valuation, auction, and liquidation services. B. Riley opportunistically invests to benefit its shareholders, and certain affiliates originate and underwrite senior secured loans for asset-rich companies. Founded in 1997, B. Riley is headquartered in Los Angeles with more than 2,000 affiliated personnel in over 200 locations across the U.S. and internationally, including Canada, Europe, and Australia.

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/store-closing-sales-begin-across-all-bed-bath--beyond-and-buybuy-baby-locations-nationwide-301811414.html

SOURCE Hilco Global

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.