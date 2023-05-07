HOLLYWOOD, Fla. , May 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WHAT: As one of the most sought-after hospitality spaces at The Miami International Autodrome, Hard Rock Beach Club is located on the outside of Turns 11-13 of the track and is the place where South Beach meets Formula 1®. Exclusively available to Hard Rock Beach Club ticket holders, this luxury offers cabana-style seating, signature pools surrounded by elevated decking, and a world-renowned stage complete with accompanying bars and all-day cuisine.

HARD ROCK BEACH CLUB AT FORMULA 1® CRYPTO.COM MIAMI GRAND PRIX 2023 STAR STUDDED LINEUP

Pop icons Jonas Brothers headlined Saturday, May 6 at the Hard Rock Beach Club, while Grammy Award-winning reggaeton duo Wisin y Yandel capped off Saturday's festivities.

Miami's own electronic legend Cedric Gervais will take to the stage pre-race, Sunday, May 7 .

Followed later on by a post-race set by none other than Mix Magazine's "Greatest DJ of All-Time," Tiësto.

Global icon Diplo will round out an unforgettable weekend with a performance on the podium following trophy presentations.

Every live music performance will be streamed around the MIA Campus for all fans to enjoy.

WHEN: May 6-7, 2023

WHERE: Miami International Autodrome | Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Gardens, FL 33056

VISUALS: Hard Rock Beach Club at Formula 1® Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix 2023 track-side stage performances - Images & B-Roll HERE.

