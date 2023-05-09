Ascent Aerospace and True Position Robotics Partner at Automate 2023

MACOMB, Mich., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ascent Aerospace, a leading provider of aerospace tooling systems, factory automation and integration services, is thrilled to announce its partnership with True Position Robotics (TPR) at the upcoming Automate 2023 trade show in Detroit, MI. The show will take place from May 22-25 and will bring together the world's premier robotics and automation suppliers and buyers.

TPR is a leading provider of high accuracy robot metrology and End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) technology. In the Ascent Aerospace booth at Automate, TPR will be showcasing its cutting-edge technology, demonstrating its capability in delivering high-quality, value-added services to customers. The TPR technology, coupled with the advanced integration capabilities of Ascent, proves to be a powerful solution for automated aircraft assembly applications. Experienced engineers from both teams will be on hand to discuss the cutting-edge manufacturing capabilities and automated assembly technology of this system.

"It is an honor to be partnered with Ascent Aerospace at the upcoming Automate 2023 trade show," says Roger Holden, Director at TPR. "We look forward to showcasing our advanced manufacturing capabilities and expertise along with our partner and demonstrating how we can save time and money for our customers while enhancing their overall productivity."

This partnership is a testament to the teams' commitment to excellence and innovation in the aerospace, defense, and space industries. Visit booth 5207 at Automate to see this solution in action.

About True Position Robotics (TPR)

True Position Robotics (TPR) is an independent UK SME formed in 2018. TPR specializes in high accuracy robot metrology and End of Arm Tooling (EOAT) technology, focused on aerospace and high value manufacturing. Visit https://www.tpr.solutions/ for more information.

About Ascent Aerospace

Ascent Aerospace is a world renowned, single-source provider of production and automated assembly systems for the aerospace, defense and space industries. As the industry's largest tooling group, Ascent produces a full suite of both mold and assembly tooling required for the aerospace manufacturing market, including the largest Invar molds ever made for aerospace. As an automation provider and production system integrator, Ascent works with airframers to develop their project and see it through from process engineering, to build and installation, to ensure it is an efficient and cost effective solution. Visit www.ascentaerospace.com for more information.

Media Contact

Marisa Bennett - Marketing Manager

Marisa.Bennett@ascentaerospace.com

Tel: +1-586-464-4122

www.ascentaerospace.com

