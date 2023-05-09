THE RITZ-CARLTON, NAPLES REOPENS ON JULY 6TH WITH NEW, ELEVATED ACCOMMODATIONS AND EXPANDED CULINARY EXPERIENCES

The Vanderbilt Tower, a new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, and resort-wide upgrades usher in a new era of luxury and comfort to the iconic Florida resort

NAPLES, Fla., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Ritz-Carlton, Naples reopens on July 6th, 2023, following an extensive renovation and expansion begun in 2021 that elevates the iconic resort's guest experience to new heights. The legendary resort on Florida's Gulf Coast will debut the Vanderbilt Tower which features an expansive new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge and more than seventy club-level guestrooms, along with a new resort lobby, and three new dining experiences. The reconfigured resort presents re-imagined outdoor spaces including new pools, bungalows, and cabanas along with extensive redesigns to all the resort's 474 guest rooms and suites.

"We are thrilled to announce our opening date and look forward to welcoming back our Ladies and Gentlemen soon as we prepare for our first guests to check in this July at our new resort," said Ritz-Carlton Area General Manager Mark Ferland. "Our goal was to create an even more exceptional guest experience, and we are confident that our new additions will exceed expectations."

As part of the reopening, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples anticipates that 80% of its hourly Ladies and Gentlemen and more than 95% of the management team will return. In addition, the resort is hiring more than 300 Ladies and Gentlemen in support of both The Ritz-Carlton, Naples and The Ritz-Carlton, Naples Tiburon. Those interested in working for The Ritz-Carlton can find more information and benefits listed on the company's website at https://careers.marriott.com/the-ritz-carlton-careers/.

A major highlight of the renovation is the addition of the Vanderbilt Tower, the resort's Club Level tower featuring upgraded appointments and direct views of the Gulf of Mexico. The crown jewel of the new tower is the new Ritz-Carlton Club Lounge, featuring a dedicated full-service bar, media room, exclusive programming, and five daily culinary presentations.

The newly designed arrival experience of The Ritz-Carlton, Naples features and ornate lobby bar inspired by decades of celebrations. Complete with a Signature Champagne Tasting Experience designed by Master Sommelier Elyse Lambert, the bar features a menu of more than fifty curated champagnes and sparkling wines.

Foodies will rejoice in the three new dining experiences available to guests, including Sofra, a new vegetable-forward restaurant inspired by the shareable, flavorful plates of the Eastern Mediterranean. Moka will also debut offering a wide variety of coffees made from hand-picked beans selected in partnership with a third-generation roasting family. A third restaurant concept to be announced later this year, will bring a unique culinary experience to further complement the resort's beloved restaurants, including The Grill and Gumbo Limbo.

Guests will also enjoy a revamped poolside experience, which includes a resort pool for families, an adult pool, lap pool, and hot tub. Ten fully-enclosed, air-conditioned bungalows with cascading doors provide the ultimate in poolside comfort and luxury, each with its own private bath, television, and entertainment system, and service bar for refreshments. Additionally, ten cabanas will be added to the pool area, each with plush seating, ceiling fans, and televisions, serving as a luxurious home base for outdoor relaxation.

Finally, each of the resort's 474 guestrooms and suites have been updated with a design that exudes casual elegance and timelessness that honors the resort's legacy of coastal sophistication. The addition of more than 60 suites allows the luxury resort to offer more than 90 multi-room suites to groups and leisure travelers, including Royal Suites with three bedrooms and bathrooms families and extended stays.

Upon the re-opening, guests can also anticipate many of the core experiences and traditions The Ritz-Carlton, Naples has become known for including sunsets at Gumbo Limbo, iconic coastal luxury experience, and the unmatched level of service and hospitality of the Ladies and Gentlemen of The Ritz-Carlton.

For more information about the resort or to make a reservation, please visit www.ritzcarlton.com/naples or call 239-598-3300.

About The Ritz-Carlton, Naples

Located on the pristine white sands of Southwest Florida's Gulf Coast, the Forbes Five Star, AAA Five Diamond, The Ritz-Carlton, Naples appeals to today's sophisticated traveler with an array of pampering amenities. In 2022, the property announced the 'Evolution of an Icon' ushering in the next chapter of the iconic resort's storied history. The transformative renovation, helmed by Architect Cooper Carry and design firm Parker Torres Design, will bring 474 guest rooms and suites – all with stunning views of the Gulf of Mexico – a brand new Vanderbilt Tower – the resort's Club Level tower featuring upgraded appointments – a newly designed arrival experience featuring an ornate lobby bar, a variety of innovative dining experiences including the destination's three newest culinary concepts, a luxurious, 51,000 square-foot Ritz-Carlton Spa®, revamped adult and family pools, a high-tech entertainment lounge, an interactive environmental children's program and a wide selection of beach activities and water sports. Consistently, readers of Travel + Leisure and Condé Nast Traveler magazines rank The Ritz-Carlton, Naples beach resort among the best in Florida, the U.S., and the world.

About The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, LLC

The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C., of Chevy Chase, MD., part of Marriott International, Inc., currently operates more than 100 hotels and over 45 residential properties in 30 countries and territories. For more information or reservations, visit the company web site at www.ritzcarlton.com, for the latest company updates, visit news.ritzcarlton.com and to join the live conversation, use #RCMemories and follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram. The Ritz-Carlton Hotel Company, L.L.C. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR). The Ritz-Carlton is proud to participate in Marriott Bonvoy, the new name of Marriott's travel program replacing Marriott Rewards®, The Ritz- Carlton Rewards®, and Starwood Preferred Guest® (SPG). The program offers members an extraordinary portfolio of global brands, experiences on Marriott Bonvoy Moments and unparalleled benefits including earning points toward free hotel stays and nights toward Elite status recognition. To enroll for free or for more information about the program, visit MarriottBonvoy.marriott.com.

