Study Shows Preventive Effects and Protective Potential of Astaxanthin on Collagen Damage

BRANCHBURG, N.J., May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A study recently published in the Journal of Food & Nutritional Sciences, found that Lycored's astaxanthin prevented against collagen damage from neutrophils, discovering its potential to protect collagen and enhance skin health. This study assessed the addition of astaxanthin to neutrophils, the key players in the skin's immune response and photoaging, and the combined effects on collagen presence.

The two most prevalent types of collagen are I and III, which play major roles in skin elasticity. When skin is exposed to damaging elements it triggers an immune response in the skin that signals neutrophils, which try to eliminate the harmful effects, and in the process release free radicals that damage or break down collagen. In this study, researchers mimicked this process of triggering a neutrophil immune response using Tumor Necrosis Factor alpha (TNF-a).

When astaxanthin levels (5-50uM) were added to TNF-a primed neutrophils, a dose-dependent restraint was found in free radical activity released by neutrophils, and subsequent collagen I and III damage. The addition of 50 uM of astaxanthin prevented collagen I loss by 28.1±8%, and collagen III loss by 49.4±5.9%. It also did not impact cell numbers, or affect the expression of collagen I and III, which shows astaxanthin's effect is specific to the inhibition of free radical activity released by neutrophils, which damage cells during a response to environmental triggers (e.g., exposure to sunlight). Not only does this indicate astaxanthin's potential for enhanced skin benefits, but since collagen makes up the majority of cartilage in knees and joints, it also indicates potential support for those with an active lifestyle.

Lycored's astaxanthin uses algae-derived (Haematococcus pluvialis) astaxanthin carotenoid with anti-oxidative and anti-inflammatory properties that provides a multitude of science-backed benefits. Previous studies have also linked astaxanthin to positive sports recovery results, cellular health, heart health, joint health, immune systems support and mitigation of oxidative damage and inflammation. Astaxanthin cannot be synthesized by humans and, therefore, must be consumed in the diet via food or supplements.

Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Claims and Clinical Affairs at Lycored states, "This study not only showcases astaxanthin's capabilities for skin health, but also underscores how beneficial astaxanthin can be for joint health and recovery for active individuals. At Lycored, we strive to help people discover beauty from within, so we're excited about what these results mean for the preventive health benefits of astaxanthin throughout the body."

View the full study at: Astaxanthin Supports Normal Human Dermal Fibroblasts from Neutrophil-Induced Collagen Damage in Co-Culture (starlingscience.com)

