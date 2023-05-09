Victoria's Secret reimagines their iconic Fashion Show with a new generation of women from around the world

Presented as a feature length film, it will unite fashion, film, art and culture featuring dynamic global creatives, top supermodels, musical talent and more.

NEW YORK , May 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Victoria's Secret announces The Victoria's Secret World Tour, reaffirming the brand's ongoing commitment to champion women's voices, perspectives and experiences. The reimagined show will center on emerging global trailblazers from a range of artistic disciplines, creating on their own terms.

Photographer: Demola Mako (PRNewswire)

The film will take audiences on a journey through the behind-the-scenes craft and intimate stories of the VS20 – a group of 20 innovative global creatives who will conceive four fashion curations from the vibrant cities of Bogota, Lagos, London and Tokyo. With the creative freedom to conceptualize, produce and stage a collection that is all their own, the dynamic artistic forces from the fashion, film, design, music and visual fields will converge to showcase their work alongside iconic custom Victoria's Secret designs.

"This film is the ultimate expression of the Victoria's Secret brand transformation. It will be driven by fashion, glamour and entertainment with a nod to beloved iconography from the past but in a bold, redefined way. We are so honored to offer our platform and have it explored through the lens and artistry of global creatives who celebrate the individuality of women's stories and perspectives," said Raúl Martinez, EVP and Head Creative Director at Victoria's Secret & Co.

The global creatives featured within the VS20 include:

BOGOTA : Melissa Valdes - Fashion Designer, Cristina Sánchez Salamanca – Filmmaker, Lorena Torres - Painter, Piscis – Dancer & Choreographer, Goyo – Musician

LAGOS : Bubu Ogisi – Fashion Designer, Korty – Filmmaker, Eloghosa Osunde – Artist, Ashley Okoli – Artist, Wavy The Creator – Multifaceted Creative

LONDON : Supriya Lele – Creative Director & Designer, Margot Bowman – Filmmaker, Ebun Sodipo – Artist & Writer, Michaela Stark – Lingerie Designer & Artist, Phoebe Collings - Artist

TOKYO : Jenny Fax – Fashion Designer, Umi Ishihara – Filmmaker, Kaito Itsuki – Painter, Aoi Yamada – Body Artist, Kom-I – Artist

Presented by Victoria's Secret, executive produced by Sunshine, produced by Pulse Films, the feature will be creative directed by PARTEL OLIVA, with film direction by Lola Raban-Oliva, Cristina Sanchez, Korty, Margot Bowman, Umi Ishihara, styling in partnership with Camilla Nickerson, cinematography by Ari Wegner, production design by Joseph Bennett and post-production by the recent Academy Award winning Parallax.

"We are excited to introduce a completely reimagined version of the fashion show, while bringing back the very best of entertainment and fashion our customers have been asking for. We're celebrating the iconic heritage of the brand through a new generation of artists, and we can't wait to amplify their vision through our worldwide platform," said Chris Rupp, Chief Customer Officer at Victoria's Secret & Co.

The reimagined show will be streamed internationally and culminate in a live fashion event this fall.

About Victoria's Secret & Co.:

Victoria's Secret & Co. (NYSE: VSCO) is a Fortune 500 specialty retailer of modern, fashion-inspired collections including signature bras, panties, intimates, casual sleepwear, athleisure and swim, as well as award-winning prestige fragrances and body care. VS&Co is comprised of market leading brands, Victoria's Secret and Victoria's Secret PINK, that share a common purpose of inspiring and uplifting customers in every stage of their lives, and Adore Me, a technology led, digital first innovative intimates brand serving women of all sizes and budgets at all phases of life. We are committed to empowering our more than 30,000 associates across a global footprint of approximately 1,350 retail stores in approximately 70 countries. We provide our customers with products and experiences that make them feel good inside and out while driving positive change through the power of our products, platform and advocacy. To learn more about Victoria's Secret, please visit VictoriasSecret.com.

Photographer: Chikashi Suziki (PRNewswire)

Photographer: Lakin Ogunbanwo Studio (PRNewswire)

SOURCE Victoria's Secret